Until June 7
UFO Vision
Organizers and artists participating in the events during the UFO Festival (June 30-July 2) and who want to be part of the festival's guide: the UFO Vision Magazine — a product of the Roswell Daily Record — should email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309 as soon as possible.
Until July 15
Co-ed Kickball signup
The public can sign up for the Co-ed Kickball All-nighter tournament on Aug. 5 at the men's softball complex. The pregame meeting is at 5 p.m. The first game kicks off at 6 p.m. Participants ages 12-75 build a team of 10. For cost and more information, call 575-910-4774.
May 13
The Salvation Army pancake fundraiser
The Salvation Army of Roswell, 612 W. College Blvd., is having a pancake breakfast buffet fundraiser on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. Kids under the age of 5 are free. All proceeds go towards the organization's food programs for those facing food insecurity in Chaves County. Woodmen Life will be honoring First Responders. For more information, call 575-622-8700.
May 12-14, 19-21
"Where The Lilies Bloom"
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., brings the comedic drama "Where the Lilies Bloom" to stage. Young Mary Call Luther is trying to keep her family together after the death of her father. This she does full of spunk, guts and spirit. She hides her father’s death from the county welfare, from Kiser Pease, their landlord and from the townspeople. Kiser wants to marry Devola, Mary Call’s older sister, a dreamy, quiet, deceptively retiring girl. Keeping Kiser Pease and the townsfolk at bay lets everyone in for some hilarious tricks and ruses that keep the play moving with action and suspense. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
May 13 and 14
Spring Bazaar
Artists and crafts people will be showing their work at this year's Spring Bazaar at the Roswell Mall. There will be door prizes. The event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
May 20
American Legion Post 61 pancake fundraiser
The Sons of American Legion Post 61 are having a pancake breakfast fundraiser at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., from 7 a.m. to noon. Bring the family and enjoy. For more information, contact Don Weld, the legion's first vice commander, at 575-495-3325.
June 3
Elks for Vet's Charity Golf Tournament
The 14th Annual Elks for Vet's Charity Golf Tournament takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course with an 8 a.m. shotgun start for the four persons scramble. The event supports the Southeastern New Mexico Veterans Transportation Network who drive our veterans free of charge to VA medical facilities from Roswell, Artesia, Carlsbad and the surrounding communities. All 100% of sponsor donations will go to the charity. Next to participating, there are various levels of sponsorships available. For more information, call either committee member: Craig Sutherland at 575-626-4688, Travis Daniels at 575-317-2914, Randy Doerhoefer at 575-622-6033 or Steve Puntch at 575-622-6033.
June 30-July 2
UFO Festival
This year's UFO Festival features events throughout town, including live music, entertainment, activities, the popular Annual Alien Pet and People contests, a car show, the Alien Race 5K walk/run, as well as lectures by serious researchers of the unidentified aerial phenomena and unidentified flying objects, organized by the city of Roswell, MainStreet Roswell, the International UFO Museum and Research Center, the Roswell Daily Record and other private entities and businesses. For more information, visit ufofestival.com, mainstreetroswell.org, roswellufomuseum.com and roswellincident.com.
June 30-July 2, July 7-9
"Cinderella"
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company presents the Broadway adaptation of the classic musical "Cinderella," featuring new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com or its Facebook page.
July 8
Bottomless Triathlon registration is now open
The 40th Annual Bottomless Triathlon (swim, bike and run) takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park. At press time, there were 118 spots left for individuals — price increases after May 10; there were 26 spots left for the two or three person mixed relay; and five spots (free of charge) were left for the youth under 18 (birthday has to be before July 8, registration ends July 3). For more information, visit @BottomlessTriathlon on Facebook, to register, visit trisignup.com/race/nm/roswell/bottomlesstriathlon.
July 14
Rescheduled: Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas in July
The concert by multi-award-winning musician Michael Martin Murphey was moved to July. The concert features a full cast and band and takes place at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., at 8:30 p.m. Seats are extremely limited. For more information, call 575-627-2121 or visit thelibertyinc.com.
