Jan. 13
Marie Manning and Robert Scott concert
Local singers and songwriters Marie Manning and Robert Scott perform at Pecos Flavors Winery + Bistro, 412 W. Second St., at 6 p.m. There is no cover fee. For more information, visit pecosflavorswinery.com or its Facebook event page.
Jan. 13
Joshua Ray Walker concert
Joshua Ray Walker with Hooks and the Huckleberries performs for one night only at The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave., at 6 p.m. Since his debut in 2019, the country singer and songwriter Walker headlined venues like Texas’ Gruene Hall, New York’s Mercury Lounge and Austin City Limits. He's toured with the likes of Paul Cauthen and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and made his late night TV debut on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" earlier this year. Walker even performed at the legendary Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry back to back. Walker is riding his career momentum after the release of his third album, 2021’s "See You Next Time," which stayed in the Americana Top 40 charts for 26 weeks. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.
Jan. 14
"Four Old Broads on the High Seas" immersive dinner
Join the cast of the Roswell Community Little Theatre's newest play, "Four Old Broads on the High Seas" at 6:30 p.m. The cast will be interacting with the dinner guests in full character on stage. For more information about the immersive dinner and the play, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Jan. 16
ENMU-Roswell hosts Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will be closed and no classes will be held on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The campus will hold a special event in recognition of the legacy of Dr. King from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Instructional Technology Center, 23 W. Mathis St. Staff, students and the public are invited to attend and listen to several guest speakers. Refreshments will also be served. The campus will reopen and spring classes will begin on Jan. 17. For campus information, call 575-624-7000 or visit roswell.enmu.edu.
Jan. 16 and 17
Auditions for "Jeeves Intervenes"
The Roswell Community Little Theater, 1717 S. Union Ave., is having auditions for its comedy "Jeeves Intervenes" on both days at 7 p.m. Performances are scheduled March 10-12 and 17-19. The play is directed by Alethea Hartwell. There are six main characters to be cast: four men and two women. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Jan. 20-22 and 27-29
"Four Old Broads on the High Seas"
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the comedy "Four Old Broads on the High Seas" with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Get ready to set sail with the "Old Broads." This time they are on a sassy senior’s cruise to the Bahamas. Competition for the eligible men on board is fierce. Plans get interrupted by a murder mystery, a fabulous drag queen and a crazy costume party. The audience is in for a laugh a minute, side splitting laugh out loud night of fun. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Jan. 21
Gardening at the Library
The Roswell Public Library is hosting a free lecture at 10 a.m. by Drew Garnett, New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Services, who will share information on New Mexico soil, plants and water. For more information, visit roswell-nm.gov./1260/Library.
Jan. 21
Road To Recovery 5K Race
Road To Recovery 5K Race is to help improve mental health outcomes in Chaves County and takes place at the Wool Bowl from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Road To Recovery is seeking to find all resources and community help available to combat substance use issues. Participation by the public has the power to positively impact families throughout New Mexico. The race is in person or virtual, run, walk, jog, bike, roll or relay. Friends and families are welcome. For more information and to register for Road To Recovery 5K, visit racewire.com.
Feb. 10
Speed dating at the Roswell Adult Center
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is hosting a ticketed speed dating event, for adults 18 and up, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 11
Father/Daughter Dance
The annual Father/Daughter Dance returns to the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m. The ticketed event is for fathers or father figures and daughters who can spend the evening dancing, taking photos, making crafts and enjoying treats. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 18
Zoo fundraiser "Seal it with a Fish"
The public can purchase a trout to be named after an ex that will be served to Spring River Zoo's black bears Ursula and Sierra. If an ex was a "pest," a bug can be named instead. The zoo is located 1306 E. College Blvd. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 18
History of Federal Art Centers
Former Roswell Museum curator and current PhD candidate Sara Woodbury will make a special visit to the museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., in honor of its 85th anniversary to give a talk at 6 p.m. on her research about the development and history of Federal Art Centers. A short reception will follow. The event is sponsored by the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 24
"The 39 Steps" dinner show
The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave., is hosting the parody of the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, "The 39 Steps." The comedy is directed by Lynetta Zuber, Roswell Community Little Theatre. The performance is at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale today, Jan. 12. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.
March 10 - 12
UFOXPO
The first all-inclusive UFO mixer and film fest UFOXPO takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. The event features more than 40 highlights, including film screenings, live music, celebrity guests, UFO talks, cosplay and food. For more information, visit ufoxpo.com.
March 17
Dance into Wonderland
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. is hosting Dance into Wonderland for individuals and couples ages 18 and up. An evening of dancing and socializing will put a spring in your step. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
