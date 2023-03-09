March 10
Cosplay at UFOXPO
Cosplayers of all ages are welcome to the three-day-event. Any cosplayer registering on Friday, to attend in cosplay outfit on all three days at the UFOXPO, gets a free pass as guest of Roswell Galacticon. Registration is required. To pre-register download the entry form on ufoxpo.com and email the complete form to condor@dfn.com with UFOXPO Cosplay in the subject line, or register on Friday at the Roswell Galacticon Cosplay booth at UFOXPO inside the Roswell Convention Center.
March 10-12
“Matilda The Musical”
Way Way Off Broadway Theater Company presents “Matilda The Musical” — the story of an extraordinary girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. Matilda faces cruel parents and a mean headmistress, but with the encouragement of her teacher Miss Honey, the little girl will find a way to overcome it all and be the school students’ saving grace. The public has this weekend to see the show at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center, 52 University Blvd., with showings on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
March 10-19
"Jeeves Intervenes"
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the comedy "Jeeves Intervenes." 1920s high-society London is thrown into chaos by hapless playboy Bertie Wooster and his old school chum Eustace Bassington-Bassington. The two hatch a brilliant plan to dupe their meddling relatives in order to save Bertie from an undesired marriage and Eustace from an unwanted job in India. But will the ever-faithful manservant Jeeves be able to rescue these bumbling fools from themselves? A delightful romp full of deception and disguise awaits the audience. The public has two weekends to see the performance, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
March 10 - 12
UFOXPO
The first all-inclusive UFO mixer and film fest UFOXPO takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. The event features more than 40 highlights, including film screenings, live music, celebrity guests, UFO talks, cosplay and food. Locals get 50% off. Tickets are available at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce, host Clarion Inn & Suites Sally Port hotel and the Roswell Daily Record (ask for Toby). For more information, visit ufoxpo.com.
March 11
Salvation Army Pancake fundraiser
The Salvation Army of Roswell, 612 W. College Blvd., is having a pancake breakfast buffet fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. Kids under the age of 5 are free. All proceeds go towards our feeding programs for those facing food insecurity in Chaves County. For more information, call 575-622-8700.
March 11
Does Appreciation Enchilada Dinner fundraiser
The Does Appreciation Enchilada Dinner fundraiser returns to the Roswell Elks Lodge, 1720 N. Montana Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, call 575-622-1560.
March 11
J.O.Y. Center fundraiser
Join the Roswell J.O.Y. Center, 1822 N. Montana Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. for its fundraiser in form of Val's Zumba fitness class. Cost of the class will be a donation at the door. Valerie Soliz Ramirez will be the instructor. The fundraiser is open to anyone. For more information, call 575-914-0285.
March 12
Free Roswell Community Band Spring Concert
The Roswell Community Band will hold its Spring Concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute campus. The Pecos Valley Brass Quintet and the Roswell Flute Ensemble will also perform. The concert is free, doors open at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the performance. For more information, call Sandra Weikel at 575-626-2776.
March 17
Dance into Wonderland
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. is hosting Dance into Wonderland for individuals and couples ages 18 and up. An evening of dancing and socializing will put a spring in your step. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
March 19
Rescheduled: Honoring the four chaplains
The American Legion Post 61 will be honoring the four chaplains from WWII who gave their lives to save many of the soldiers on the troop ship Dorchester in February 1943. Join us at First United Methodist Church (200 N. Pennsylvania Ave.) at the corner of Second Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at 3 p.m. for the ceremony. For more information, call 575-495-3325.
March 30
Family After Hours
The Family After Hours event takes place at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be art activities for the entire family. The Robert H. Goddard Planetarium will have free showings during the event. For more information, call the Creative Learning Center at 575-637-3301.
April 1 and 2
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show
Artfaire Arts & Crafts Show takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. Vendors can apply now — handmade items only. For more information contact artfaire2015@gmail.com or Jane at 575-808-3334.
April 8
ENMU-R Foundation Golf Tournament
The ENMU-Roswell Foundation will host its 20th Annual Golf Tournament at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. Play will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Foundation’s General Excellence Fund. Teams should have a minimum total handicap of 40. Event, corporate, and hole sponsorships are also available. Teams not associated with sponsorships will be accepted on a wait-list basis. Team and Sponsorship forms are posted on the campus website at enmu.edu. Prizes will be presented to the top three teams and to players who get closest to the pin. Additional prizes drawings will also be held. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. To sign up a team or become a sponsor, call Craig Collins at 575-624-7304 or email craig.collins@roswell.enmu.edu.
April 22
Jazz Appreciation Month concert
Mark your calendars for a Jazz Appreciation Month special event at Pecos Flavors Winery, 412 W. Second Ave., at 6:30 p.m., brought to you by The Roswell Jazz Festival. The Anderson brothers return to Roswell for a spectacular evening of jazz, also featuring Michael Francis, Ricky Malichi and Erik Unsworth. Tickets are available for purchase at roswelljazz.org or call 254-592-1462 to reserve yours today with a credit card. We expect this concert to sell out fast, so don't wait too long.
Until May 20
Susan Cooper exhibition "50th Session"
Susan Cooper's mixed-media exhibition "50th Session" is an explosion of color and includes new installations celebrating the past five decades since her year as a Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR), as well as work from different periods of time along the way. The exhibit is now showing at Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
