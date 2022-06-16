June 17, July 29 and Aug. 12
Movies Under The Moon
The Roswell Museum invites the public to its free series Movies Under The Moon. First showing, June 17, is “Wall-E;” on July 29, “Space Jam” (1996); and on Aug. 12, “Treasure Planet.” The movies start at 8:30 p.m. and there will be pre-movie family friendly activities. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave.; the films will be shown outside the planetarium. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
June 17
'The Great American Songbook' concert
Rollah Aston and Wataru Niimori sing and play from "The Great American Songbook." The concert takes place at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., at 7 p.m.
June 17-19
‘Annie’
Way Way Off Broadway Theatre Company brings the musical “Annie” to the stage of the Eastern New Mexico University Performing Arts Center. The public has this weekend to see the musical, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
June 18
Flag retirement ceremony
The American Legion U.S. flag retirement ceremony takes place at American Legion Post 28, 1620 N. Montana Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon.
June 18
Juneteenth celebration
This year’s Juneteenth celebration takes place at Pioneer Plaza, North Main Street, at 10:30 a.m. Juneteenth commemorates the day when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the U.S. Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to read President Abraham Lincoln’s General Order No. 3, which informed people of the end of slavery. The commemoration of the event includes a flag-raising, playing of the national anthem and local veterans will be honored.
June 21
Yarnbomb at the Roswell Museum
The public is invited to Pecos Valley Fiber Guild’s Yarnbomb at the Roswell Museum on June 21 at 10 a.m. It is the first community fiber art installation created in collaboration with the founder of the Roswell Fiber Guild, Donna Daniel. The public is encouraged to add its own small yarn projects on the North Main Street side of the museum. The exhibit will be up throughout the UFO Festival until July 5. For more information, visit Oasis Yarn Shop, 103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, visit oasis-roswell.com, email oasis.roswell.2022@gmail.com or call 575-755-2155.
By June 30
Chaves County Health Council T-shirt Design Contest
The Chaves County Health Council T-shirt Design Contest is open to residents of Chaves County age 14 and over. The contest designs must contain its slogan: "Coordinated. Connected. Committed. Building a healthier community one member at a time." Idea submissions can be made in person at 108 E. Bland St. or by email at chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com. Voting will be by survey monkey with all entries included and ends July 31. The winner will be announced on Aug. 6 at the Chaves County Health Expo. For more information, call 575-910-0465.
July 1 to 3
Galacticon, Roswell Daily Record's Roswell Incident, UFO Museum Ufologist Invasion and UFO Festival
This year is the 75th anniversary of the alleged UFO crash outside of Roswell. Events take place throughout town and include live music, speakers, entertainment, food and art. For more information, visit roswellgalacticon.com, roswellincident.com, roswellufomuseum.com and ufofestival.com.
July 1-4
Historic book fair
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico is holding a historic book fair and book launch in the archive building, 208 N. Lea Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon. The family-friendly event includes rare, out-of-print historic nonfiction titles along with the new books from John LeMay, "The Noted Desperado Pancho Dumez" and Donna Blake Birchell, "The Ghostly Tales of New Mexico." Proceeds will go toward operating costs. For more information, call 575-622-8333, visit roswellnmhistory.org or email historydirector@outlook.com.
July 9
Bottomless Triathlon
The 39th Bottomless Triathlon will see a maximum field of athletes swim, bike and run at Bottomless Lakes State Park and 100% of the proceeds from the triathlon will go to support Harvest Ministries of Roswell. For more information or to make a donation to Harvest Ministries, go to trisignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/BottomlessTriathlon.
July 9 to Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The forms for the 2022 Farmers' Market are now available at mainstreetroswell.org. The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced.
July 29-31
Alien Open Dart Tournament
Pecos Valley Dart Association presents the 15th annual Alien Open Dart Tournament, taking place at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, 3201 S. Sunset Ave. Registration is on July 29 at 11 a.m.; the playoff will be at noon. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, roswelldarts.com, or contact roswelldarts@roswelldarts.com or call Mike Ramey and Donna Ramey at 575-910-5895 or Leigh Humble at 575-420-0674.
Aug. 6
Health Expo
The annual Health Expo returns as a live event to the Roswell Convention and Civic Center from 8 a.m. to noon. The all-ages community event includes health screenings with health professional reviews, wellness information and community resources and a Footloose Fun Run to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties. There will be games, give-aways and backpacks in the Kids Corner. For more information, email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com or call 575-500-2295.
Aug. 20
LIB-Fest
The second annual LIB-Fest takes place at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., from noon to midnight. The all-ages event is open to the public and includes performances by Shilo, GDP, Ronnie And The Redwoods, JD And The Badlands, Amy’s Not Breathing, Mission 7, Barely Breathing, Doso Dirtbags, Marie Manning, Nova Rush, Delaney Davis, Matt Palmer and Five Miles West. There will be food, drinks, local arts and vendors. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com, its Facebook event page or call 575-627-2121.
Aug. 25
HSSNM drive-thru fundraiser
The board of directors for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) invites the public to its drive-thru fundraiser. Theme is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” — celebrating the past 40 years of the Heritage Dinner recipients. Ticket pickup time is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the HSSNM Museum, 200 N. Lea Ave. Dinner boxes or bundles will be handed out to ticket holders at Peppers Grill and Bar parking lot, 500 N. Main St. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.