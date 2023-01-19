Jan. 20-22 and 27-29
"Four Old Broads on the High Seas"
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the comedy "Four Old Broads on the High Seas" with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Get ready to set sail with the "Old Broads." This time they are on a sassy senior’s cruise to the Bahamas. Competition for the eligible men on board is fierce. Plans get interrupted by a murder mystery, a fabulous drag queen and a crazy costume party. The audience is in for a laugh a minute, side splitting laugh out loud night of fun. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Jan. 21
Gardening at the Library
The Roswell Public Library is hosting a free lecture at 10 a.m. by Drew Garnett, New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Services, who will share information on New Mexico soil, plants and water. For more information, visit roswell-nm.gov./1260/Library.
Jan. 21
Road To Recovery 5K Race
Road To Recovery 5K Race is to help improve mental health outcomes in Chaves County and takes place at the Wool Bowl from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Chaves County Health Council and the New Mexico Department of Health are going to have booths with giveaways, gift card prizes at the event. DJ Inferno will be playing music. Road To Recovery is seeking to find all resources and community help available to combat substance use issues. Participation by the public has the power to positively impact families throughout New Mexico. The race is in person or virtual, run, walk, jog, bike, roll or relay. Friends and families are welcome. For more information and to register for Road To Recovery 5K, visit racewire.com.
Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2
Dummy Roping
One Tree Cowboy Fellowship Church, 1403 E. Poe St., invites to public to its first Dummy Roping family event at 1:30 p.m. There will be points in each category through 10th place daily. Must make two to qualify for points. Ties are broken through a "rope off" on April 2. There will be buckles for first place, prizes through fifth place in each of the four age groups. For more information and to register, call or message Tamara at 817-771-0159.
Feb. 10
Speed dating at the Roswell Adult Center
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is hosting a ticketed speed dating event, for adults 18 and up, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 11
RHS Band's First Noodles & Notes
Join the Roswell High School Big Red Band for its first Noodles & Notes Dinner and Concert at the high school's commons area. Single or for a date night, everyone is welcome. The spaghetti dinner includes dessert and a live jazz concert. Roses are available at the door to purchase for your date/friend. A local professional photographer will be there to take pictures. For more information and tickets, call Denise Samuels at 575-420-4105 or Chris Samuels at 575-420-1984. Businesses have the option to sponsor a whole table, which includes eight tickets and a sponsorship sign.
Feb. 11
Father/Daughter Dance
The annual Father/Daughter Dance returns to the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m. The ticketed event is for fathers or father figures and daughters who can spend the evening dancing, taking photos, making crafts and enjoying treats. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 18
Mardi Gras Gala
The 28th Annual Mardi Gras Gala includes dinner and dance and benefits All Saints Catholic School. The gala takes place at St. Peter Catholic Church Gym from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Music is provided by DJ Louis Najar. For more information and tickets, come by the school office, call 575-627-5744 or visit the school's Facebook page.
Feb. 18
Zoo fundraiser "Seal it with a Fish"
The public can purchase a trout to be named after an ex that will be served to Spring River Zoo's black bears Ursula and Sierra. If an ex was a "pest," a bug can be named instead. The zoo is located 1306 E. College Blvd. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 18
History of Federal Art Centers
Former Roswell Museum curator and current PhD candidate Sara Woodbury will make a special visit to the museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., in honor of its 85th anniversary to give a talk at 6 p.m. on her research about the development and history of Federal Art Centers. A short reception will follow. The event is sponsored by the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 23
Community welcome reception
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Foundation are hosting a welcome reception for new ENMU Chancellor, Dr. James Johnston and his wife, Stephanie, at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the event.
Feb. 24
Denim & Diamonds
Altrusa International Foundation of Roswell presents Denim & Diamonds at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., at 6 p.m. For more information, email altrusaroswell.foundation@gmail.com.
Feb. 24
"The 39 Steps" dinner show
The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave., is hosting the parody of the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, "The 39 Steps." The comedy is directed by Lynetta Zuber, Roswell Community Little Theatre. The performance is at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale today, Jan. 12. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.
Feb. 26
Sunday Funday
As part of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico's Sunday Funday, John LeMay's newest book, "Once Upon a Time in Fort Sumner," will be showcased. The author will be present and do a short presentation at 3 p.m. in the archives building. The society's museum is located at 200 S. Lea Ave., its archives building is next to it on the north side. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org.
March 10 - 12
UFOXPO
The first all-inclusive UFO mixer and film fest UFOXPO takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. The event features more than 40 highlights, including film screenings, live music, celebrity guests, UFO talks, cosplay and food. For more information, visit ufoxpo.com.
March 17
Dance into Wonderland
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. is hosting Dance into Wonderland for individuals and couples ages 18 and up. An evening of dancing and socializing will put a spring in your step. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
