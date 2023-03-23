March 23
Rise with Roswell
Rise with Roswell Agriculture Breakfast takes place from 6 to 8 a.m. at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds. Guest speaker is Matt "Gooder Guy" Rush, creator of Western art and agricultural advocate. For tickets and more information, visit roswellnm.org or contact Andrea Moore at chairrcc@roswellnm.org or call 575-623-5695.
March 25
Bataan Memorial Death March — virtual and in person
While the in-person Bataan Memorial Death March took place in person at White Sands National Park on March 19, individuals and teams may sign up to participate at their location. In Roswell, the in-person march begins at 8 a.m. at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and is not sponsored by any person or organization. The march honors the service members who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II, sacrificing their freedom, health and, in many cases, their very lives. More than 900 New Mexicans from the 200th Coast Artillery died on that march. The virtual March can be taken until March 26. For more information, visit bataanmarch.com.
March 29
Honoring Vietnam veterans
Charles M. de Bremond American Legion Post 28 will be honoring Vietnam veterans on National Vietnam Veterans Day. The event will be held at 1620 N. Montana Ave. at 10 a.m. The mayor will issue a proclamation to commemorate the day. Keynote speaker will be Jack Swickard, decorated Vietnam veteran. The day holds a special place in history as March 29, 1973 was the last day U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. The day chosen to be observed in perpetuity March 29, 1973 was the day United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished. For more information, contact Roy Brady at roybo99@yahoo.com.
March 30
Chaves County Veterans Symposium
Veterans are invited to attend the Chaves County Veterans Symposium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 1 W. Earl Cummings Loop. The events kick off at 9 a.m. with the Presentation of Colors. From 10 a.m. to noon, PACT Act Town Hall takes place with representatives of the VA Health Care, VA Regional Office and New Mexico Disabled Veterans. At noon the New Mexico Military Goss Riffle Team performs. A special presentation about survivors benefits follows at 1 p.m. Services available all day: Veterans property tax exemption/waiver clinic, claims clinic, Goodwill industries, local Chaves County veteran organizations, veterans health care services and Vet Center, women veterans programs, VA home loan, senior service and more. For more information, contact Veteran Service Officer Danielle Thompson by email at daniellethompson@dvs.nm.gov or call 575-416-2284.
March 30
Family After Hours
The Family After Hours event takes place at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be art activities for the entire family. The Robert H. Goddard Planetarium will have free showings during the event. For more information, call the Creative Learning Center at 575-637-3301.
April 1 and 2
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show takes place at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Artists are bringing their work from all over New Mexico, including the Santo Domingo Pueblo. Whitfield Farms will be having their famous Roswell IVs and other goodies. The traditional silent auction will benefit this year Pecos Valley Services. For more information, contact artfaire2015@gmail.com or call Jane at 575-808-3334.
April 8
Kids Stampede through Spring River Zoo
The Spring River Zoo hosts a Kids Stampede at 9 a.m. for children ages 12 and younger — (adults may accompany their children) the opportunity for a half-mile run through the zoo with some special segments along the way at some of the animal exhibits. The segments are stations at which they best imitations of a particular animal. Registration can be done online at roswellconnect.com or at the day of the event at the zoo, beginning at 8 a.m. All participants will receive a medal and T-shirt. The top finishers per age group will also get trophies. For more information, call 575-624-6760.
April 8
ENMU-R Foundation Golf Tournament
The ENMU-Roswell Foundation will host its 20th Annual Golf Tournament at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. Play will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Foundation’s General Excellence Fund. Teams should have a minimum total handicap of 40. Event, corporate, and hole sponsorships are also available. Teams not associated with sponsorships will be accepted on a wait-list basis. Team and Sponsorship forms are posted on the campus website at enmu.edu. Prizes will be presented to the top three teams and to players who get closest to the pin. Additional prizes drawings will also be held. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. To sign up a team or become a sponsor, call Craig Collins at 575-624-7304 or email craig.collins@roswell.enmu.edu.
April 8
ART NM! Arts and Culture Day
ART NM! Arts and Culture Day is a community celebration of the arts and culture, presented by New Mexico’s arts advocacy organization, Creative New Mexico, and hosted by the Roswell Museum during its monthly Second Saturday event. This year’s theme is “Art is Springing up all Over New Mexico.” The event includes a proclamation by the mayor, hands-on art activities for children and adults and interactive performances. There will be door prizes. ART NM! and Second Saturday takes place at the museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit creativenewmexico.org.
April 9
Easter Sunrise Service
Join us as we celebrate Easter with a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday at Crossroads Assembly of God Church, 1224 W. Country Club Road. Questions? Call 575-622-2171.
April 22
Jazz Appreciation Month concert
Mark your calendars for a Jazz Appreciation Month special event at Pecos Flavors Winery, 412 W. Second Ave., at 6:30 p.m., brought to you by The Roswell Jazz Festival. The Anderson brothers return to Roswell for a spectacular evening of jazz, also featuring Michael Francis, Ricky Malichi and Erik Unsworth. Tickets are available for purchase at roswelljazz.org or call 254-592-1462 to reserve yours today with a credit card. We expect this concert to sell out fast, so don't wait too long.
April 30
Annual Roswell Knowledge Bowl
The Roswell Literacy Council will be conducting the annual Knowledge Bowl competition on Sunday at 2 p.m. As a fundraiser, the event is open to five person teams who think they are smarter than the rest of us. A tax deductible donation of $100 will ensure a table per team, with one team from each high school free. Previous winners have been the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club, Roswell Sertoma Club and the New Mexico Youth Challenge. All funds raised go toward supporting the mission of the Literacy Council in Chaves County, which is to provide adult education to individuals, including U.S. citizenship requirements. If your organization would like to attend or sponsor a team, call the Council at 575-626-1369.
Until May 20
Susan Cooper exhibition "50th Session"
Susan Cooper's mixed-media exhibition "50th Session" is an explosion of color and includes new installations celebrating the past five decades since her year as a Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR), as well as work from different periods of time along the way. The exhibit is now showing at Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
