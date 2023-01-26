Jan. 27
RAiR Nima Nabavi exhibition "VISITING" and lecture
The exhibition of Nima Nabavi carries the title "VISITING" and opens with a lecture and reception at 5:30 p.m. at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Born in Tehran, Iran, in 1978, Roswell Artist-in-Residence Nabavi is a self-taught Iranian-American artist who was raised in the United Arab Emirates. Using mainly pens, paint, and rulers, Nabavi applies repetitive numeric symbolism and thousands of hand-drawn lines and pixels to build complex drawings. The artist will present a “studio as exhibition” by actively working on a drawing in the gallery during the course of the exhibition to allow visitors to view his process and encourage dialogue. The exhibition will be up until March 5. For more information, visit rair.org or roswellmuseum.org.
Jan. 27-29
"Four Old Broads on the High Seas"
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the comedy "Four Old Broads on the High Seas" with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Get ready to set sail with the "Old Broads." This time they are on a sassy senior’s cruise to the Bahamas. Competition for the eligible men on board is fierce. Plans get interrupted by a murder mystery, a fabulous drag queen and a crazy costume party. The audience is in for a laugh a minute, side splitting laugh out loud night of fun. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2
Dummy Roping
One Tree Cowboy Fellowship Church, 1403 E. Poe St., invites to public to its first Dummy Roping family event at 1:30 p.m. There will be points in each category through 10th place daily. Must make two to qualify for points. Ties are broken through a "rope off" on April 2. There will be buckles for first place, prizes through fifth place in each of the four age groups. For more information and to register, call or message Tamara at 817-771-0159.
Feb. 4
RSO presents an "Evening at the Opera"
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO), under the baton of RSO Music Director John Farrer, presents an “Evening at the Opera” at 7:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium, located on the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI). The concert will contain selections from “The Marriage of Figaro” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. RSO will also be offering a pre-concert event at 6 p.m. on the NMMI campus at the Daniels Leadership Center. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.
Feb. 10
Speed dating at the Roswell Adult Center
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is hosting a ticketed speed dating event, for adults 18 and up, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 11
RHS Band's First Noodles & Notes
Join the Roswell High School Big Red Band for its first Noodles & Notes Dinner and Concert at the high school's commons area. Single or for a date night, everyone is welcome. The spaghetti dinner includes dessert and a live jazz concert. Roses are available at the door to purchase for your date/friend. A local professional photographer will be there to take pictures. For more information and tickets, call Denise Samuels at 575-420-4105 or Chris Samuels at 575-420-1984. Businesses have the option to sponsor a whole table, which includes eight tickets and a sponsorship sign.
Feb. 11
Father/Daughter Dance
The annual Father/Daughter Dance returns to the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m. The ticketed event is for fathers or father figures and daughters who can spend the evening dancing, taking photos, making crafts and enjoying treats. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 12
Triple the Love
Three art venues open their doors for the annual Triple the Love event, featuring free hands-on art activities for all ages from 1 to 5 p.m. Valentine card making takes place at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd. Spirograph button making takes place at Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., and kaleidoscope making takes place at Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum, 320 N. Richardson Ave.
Feb. 18
James Emery's Neo Trio
The Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., invites the public to a free concert of James Emery's Neo Trio from 7 to 8 p.m. The musicians of Neo Trio are James Emery (guitar), Chris Jonas (tenor and soprano sax) and Cyrus Campbell (bass). Emery is considered one of the world's finest guitarists and has been performing since 1975. He has received national and international critical acclaim for his work leading various ensemble formations of jazz and creative music, particularly the String Trio of New York, which will celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2023. The Roswell concert features original music from the modern jazz tradition coupled with contemporary classical music. For more information, visit roswellamoca.org or call 575-623-5600.
Feb. 18
Mardi Gras Gala
The 28th Annual Mardi Gras Gala includes dinner and dance and benefits All Saints Catholic School. The gala takes place at St. Peter Catholic Church Gym from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Music is provided by DJ Louis Najar. For more information and tickets, come by the school office, call 575-627-5744 or visit the school's Facebook page.
Feb. 18
Zoo fundraiser "Seal it with a Fish"
The public can purchase a trout to be named after an ex that will be served to Spring River Zoo's black bears Ursula and Sierra. If an ex was a "pest," a bug can be named instead. The zoo is located 1306 E. College Blvd. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 18
History of Federal Art Centers
Former Roswell Museum curator and current PhD candidate Sara Woodbury will make a special visit to the museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., in honor of its 85th anniversary to give a talk at 6 p.m. on her research about the development and history of Federal Art Centers. A short reception will follow. The event is sponsored by the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 19
Author Presentation
The Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., invites the public at 6:30 p.m. to its free Author Presentation featuring Alexander Heffner, host of the PBS TV show "The Open Mind." Heffner will be talking about his book, "A Documentary History of the United States," which includes a new chapter with the headline, "Pandemic and Insurrection in the USA: An Era of Cruel Feelings." The chapter includes documents by Liz Cheney, Joseph Biden, Stephen Vladeck, the movement for Black Lives, New England Journal of Medicine, Scientific American, Associated Press, and new selections from Frederick Douglass, Charles Sumner, Fannie Lou Hamer, Barbara Jordan and the U.S. immigration law. For more information, visit roswellamoca.org or call 575-623-5600.
Feb. 23
Community welcome reception
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Foundation are hosting a welcome reception for new ENMU Chancellor, Dr. James Johnston and his wife, Stephanie, at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the event.
Feb. 24
Denim & Diamonds
Altrusa International Foundation of Roswell presents Denim & Diamonds at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., at 6 p.m. For more information, email altrusaroswell.foundation@gmail.com.
Feb. 24
"The 39 Steps" dinner show
The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave., is hosting the parody of the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, "The 39 Steps." The comedy is directed by Lynetta Zuber, Roswell Community Little Theatre. The performance is at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale today, Jan. 12. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.
Feb. 26
Sunday Funday
As part of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico's Sunday Funday, John LeMay's newest book, "Once Upon a Time in Fort Sumner," will be showcased. The author will be present and do a short presentation at 3 p.m. in the archives building. The society's museum is located at 200 S. Lea Ave., its archives building is next to it on the north side. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org.
March 10 - 12
UFOXPO
The first all-inclusive UFO mixer and film fest UFOXPO takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. The event features more than 40 highlights, including film screenings, live music, celebrity guests, UFO talks, cosplay and food. For more information, visit ufoxpo.com.
March 17
Dance into Wonderland
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. is hosting Dance into Wonderland for individuals and couples ages 18 and up. An evening of dancing and socializing will put a spring in your step. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.