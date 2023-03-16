March 17
Dance into Wonderland
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. is hosting Dance into Wonderland for individuals and couples ages 18 and up. An evening of dancing and socializing will put a spring in your step. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
March 17-19
"Jeeves Intervenes"
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the comedy "Jeeves Intervenes." 1920s high-society London is thrown into chaos by hapless playboy Bertie Wooster and his old school chum Eustace Bassington-Bassington. The two hatch a brilliant plan to dupe their meddling relatives in order to save Bertie from an undesired marriage and Eustace from an unwanted job in India. But will the ever-faithful manservant Jeeves be able to rescue these bumbling fools from themselves? A delightful romp full of deception and disguise awaits the audience. The public has two weekends to see the performance, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
March 19
Rescheduled: Honoring the four chaplains
The American Legion Post 61 will be honoring the four chaplains from WWII who gave their lives to save many of the soldiers on the troop ship Dorchester in February 1943. Join us at First United Methodist Church (200 N. Pennsylvania Ave.) at the corner of Second Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at 3 p.m. for the ceremony. For more information, call 575-495-3325.
March 23
Rise with Roswell
Rise with Roswell Agriculture Breakfast takes place from 6 to 8 a.m. at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds. Guest speaker is Matt "Gooder Guy" Rush, creator of Western art and agricultural advocate. For tickets and more information, visit roswellnm.org or contact Andrea Moore at chairrcc@roswellnm.org or call 575-623-5695.
March 30
Chaves County Veterans Symposium
Veterans are invited to attend the Chaves County Veterans Symposium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 1 W. Earl Cummings Loop. The events kick off at 9 a.m. with the Presentation of Colors. From 10 a.m. to noon, PACT Act Town Hall takes place with representatives of the VA Health Care, VA Regional Office and New Mexico Disabled Veterans. At noon the New Mexico Military Goss Riffle Team performs. A special presentation about survivors benefits follows at 1 p.m. Services available all day: Veterans property tax exemption/waiver clinic, claims clinic, Goodwill industries, local Chaves County veteran organizations, veterans health care services and Vet Center, women veterans programs, VA home loan, senior service and more. For more information, contact Veteran Service Officer Danielle Thompson by email at daniellethompson@dvs.nm.gov or call 575-416-2284.
March 30
Family After Hours
The Family After Hours event takes place at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be art activities for the entire family. The Robert H. Goddard Planetarium will have free showings during the event. For more information, call the Creative Learning Center at 575-637-3301.
April 1 and 2
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. Vendors can apply now — handmade items only. For more information contact artfaire2015@gmail.com or Jane at 575-808-3334.
April 8
ENMU-R Foundation Golf Tournament
The ENMU-Roswell Foundation will host its 20th Annual Golf Tournament at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. Play will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Foundation’s General Excellence Fund. Teams should have a minimum total handicap of 40. Event, corporate, and hole sponsorships are also available. Teams not associated with sponsorships will be accepted on a wait-list basis. Team and Sponsorship forms are posted on the campus website at enmu.edu. Prizes will be presented to the top three teams and to players who get closest to the pin. Additional prizes drawings will also be held. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. To sign up a team or become a sponsor, call Craig Collins at 575-624-7304 or email craig.collins@roswell.enmu.edu.
April 8
ART NM! Arts and Culture Day
ART NM! Arts and Culture Day is a community celebration of the arts and culture, presented by New Mexico’s arts advocacy organization, Creative New Mexico, and hosted by the Roswell Museum during its monthly Second Saturday event. This year’s theme is “Art is Springing up all Over New Mexico.” The event includes hands-on art activities for children and adults and interactive performances. ART NM! and Second Saturday takes place at the museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit creativenewmexico.org.
April 22
Jazz Appreciation Month concert
Mark your calendars for a Jazz Appreciation Month special event at Pecos Flavors Winery, 412 W. Second Ave., at 6:30 p.m., brought to you by The Roswell Jazz Festival. The Anderson brothers return to Roswell for a spectacular evening of jazz, also featuring Michael Francis, Ricky Malichi and Erik Unsworth. Tickets are available for purchase at roswelljazz.org or call 254-592-1462 to reserve yours today with a credit card. We expect this concert to sell out fast, so don't wait too long.
Until May 20
Susan Cooper exhibition "50th Session"
Susan Cooper's mixed-media exhibition "50th Session" is an explosion of color and includes new installations celebrating the past five decades since her year as a Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR), as well as work from different periods of time along the way. The exhibit is now showing at Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.