Until Aug. 13
‘Frenzied Dance at Sunrise’
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., will be exhibiting "Frenzied Dance at Sunrise,” the whimsical drawings and paintings of Susana Viola Jacobson. Jacobson participated in the Roswell Artist-in-Residence program (1982-83) and has donated all proceeds of her work to benefit the educational programs at Bone Springs Art Space. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
July 9
Historic book fair
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico is holding a historic book fair and book launch in the archive building, 208 N. Lea Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon. The family-friendly event includes rare, out-of-print historic nonfiction titles along with the new books from John LeMay, "The Noted Desperado Pancho Dumez" and Donna Blake Birchell, "The Ghostly Tales of New Mexico." Proceeds will go toward operating costs. Bring your coins to donate to HSSNM's loose change drive. For more information, call 575-622-8333, visit roswellnmhistory.org or email historydirector@outlook.com.
July 9
Bottomless Triathlon
The 39th Bottomless Triathlon will see a maximum field of athletes swim, bike and run at Bottomless Lakes State Park and 100% of the proceeds from the triathlon will go to support Harvest Ministries of Roswell. For more information or to make a donation to Harvest Ministries, go to trisignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/BottomlessTriathlon.
July 9 to Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The forms for the 2022 Farmers' Market are now available at mainstreetroswell.org. The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced.
July 20
God Views with Curt Cloninger
Writer and actor Curt Cloninger will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road. Cloninger’s performance “God Views” is a comical and dramatic expedition into misconceptions about God. For more information, visit roswellgrace.com.
July 22
Charity dance for Roswell Homeless Coalition
A charity dance for the Roswell Homeless Coalition takes place at the Serenity Club, 1000 E. Bland St., at 7 p.m. Children 12 and under get in for free. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a silent auction and all proceeds will go toward the coalition. There will be no alcohol. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
July 29 and Aug. 12
Movies Under The Moon
The Roswell Museum invites the public to its free series Movies Under The Moon. On July 29, the movie showing is “Space Jam” (1996); and on Aug. 12, “Treasure Planet.” The movies start at 8:30 p.m. and there will be pre-movie family friendly activities. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave.; the films will be shown outside the planetarium. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
July 29-31
Alien Open Dart Tournament
Pecos Valley Dart Association presents the 15th annual Alien Open Dart Tournament, taking place at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, 3201 S. Sunset Ave. Registration is on July 29 at 11 a.m.; the playoff will be at noon. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, roswelldarts.com, or contact roswelldarts@roswelldarts.com or call Mike Ramey and Donna Ramey at 575-910-5895 or Leigh Humble at 575-420-0674.
July 30
Superkids Splash and Dash
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, in conjunction with Healthy Kids Chaves County, will host a Superkids Splash and Dash event. The event will benefit Harvest Ministries in Roswell. The swim/run event will be held in three divisions: at 8 a.m., 10 years old and younger; at 8:30 a.m., 11 to 15 years old; and at 9 a.m. “Wunce Wuz” (as in “I once was a kid”), with adults and youth over 15 years old. The swim portion will take place at the ENMU-Roswell swimming pool at 20 W. Martin St. The run will be around the field to the west of the Physical Education Center on campus. Prizes will be awarded to the top five girls and boys in each division and all participants will receive a T-shirt. To register and for more information, visit ttrisignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/SUPERKIDSSplashDash.
Aug. 6
Health Expo
The annual Health Expo returns as a live event to the Roswell Convention and Civic Center from 8 a.m. to noon. The all-ages community event includes health screenings with health professional reviews, wellness information and community resources and a Footloose Fun Run to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties. There will be games, give-aways and backpacks in the Kids Corner. For more information, email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com or call 575-500-2295.
Aug. 20
LIB-Fest
The second annual LIB-Fest takes place at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., from noon to midnight. The all-ages event is open to the public and includes performances by Shilo, GDP, Ronnie And The Redwoods, JD And The Badlands, Amy’s Not Breathing, Mission 7, Barely Breathing, Doso Dirtbags, Marie Manning, Nova Rush, Delaney Davis, Matt Palmer and Five Miles West. There will be food, drinks, local arts and vendors. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com, its Facebook event page or call 575-627-2121.
Aug. 25
HSSNM drive-thru fundraiser
The board of directors for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) invites the public to its drive-thru fundraiser. Theme is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” — celebrating the past 40 years of the Heritage Dinner recipients. Ticket pickup time is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the HSSNM Museum, 200 N. Lea Ave. Dinner boxes or bundles will be handed out to ticket holders at Peppers Grill and Bar parking lot, 500 N. Main St. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.
Sept. 10
The 19th Annual Dragonfly Festival
The 19th Annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique and family-friendly event that includes guided tours. There are more than 100 different species of dragonflies and damselflies that use the refuge. Get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. Visitors learn about bats and raptors, they can try their luck fishing in the fishing pool, provided by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. Reservations for guided tours start Aug. 1. There will be a guided night program on Sept. 9 about raptors at 6:30 p.m. and telescopes will be available from the Roswell Astronomy Club. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or fws.gov/refuge/bitterlake or friendsofbitterlake.org.
