Until Aug. 13
‘Frenzied Dance at Sunrise’
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., will be exhibiting "Frenzied Dance at Sunrise,” the whimsical drawings and paintings of Susana Viola Jacobson. Jacobson participated in the Roswell Artist-in-Residence program (1982-83) and has donated all proceeds of her work to benefit the educational programs at Bone Springs Art Space. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
July 22
Charity dance for Roswell Homeless Coalition
A charity dance for the Roswell Homeless Coalition takes place at the Serenity Club, 1000 E. Bland St., at 7 p.m. Children 12 and under get in for free. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a silent auction and all proceeds will go toward the coalition. There will be no alcohol. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
July 23
Free Movie at the Park
Roswell Parks and Recreation and the Aquatic Center present the Free Movie at the Park at Cielo Grande, 1612 West College Blvd., at 8:30 p.m. The movie showing is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” There is grass seating only; it is recommended to bring lawn chairs or blankets. For more information, visit its Facebook page or roswellconnect.com.
July 24 to 30
Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair
The Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair takes place at the Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds. The day before, July 23, there will be a horse show in the Bob Crosby Arena. On Sunday, the county fair kicks off at 7 a.m. The rodeo takes place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. For more information, visit chaves-extension.nmsu.edu.
July 29 and Aug. 12
Movies Under The Moon
The Roswell Museum invites the public to its free series Movies Under The Moon. On July 29, the movie showing is “Space Jam” (1996); and on Aug. 12, “Treasure Planet.” The movies start at 8:30 p.m. and there will be pre-movie family friendly activities. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave.; the films will be shown outside the planetarium. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
July 29-31
Alien Open Dart Tournament
Pecos Valley Dart Association presents the 15th annual Alien Open Dart Tournament, taking place at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, 3201 S. Sunset Ave. Registration is on July 29 at 11 a.m.; the playoff will be at noon. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, roswelldarts.com, or contact roswelldarts@roswelldarts.com or call Mike Ramey and Donna Ramey at 575-910-5895 or Leigh Humble at 575-420-0674.
July 30
Superkids Splash and Dash
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, in conjunction with Healthy Kids Chaves County, will host a Superkids Splash and Dash event. The event will benefit Harvest Ministries in Roswell. The swim/run event will be held in three divisions: at 8 a.m., 10 years old and younger; at 8:30 a.m., 11 to 15 years old; and at 9 a.m. “Wunce Wuz” (as in “I once was a kid”), with adults and youth over 15 years old. The swim portion will take place at the ENMU-Roswell swimming pool at 20 W. Martin St. The run will be around the field to the west of the Physical Education Center on campus. Prizes will be awarded to the top five girls and boys in each division and all participants will receive a T-shirt. To register and for more information, visit ttrisignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/SUPERKIDSSplashDash.
Aug. 2
National Night Out
The Roswell Police Department and Roswell Fire Department are hosting National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center parking lot, 912 N. Main St. There will be free food, raffles, back-to-school supplies, kids’ activities and fun for the whole family. Special vehicles and fire trucks will be on site. There will be an obstacle course for kids and McGruff the Crime Dog will be attending.
Aug. 6
One Hundred Years of Hollywood Glam
Roswell Community Little Theatre's fundraiser 100 Years of Hollywood Glam takes place at the Clarion Inn and Suites, 2000 N. Main St., at 5:45 p.m. Ticket holders are encouraged to dress up in their favorite era of Hollywood glamour. The event includes a cash bar and a seated meal, catered by Peppers Grill and Bar. Characters from “The Death of Dr. Pepper” will intermingle with the guests while the mystery unfolds. Play detective and cast your vote of "who done it" for a chance to win four tickets to an upcoming production of your choice — excludes special events. The evening is not over yet. Dance until your heart is content to the musical stylings of this year's Battle of the Bands runner up, The Brian Crawford Band. There will also be a silent auction. Deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 1. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or email rostheatreppl@gmail.com.
Aug. 6
Health Expo
The annual Health Expo returns as a live event to the Roswell Convention and Civic Center from 8 a.m. to noon. The all-ages community event includes health screenings with health professional reviews, wellness information and community resources and a Footloose Fun Run at 7 a.m. to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties. There will be games, give-aways and backpacks in the Kids Corner. For more information, email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com or call 575-500-2295. To register for the Footloose Fun Run, visit bgcsierrablanca.org.
Aug. 11
Back to School Health Center Celebration
La Casa Family Health Center invites the public to its Back to School Health Center Celebration, 1511 S. Grand Ave., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The free event includes blood pressure checks, shots for kids, dental screenings, games, food and backpack giveaways. There will be vendors as well. For More information, visit lacasahealth.com or call 575-359-3825.
Aug. 12
‘Inflatable Stories’
Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, presents “Inflatable Stories” with Dan “Dr. Dan” Bellamy, a free back-to-school family event. Bellamy shares biblical truths in a vibrant and colorful way that will engage kids and adults alike and bring the Bible to life — with balloons. The event takes place in the main auditorium of the church. While the event is free, non-perishable food items are being collected for Harvest Ministries. For more information, visit roswellgrace.com.
Aug. 12-14 and 19-21
‘She Loves Me’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the musical comedy “She Loves Me.” Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Aug. 20
LIB-Fest
The second annual LIB-Fest takes place at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., from noon to midnight. The all-ages event is open to the public and includes performances by Shilo, GDP, Ronnie And The Redwoods, JD And The Badlands, Amy’s Not Breathing, Mission 7, Barely Breathing, Doso Dirtbags, Marie Manning, Nova Rush, Delaney Davis, Matt Palmer and Five Miles West. There will be food, drinks, local arts and vendors. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com, its Facebook event page or call 575-627-2121.
Aug. 25
HSSNM drive-thru fundraiser
The board of directors for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) invites the public to its drive-thru fundraiser. Deadline to make reservations is Aug. 8. This year’s theme is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” — celebrating the past 40 years of the Heritage Dinner recipients. Ticket pickup time is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the HSSNM Museum, 200 N. Lea Ave. Dinner boxes or bundles will be handed out to ticket holders at Peppers Grill and Bar parking lot, 500 N. Main St. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.
Sept. 10
The 19th Annual Dragonfly Festival
The 19th Annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique and family-friendly event that includes guided tours. There are more than 100 different species of dragonflies and damselflies that use the refuge. Get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. Visitors learn about bats and raptors, they can try their luck fishing in the fishing pool, provided by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. Reservations for guided tours start Aug. 1. There will be a guided night program on Sept. 9 about raptors at 6:30 p.m. and telescopes will be available from the Roswell Astronomy Club. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or fws.gov/refuge/bitterlake or friendsofbitterlake.org.
Sept. 17
“The Living Museum: Local Legends”
KAPS (Kids’ Arts Programs) of Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT) present: “The Living Museum: Local Legends” at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM), 200 N. Lea Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured are the stories of people who have influenced the community and beyond. There will be family activities, re-enactors and take-home crafts. All proceeds go to benefit KAPS of RCLT and HSSNM. For more information, contact Angela Strange at kapscommitteechair@gmail.com. Tickets are available at roswelltheatre.com.
Oct. 8
Tour de Ocho Millas
The 12th Annual Tour de Ocho Millas kicks off at 8 a.m. Details will follow. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or ochomillas.com.
Oct. 21 to 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Fridays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.