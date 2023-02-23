Until March 5
RAiR Nima Nabavi exhibition “VISITING”
The exhibition of Nima Nabavi carries the title “VISITING” and is now at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. The artist will present a “studio as exhibition” by actively working on a drawing in the gallery during the course of the exhibition to allow visitors to view his process and encourage dialogue. Born in Tehran, Iran, in 1978, Roswell Artist-in-Residence Nabavi is a self-taught Iranian-American artist who was raised in the United Arab Emirates. Using mainly pens, paint, and rulers, Nabavi applies repetitive numeric symbolism and thousands of hand-drawn lines and pixels to build complex drawings. For more information, visit rair.org or roswellmuseum.org.
Feb. 23
Welcome reception for ENMU chancellor
Eastern New Mexico University and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell plan to host a welcome reception for James Johnston, Ph.D., the new ENMU chancellor, and his wife, Stephanie, on Feb. 23. The community is invited to the reception at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd, from 5-7 p.m.
Feb. 24
Denim & Diamonds
Altrusa International Foundation of Roswell presents Denim & Diamonds at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., at 6 p.m. For more information, email altrusaroswell.foundation@gmail.com.
Feb. 24
“The 39 Steps” dinner show
The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave., is hosting the parody of the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, “The 39 Steps.” The comedy is directed by Lynetta Zuber, Roswell Community Little Theatre. The performance is at 8 p.m. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.
Feb. 25
History of Federal Art Centers
Former Roswell Museum curator and current PhD candidate Sara Woodbury will make a special visit to the museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., in honor of its 85th anniversary to give a talk at 6 p.m. on her research about the development and history of Federal Art Centers. A short reception will follow. The event is sponsored by the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation. For more information, see the city’s seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 25
GdP album release concert
Local band GdP will have their album release concert at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., at 8 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or thelibertyinc.com.
Feb. 26
Honoring the four chaplains
The American Legion Post 61 will be honoring the four chaplains from WWII who gave their lives to save many of the soldiers on the troop ship Dorchester in February 1943. Join us at First United Methodist Church (200 N. Pennsylvania Ave.) at the corner of Second Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at 3 p.m. for the ceremony. For more information, call 575-495-3325.
Feb. 26
Sunday Funday
As part of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico’s Sunday Funday, John LeMay’s newest book, “Once Upon a Time in Fort Sumner,” will be showcased. The author will be present and do a short presentation at 3 p.m. in the archives building. The society’s museum is located at 200 S. Lea Ave., its archives building is next to it on the north side. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org.
Feb. 27
ENMMC Senior Circle Movie Mondays
Live events are back at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Senior Circle, 300 W. Country Club. Movie Mondays start in February with the movie “Madison,” followed the next Monday by “Recipe for Disaster,” then “The Quiet American” and on the last Monday of the month, the musical “Mamma Mia” is showing. Film showings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 575-624-4676.
March 3-12
“Matilda The Musical”
Way Way Off Broadway Theater Company presents “Matilda The Musical” — the story of an extraordinary girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. Matilda faces cruel parents and a mean headmistress, but with the encouragement of her teacher Miss Honey, the little girl will find a way to overcome it all and be the school students’ saving grace. The public has two weekends to see the show at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center, 52 University Blvd., with showings on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
March 4
Immersive dinner theater fundraiser
Join the characters of the upcoming comedy “Jeeves Intervenes” at the Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., at 6:30 p.m. for an immersive dinner. After a cocktail, dinner is served on the stage. It’s a unique interactive, immersive experience that will let the guests time travel to the 1920s, so have some extra fun and dress up with your best 1920s costume. The ticket includes a ticket to the show on either day: March 10-12, or 19-21. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
