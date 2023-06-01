By June 2
Cosmic Conquest — "The Ultimate Battle of the Bands"
Roswell Community Little Theatre's (RCLT) UFO Festival Battle of the Bands is open to any act that is family friendly. Bands will be asked to submit a press kit to roswell_reddog@yahoo.com by June 2. Bands selected will be contacted for an audition by June 3. Auditions will be held June 5 and 6 and may be in person or via video. Acts that are chosen for the show will be required to attend at least one scheduled rehearsal. These will be held June 20 and 27 at 7 p.m. at RCLT, 1717 South Union Ave. The show will take place on Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Until June 7
UFO Vision
Organizers and artists participating in the events during the UFO Festival (June 30-July 2) and who want to be part of the festival's guide: the UFO Vision Magazine — a product of the Roswell Daily Record — should email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309 as soon as possible.
Until July 12
Free Allen Theatres Summer Kids Series
The Summer Kids Series at Allen Theatres Galaxy 8 kicks off at the Roswell Mall and continues every Wednesday. The next film showing is "Minions — The Rise of Gru," followed by "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," "The Land Before Time," "Puss in Boots — The Last Wish," "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" and on the last Wednesday, "Mummies." The showings are free for all ages on a first come, first serve basis. Times are 9, 11:20 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. For more information, visit allentheatresinc.com.
Until July 15
Co-ed Kickball signup
The public can sign up for the Co-ed Kickball All-nighter tournament on Aug. 5 at the men's softball complex. The pregame meeting is at 5 p.m. The first game kicks off at 6 p.m. Participants ages 12-75 build a team of 10. For cost and more information, call 575-910-4774.
June 6-16
The Liberty Club celebrates its 10th anniversary
Two weeks of music and events are planned to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of The Liberty Club, 312 N. Virginia Ave., including performances by Buckcherry, Uncle Lucius, Top Chico Cowboys and John Bauman. One of the highlights of the festivities is the annual Crawfish Boil on June 15. For more information and tickets, visit thelibertyinc.com.
June 16
Dina Perlasca solo exhibition "Campos de Fuerza"
The Roswell Museum presents the solo exhibition of artist Dina Perlasca, "Campos de Fuerza / Force Fields." The exhibition opens with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m., in the Roswell Museum's Patricia Lubben Bassett Auditorium. The exhibition will be on view from June 17 through Aug. 27 in the museum's Donald B. Anderson Gallery. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
June 30-July 2
UFO Festival
This year's UFO Festival features events throughout town, including live music, entertainment, activities, the popular Annual Alien Pet and People contests, a car show, the Alien Race 5K walk/run, as well as lectures by serious researchers of the unidentified aerial phenomena and unidentified flying objects, organized by the city of Roswell, MainStreet Roswell, the International UFO Museum and Research Center, the Roswell Daily Record and other private entities and businesses. For more information, visit ufofestival.com, mainstreetroswell.org, roswellufomuseum.com and roswellincident.com.
June 30-July 2, July 7-9
"Cinderella"
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company presents the Broadway adaptation of the classic musical "Cinderella," featuring new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com or its Facebook page.
July 8
Bottomless Triathlon registration is now open
The 40th Annual Bottomless Triathlon (swim, bike and run) takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park. At press time, there were 118 spots left for individuals — price increases after May 10; there were 26 spots left for the two or three person mixed relay; and five spots (free of charge) were left for the youth under 18 (birthday has to be before July 8, registration ends July 3). For more information, visit @BottomlessTriathlon on Facebook, to register, visit trisignup.com/race/nm/roswell/bottomlesstriathlon.
July 8-Oct.14
Farmers Market
Every Saturday the local Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. Families can enjoy a range of fun activities, including live music. Booths will feature locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables. There will be also booths where local crafters and artists showcase their handmade goods and unique talents. Local vendors will offer a selection of homemade food. Forms to be part of the market, are available to download at mainstreetroswell.org. For more information, contact Peggy Seskey at 575-208-8238.
July 14
Rescheduled: Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas in July
The concert by multi-award-winning musician Michael Martin Murphey was moved to July. The concert features a full cast and band and takes place at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., at 8:30 p.m. Seats are extremely limited. For more information, call 575-627-2121 or visit thelibertyinc.com.
Aug. 31
Guy Penrod Live
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico presents, Guy Penrod Live, at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 575-622-8333.
