Until March 5
RAiR Nima Nabavi exhibition “VISITING”
The exhibition of Nima Nabavi carries the title “VISITING” and is now at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. The artist will present a “studio as exhibition” by actively working on a drawing in the gallery during the course of the exhibition to allow visitors to view his process and encourage dialogue. For more information, visit rair.org or roswellmuseum.org.
Until May 20
Susan Cooper exhibition "50th Session"
Susan Cooper's mixed-media exhibition "50th Session" is an explosion of color and includes new installations celebrating the past five decades since her year as a Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR), as well as work from different periods of time along the way. The exhibit is now showing at Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
March 3-12
“Matilda The Musical”
Way Way Off Broadway Theater Company presents “Matilda The Musical” — the story of an extraordinary girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. Matilda faces cruel parents and a mean headmistress, but with the encouragement of her teacher Miss Honey, the little girl will find a way to overcome it all and be the school students’ saving grace. The public has two weekends to see the show at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center, 52 University Blvd., with showings on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
March 4
Immersive dinner theater fundraiser
Join the characters of the upcoming comedy “Jeeves Intervenes” at the Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., at 6:30 p.m. for an immersive dinner. After a cocktail, dinner is served on the stage. It’s a unique interactive, immersive experience that will let the guests time travel to the 1920s, so have some extra fun and dress up with your best 1920s costume. The ticket includes a ticket to the show on either day: March 10-12, or 19-21. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
March 4 and 5
505 Productions Gun and Knife Show
505 Productions Gun and Knife Show will be at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., doors open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the largest shows in the Roswell area, the event features more than 160 tables of merchandise. Most vendors are from New Mexico. For more information, email david@505productions.com or call 505-490-3571.
March 5
Fundraiser for dance troupe
Así se Baila dance troupe is for the first time taking part at a dance competition in Lubbock, Texas. The troupe is going to have a bake sale as fundraiser set up next to La Escondida Restaurant, 109 N. Delaware Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon. the studio is located at 205 W. Alameda St.
March 5
Sunday Funday — rescheduled
Sunday Funday at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico had to be rescheduled because of the high winds. It is rescheduled for 3 p.m. and includes John LeMay's talk about his newest mystery novel "Once Upon a Time in Fort Sumner" and the real history and folklore that went into crafting the book. For more information, call 575-622-8333, email historydirector@outlook.com or visit roswellnmhistory.org.
March 5 and April 2
Dummy Roping
One Tree Cowboy Fellowship Church, 1403 E. Poe St., invites to public to its first Dummy Roping family event at 1:30 p.m. There will be points in each category through 10th place daily. Must make two to qualify for points. Ties are broken through a "rope off" on April 2. There will be buckles for first place, prizes through fifth place in each of the four age groups. For more information and to register, call or message Tamara at 817-771-0159.
March 10
Cosplay at UFOXPO
Cosplayers of all ages are welcome to the three-day-event. Any cosplayer registering to attend in cosplay outfit on all three days at the UFOXPO get a free pass as guest of Roswell Galacticon. Registration is required. To pre-register download the entry form on ufoxpo.com and email the complete form to condor@dfn.com with UFOXPO Cosplay in the subject line, or register on Friday at the Roswell Galacticon Cosplay booth at UFOXPO inside the Roswell Convention Center.
March 10-19
"Jeeves Intervenes"
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the comedy "Jeeves Intervenes." 1920s high-society London is thrown into chaos by hapless playboy Bertie Wooster and his old school chum Eustace Bassington-Bassington. The two hatch a brilliant plan to dupe their meddling relatives in order to save Bertie from an undesired marriage and Eustace from an unwanted job in India. But will the ever-faithful manservant Jeeves be able to rescue these bumbling fools from themselves? A delightful romp full of deception and disguise awaits the audience. The public has two weekends to see the performance, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
March 10 - 12
UFOXPO
The first all-inclusive UFO mixer and film fest UFOXPO takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. The event features more than 40 highlights, including film screenings, live music, celebrity guests, UFO talks, cosplay and food. Locals get 50% off. Tickets are available at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce, host Clarion Inn & Suites Sally Port hotel and the Roswell Daily Record (ask for Toby). For more information, visit ufoxpo.com.
March 11
J.O.Y. Center fundraiser
Join the Roswell J.O.Y. Center, 1822 N. Montana Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. for its fundraiser in form of Val's Zumba fitness class. Cost of the class will be a donation at the door. Valerie Soliz Ramirez will be the instructor. The fundraiser is open to anyone. For more information, call 575-914-0285.
March 17
Dance into Wonderland
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. is hosting Dance into Wonderland for individuals and couples ages 18 and up. An evening of dancing and socializing will put a spring in your step. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
March 30
Family After Hours
The Family After Hours event takes place at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be art activities for the entire family. The Robert H. Goddard Planetarium will have free showings during the event. For more information, call the Creative Learning Center at 575-637-3301.
April 1 and 2
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. Vendors can apply now — handmade items only. For more information contact artfaire2015@gmail.com or Jane at 575-808-3334.
April 22
Jazz Appreciation Month concert
Mark your calendars for a Jazz Appreciation Month special event at Pecos Flavors Winery, 412 W. Second Ave., at 6:30 p.m., brought to you by The Roswell Jazz Festival. The Anderson twins return to Roswell for a spectacular evening of jazz, also featuring Michael Francis, Ricky Malichi and Erik Unsworth. Tickets will go on sale at Roswelljazz.org soon, or call 254-592-1462 to reserve yours today with a credit card. We expect this concert to sell out fast, so don't wait too long.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.