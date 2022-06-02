June 2
Free live concert
Allsup’s free live concert features award-winning singer and songwriter Ariel Hutchins and Will Banister. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at 5500 N. Main St. For more information, visit arielhutchinsmusic.com and willbanister.com.
June 4
Elks for Vets Charity Golf Tournament
The 13th Annual Elks for Vets Charity Golf Tournament takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. The four-person scramble includes breakfast, lunch, range balls and green fees. The lunch takes place at the Elks Lodge, 1720 N. Montana Ave. All donated funds will go to the Southeast New Mexico Veterans Transportation Network, which drives local veterans free-of-charge to VA medical facilities. The event is limited to 25 paid teams. Only one single-digit handicap per team allowed, with a minimum team handicap of at least 40. Sign up as a team or individual (the NMMI pro shop will team up individuals). To become a sponsor, to participate and for more information, call 575-622-6033.
June 8 and 9
Cosmic Conquest — The ultimate battle of the bands
Roswell Community Little Theatre is holding auditions on both days at 7 p.m. for its Cosmic Conquest — battle of the bands. The show will be on July 1 at the theater at 7 p.m. and the judges' choice winner will open for the UFO Festival headliner act. The theater is located at 1717 S. Union Ave. For more information, visit its Facebook page or roswelltheatre.com.
June 10 and 11
"12 Angry Pigs" and "Crisis Inc."
Two plays in one evening: The one-act comedic play "12 Angry Pigs" is performed by the youth of Roswell Community Little Theatre's program, KAPS of RCLT. A jury of "swine" must decide in court if the accused wolf did blow the little pigs' houses down and if he is big and bad. The play is comical, but also an educational parody of the film classic "12 Angry Men." In "Crisis Inc." the audience experiences a short romantic farce in which a company specializes in panicking for people. When two companies — who are at fault for the other's panic — hire the company at the same time, the receptionist tries to keep the business people apart. The performances of the plays take place on both days at 7 p.m. RCLT is located at 1717 S. Union Ave. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
June 10-12, 17-19
‘Annie’
Way Way Off Broadway Theatre Company brings the musical “Annie” to the stage of the Eastern New Mexico University Performing Arts Center. The public has two weekends to see the musical, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
June 17
'The Great American Songbook' concert
Rollah Aston and Wataru Niimori sing and play from "The Great American Songbook." The concert takes place at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., at 7 p.m.
By June 30
Chaves County Health Council T-shirt Design Contest
The Chaves County Health Council T-shirt Design Contest is open to residents of Chaves County age 14 and over. The contest designs must contain its slogan: "Coordinated. Connected. Committed. Building a healthier community one member at a time." Idea submissions can be made in person at 108 E. Bland St. or by email at chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com. Voting will be by survey monkey with all entries included and ends July 31. The winner will be announced on Aug. 6 at the Chaves County Health Expo. For more information, call 575-910-0465.
July 1 to 3
Galacticon, Roswell Daily Record's Roswell Incident and UFO Festival
This year is the 75th anniversary of the alleged UFO crash outside of Roswell. Events take place throughout town and include live music, speakers, entertainment, food and art. For more information, visit roswellgalacticon.com, roswellincident.com and ufofestival.com.
July 9 to Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The forms for the 2022 Farmers' Market are now available at mainstreetroswell.org. The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced.
July 29-31
Alien Open Dart Tournament
Pecos Valley Dart Association presents the 15th annual Alien Open Dart Tournament, taking place at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, 3201 S. Sunset Ave. Registration is on July 29 at 11 a.m.; the playoff will be at noon. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, roswelldarts.com, or contact roswelldarts@roswelldarts.com or call Mike Ramey and Donna Ramey at 575-910-5895 or Leigh Humble at 575-420-0674.
Aug. 6
Health Expo
The annual Health Expo returns as a live event to the Roswell Convention and Civic Center from 8 a.m. to noon. The all-ages community event includes health screenings with health professional reviews, wellness information and community resources and a Footloose Fun Run to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties. There will be games, give-aways and backpacks in the Kids Corner. For more information, email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com or call 575-500-2295.
Aug. 25
HSSNM drive-thru fundraiser
The board of directors for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) invites the public to its drive-thru fundraiser. Theme is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” — celebrating the past 40 years of the Heritage Dinner recipients. Ticket pickup time is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the HSSNM Museum, 200 N. Lea Ave. Dinner boxes or bundles will be handed out to ticket holders at Peppers Grill and Bar parking lot, 500 N. Main St. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.