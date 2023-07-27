July 27 and 28
Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair
The Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair features on Thursday at 8 a.m., its Heifer Show followed by the Steer Show. At 4 p.m., Wool Lead and Fashion Extravaganza takes place, followed by the awards program. On Friday, at 7 p.m., Junior Livestock Sale takes place. All animals are released on Saturday at 8 a.m. The event takes place at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair grounds. For more information, visit the Chaves County Extension Facebook page, email chaves@nmsu.edu or call 575-622-3210.
July 28
Movies Under the Moon
As part of the series Movies Under the Moon, the film "Iron Giant" will be shown outdoors at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Pre-show activities and games begin at 8 p.m. and films start at nightfall. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
July 29
Superkids Splash & Dash
Superkids Splash & Dash is a super short and fun swim/run for kids of all ages and adults — if you "Wunce Wuz" a kid. It takes place at 8 a.m. at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) Outdoor Pool, 20 W. Martin St. Sign up at trisignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/SUPERKIDSSplashDash. There will be a free race clinic on July 22 from 10-11 a.m. for registered and potential participants. Call ENMU-R Pool at 575-624-7195, for more information.
Aug. 1
National Night Out
The city of Roswell is having its National Night Out at the Roswell Recreation & Aquatic Center, 1402 W. College Blvd., from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is hosted by the Roswell Police Department and Roswell Fire Department who are asking for school supply donations for children in the community. Donation locations are the Roswell Recreation & Aquatic Center, City Hall, Roswell Police Department and all three stations of the Roswell Fire Department. The donations will be handed out during the National Night Out. For more information, visit roswell-nm.gov.
Aug. 5
Pancake Breakfast
The Sons of America Legion Squadron 61are having a pancake breakfast on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave. for a small fee. For more information, visit roswellSAL.org.
Aug. 5
'I Love You To Death'
The Speakeasy Mystery, "I Love You To Death," is hosted by The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., and produced by the Roswell Community Little Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.
Aug. 5
Health Expo Bubble Fun Run
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties Fun Run is back at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., this year with bubbles! Get your tickets and outfits ready to have a blast on at 7 a.m. Any ticket that is purchased by July 1 is guaranteed a shirt. It's free for kids under 5 (no shirt for free tickets). For more information, visit its Facebook event page, email info@bgcclc.org or call 575-550-5001.
Aug. 5
Chaves County Health Expo
The fifth Annual Chaves County Health Expo takes place at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., with doors opening at 8 a.m. The expo is designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease and illness and connect to resources. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, chavescountyhc.org or email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com.
Aug. 11-13, 18-20
"Is He Dead"
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents Mark Twain's "Is He Dead." The highly entertaining comedy about a painter, his fiancée and an evil art dealer is directed by Gina Montague. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Aug. 12-Feb. 11, 2024
"I Stand on My Own Feet"
The Roswell Museum presents the exhibition "I Stand On My Own Feet" in memory of artist Patrociño Barela (1900-1964). The self-taught woodcarver is known for his religious objects, called santeros, but also worked on secular pieces. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Aug. 17
Roswell Desk & Derrick Club Banquet
The Roswell Desk & Derrick Club will be having its 68th Annual Industry Appreciation Banquet on Thursday, August 17 at the Roswell Convention Center. Our speaker will be John R. Smitherman with the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association. RSVP to Cindy Garrison at 575-623-6601 or email cgarrison@matadorresources.com no later than August 4. Desk & Derrick is open to anyone in the Oil, Gas and Allied Industries or others interested in the energy business.
Aug. 25
Roswell Desk & Derrick Club Black/Gold Golf Tournament
The Roswell Desk & Derrick Club will hold its annual Black/Gold Golf Tournament on Friday at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. It will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Entry forms can be found at the NMMI pro shop. Sponsorship forms can be obtained from Jackie Hewett at 505-301-1785 or Lydia Lara at 575-420-3549.
Aug. 31
Guy Penrod Live
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico presents, Guy Penrod Live, at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 575-622-8333.
Sept. 8-10
Piñata Festival
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 36th Annual Piñata Festival at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The events include the public's favorite: Taco and Jalapeño Eating Contest, live music, dancing, food vendors, family fun and a dedication ceremony of the new USPS Forever Stamps. The festival takes place on Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a Catholic service held on Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, call Mianna Ibarra at 575-624-3304 or Marcos Nava at 575-624-0889 and follow them on Facebook.
Sept. 9
Dragonfly Festival
The annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique, fun for all ages festival. Join professional dragonfly experts on a guided tour to learn about our many dragonflies and damselflies — we have over 100 different species that use the refuge — get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. You will learn about bats and raptors; try your luck fishing in the fishing pool provided by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish; and look at tiny critters through a microscope. More information will follow on the refuge website at fws.gov/refuge/bitter-lake. Reservations for guided tours start Aug. 1, call to reserve 575-244-6256. In addition, there will be a Friday night program on Sept. 8. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Oct. 2-7
Eastern New Mexico State Fair
The 101st Annual Eastern New Mexico State Fair (ENMSF) offers entertainment for the entire family, a parade, live music, crafts and arts, contests, livestock shows, arts, floral and gardening expos. This year's theme is "101: It's Going to Be Fun!" Check ENMF's Facebook page closer to fair week for detailed information on free workshops and demonstrations. Entertainment is still pending and updates will be posted regularly. Deadline for mail-in entries is Sept. 21. Rules have changed and are subject to further edits. There is no online or downloadable entry form for arts and crafts. Entries will be completed in person on dates stated in the Fairbook online. For more information, visit enmsf.com.
Oct. 21
Step Up 4 Down Syndrome Walk
The Down Syndrome Foundation of Southeast New Mexico is having its Fourth Annual Step Up 4 Down Syndrome Walk fundraiser at Russ DeKay Soccer Complex, 1500 N. Grand Ave., at 11 a.m. Registration is now open at ds-stride.org/senmstepupwalk. People with Down syndrome may participate free of charge and include a T-shirt. T-shirts are guaranteed for all participants in the walk with registration through Sept. 22. For more information, visit dsfsenm.org.
Until Aug. 27
Dina Perlasca solo exhibition "Campos de Fuerza"
The Roswell Museum presents the solo exhibition of artist Dina Perlasca, "Campos de Fuerza / Force Fields." The exhibition will be on view through Aug. 27 in the museum's Donald B. Anderson Gallery. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Until Sept. 2
"RAiR reConnect" exhibition
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., invites the public to the new exhibition "RAiR reConnect." The 10-year reunion exhibition features work of the 2013 Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) group, which includes Natasha Bowdoin, Derek Chan, Miranda Howe, Jessica Kirkpatrick, Ryder Richards and Ven Voisey. Bone Springs Art Space is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
Until Oct. 14
Farmers Market
Every Saturday the local Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. Families can enjoy a range of fun activities, including live music. Booths will feature locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables. There will be also booths where local crafters and artists showcase their handmade goods and unique talents. Local vendors will offer a selection of homemade food. Forms to be part of the market, are available to download at mainstreetroswell.org. For more information, contact Peggy Seskey at 575-208-8238.
