March 30
Chaves County Veterans Symposium
Veterans are invited to attend the Chaves County Veterans Symposium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 1 W. Earl Cummings Loop. The events kick off at 9 a.m. with the Presentation of Colors. From 10 a.m. to noon, PACT Act Town Hall takes place with representatives of the VA Health Care, VA Regional Office and New Mexico Disabled Veterans. At noon the New Mexico Military Goss Riffle Team performs. A special presentation about survivors benefits follows at 1 p.m. Services available all day: Veterans property tax exemption/waiver clinic, claims clinic, Goodwill industries, local Chaves County veteran organizations, veterans health care services and Vet Center, women veterans programs, VA home loan, senior service and more. For more information, contact Veteran Service Officer Danielle Thompson by email at daniellethompson@dvs.nm.gov or call 575-416-2284.
Family After Hours
The Family After Hours event takes place at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be art activities for the entire family. The Robert H. Goddard Planetarium will have free showings during the event. For more information, call the Creative Learning Center at 575-637-3301.
April 1
Creating a butterfly birthing center
The friends of Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge is sponsoring the presentation on creating a butterfly birthing center by using native caterpillar food and nectar plants to attract native butterflies. The presentation will be held at 10 a.m. at the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge auditorium. Space is limited. For more information and to register, call 575-244-6256.
April 1 and 2
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show takes place at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Artists are bringing their work from all over New Mexico, including the Santo Domingo Pueblo. Whitfield Farms will be having their famous Roswell IVs and other goodies. The traditional silent auction will benefit this year Pecos Valley Services. For more information, contact artfaire2015@gmail.com or call Jane at 575-808-3334.
April 3 and 4
Auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella"
Way Way Off Broadway Theatre Company is holding auditions on both days from 6:30-9 p.m. for the new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella." There are several lead roles available as well as a full ensemble. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
April 8
Arbor Day
The city of Roswell's Keep Roswell Beautiful program celebrates Arbor Day by handing tree and shrub seedlings. The giveaway takes place from 9-11 a.m. at Spring River Zoo Park, 1306 E. College Blvd. The event is free on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, call Kathy Lay at 575-500-0395.
April 8
Kids Stampede through Spring River Zoo
The Spring River Zoo hosts a Kids Stampede at 9 a.m. for children ages 12 and younger — (adults may accompany their children) the opportunity for a half-mile run through the zoo with some special segments along the way at some of the animal exhibits. The segments are stations at which they best imitations of a particular animal. Registration can be done online at roswellconnect.com or at the day of the event at the zoo, beginning at 8 a.m. All participants will receive a medal and T-shirt. The top finishers per age group will also get trophies. For more information, call 575-624-6760.
April 8
ENMU-R Foundation Golf Tournament
The ENMU-Roswell Foundation will host its 20th Annual Golf Tournament at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. Play will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Foundation’s General Excellence Fund. Teams should have a minimum total handicap of 40. Event, corporate, and hole sponsorships are also available. Teams not associated with sponsorships will be accepted on a wait-list basis. Team and Sponsorship forms are posted on the campus website at enmu.edu. Prizes will be presented to the top three teams and to players who get closest to the pin. Additional prizes drawings will also be held. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. To sign up a team or become a sponsor, call Craig Collins at 575-624-7304 or email craig.collins@roswell.enmu.edu.
April 8
ART NM! Arts and Culture Day
ART NM! Arts and Culture Day is a community celebration of the arts and culture, presented by New Mexico’s arts advocacy organization, Creative New Mexico, and hosted by the Roswell Museum during its monthly Second Saturday event. This year’s theme is “Art is Springing up all Over New Mexico.” The event includes a proclamation by the mayor, hands-on art activities for children and adults and interactive performances. There will be door prizes. ART NM! and Second Saturday takes place at the museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit creativenewmexico.org.
April 9
Easter Sunrise Service
Join us as we celebrate Easter with a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday at Crossroads Assembly of God Church, 1224 W. Country Club Road. Questions? Call 575-622-2171.
April 22
Brew at the Zoo
Brew at the Zoo returns to Spring River Zoo. There will be craft beers and spirits, live music and a variety of food trucks at the zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. General Admission tickets include one full pour and a Friends of Spring River Zoo pint glass. Designated Driver tickets include unlimited non-alcoholic beverages. Proceeds go to education, enclosures and enrichment at the zoo. For more information, visit friendsofspringriverzoo.org or its Facebook event page.
April 22
Jazz Appreciation Month concert
Mark your calendars for a Jazz Appreciation Month special event at Pecos Flavors Winery, 412 W. Second Ave., at 6:30 p.m., brought to you by The Roswell Jazz Festival. The Anderson brothers return to Roswell for a spectacular evening of jazz, also featuring Michael Francis, Ricky Malichi and Erik Unsworth. Tickets are available for purchase at roswelljazz.org or call 254-592-1462 to reserve yours today with a credit card. We expect this concert to sell out fast, so don't wait too long.
April 28
CASA Make Time for Kids
The annual CASA Make Time for Kids event will be a virtual and live event, supporting Chaves County's vulnerable children. It takes place at 5 p.m. at The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave. For more information, visit casakids.org or text MakeTime2023 to 575-243-725.
Until May 20
Susan Cooper exhibition "50th Session"
Susan Cooper's mixed-media exhibition "50th Session" is an explosion of color and includes new installations celebrating the past five decades since her year as a Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR), as well as work from different periods of time along the way. The exhibit is now showing at Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
