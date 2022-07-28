Until July 30
Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair
The Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair takes place at the Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds. For more information, visit chaves-extension.nmsu.edu.
Until Aug. 13
‘Frenzied Dance at Sunrise’
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., will be exhibiting "Frenzied Dance at Sunrise,” the whimsical drawings and paintings of Susana Viola Jacobson. Jacobson participated in the Roswell Artist-in-Residence program (1982-83) and has donated all proceeds of her work to benefit the educational programs at Bone Springs Art Space. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
July 29 and Aug. 12
Movies Under The Moon
The Roswell Museum invites the public to its free series Movies Under The Moon. On July 29, the movie showing is “Space Jam” (1996); and on Aug. 12, “Treasure Planet.” The movies start at dusk between 8:30 and 9 p.m. and there will be pre-movie family friendly activities. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave.; the films will be shown outside the planetarium. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
July 29-31
Alien Open Dart Tournament
Pecos Valley Dart Association presents the 15th annual Alien Open Dart Tournament, taking place at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, 3201 S. Sunset Ave. Registration is on July 29 at 11 a.m.; the playoff will be at noon. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, roswelldarts.com, or contact roswelldarts@roswelldarts.com or call Mike Ramey and Donna Ramey at 575-910-5895 or Leigh Humble at 575-420-0674.
July 30
Superkids Splash and Dash
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, in conjunction with Healthy Kids Chaves County, will host a Superkids Splash and Dash event. The event will benefit Harvest Ministries in Roswell. The swim/run event will be held in three divisions: at 8 a.m., 10 years old and younger; at 8:30 a.m., 11 to 15 years old; and at 9 a.m. “Wunce Wuz” (as in “I once was a kid”), with adults and youth over 15 years old. The swim portion will take place at the ENMU-Roswell swimming pool at 20 W. Martin St. The run will be around the field to the west of the Physical Education Center on campus. Prizes will be awarded to the top five girls and boys in each division and all participants will receive a T-shirt. To register and for more information, visit ttrisignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/SUPERKIDSSplashDash.
Aug. 2
National Night Out
The Roswell Police Department and Roswell Fire Department are hosting National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center parking lot, 912 N. Main St. There will be free food, raffles, back-to-school supplies, kids’ activities and fun for the whole family. Special vehicles and fire trucks will be on site. There will be an obstacle course for kids and McGruff the Crime Dog will be attending.
Aug. 6
Jail ’n’ Bail for Down Syndrome Foundation
The Down Syndrome Foundation of Southeast New Mexico is holding a Jail ’n’ Bail event where supporters of the foundation can have friends, family or co-workers arrested for charity. Once brought to “jail” at the UFO McDonald's parking lot, from 1 to 5 p.m., a bail amount will be given. Once that amount is raised, the “jail bird” is free to go. Proceeds will benefit Step Up 4 Down Syndrome. For more information, call 575-622-1099 or visit its Facebook page.
Aug. 6
One Hundred Years of Hollywood Glam
Roswell Community Little Theatre's fundraiser 100 Years of Hollywood Glam takes place at the Clarion Inn and Suites, 2000 N. Main St., at 5:45 p.m. Ticket holders are encouraged to dress up in their favorite era of Hollywood glamour. The event includes a cash bar and a seated meal, catered by Peppers Grill and Bar. Characters from “The Death of Dr. Pepper” will intermingle with the guests while the mystery unfolds. Play detective and cast your vote of "who done it" for a chance to win four tickets to an upcoming production of your choice — excludes special events. The evening is not over yet. Dance until your heart is content to the musical stylings of this year's Battle of the Bands runner up, The Brian Crawford Band. There will also be a silent auction. Deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 1. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or email rostheatreppl@gmail.com.
Aug. 6
Health Expo
The annual Health Expo returns as a live event to the Roswell Convention and Civic Center from 8 a.m. to noon. The all-ages community event includes health screenings with health professional reviews, wellness information and community resources and a Footloose Fun Run at 7 a.m. to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties. There will be games, give-aways and backpacks in the Kids Corner. For more information, email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com or call 575-500-2295. To register for the Footloose Fun Run, visit bgcsierrablanca.org.
Aug. 11
Back to School Health Center Celebration
La Casa Family Health Center invites the public to its Back to School Health Center Celebration, 1511 S. Grand Ave., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The free event includes blood pressure checks, shots for kids, dental screenings, games, food and backpack giveaways. There will be vendors as well. For More information, visit lacasahealth.com or call 575-359-3825.
Aug. 12
‘Inflatable Stories’
Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, presents “Inflatable Stories” with Dan “Dr. Dan” Bellamy, a free back-to-school family event. Bellamy shares biblical truths in a vibrant and colorful way that will engage kids and adults alike and bring the Bible to life — with balloons. The event takes place in the main auditorium of the church. While the event is free, non-perishable food items are being collected for Harvest Ministries. For more information, visit roswellgrace.com.
Aug. 12-14 and 19-21
‘She Loves Me’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the musical comedy “She Loves Me.” Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
