Roswell Artist-in-Residence Nima Nabavi is bringing his studio into the Roswell Museum, in the hope of connecting with the public in an approachable way. Nabavi is seen here explaining the stages of his work, a dazzling geometric display in the center, made up by millions of lines and multiple layers of colors. "VISITING" opens with a lecture and reception at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m.