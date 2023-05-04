Until June 7
UFO Vision
Organizers and artists participating in the events during the UFO Festival (June 30-July 2) and who want to be part of the festival's guide: the UFO Vision Magazine — a product of the Roswell Daily Record — should email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309 as soon as possible.
May 5
Fred Walters Art Exhibit
The memorial art show featuring work of the late Fred Walters, known as FEW, takes place at Main Street Arts/The Gallery, 223 N. Main St., from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
May 5
Civic Friday
The culmination Civic Friday ceremony takes place at the Roswell Public Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Participants of the week-long fellowship share their declaration of civic commitment. This public event features inspirational music, short talks and opportunities for discussion. Space is limited to 30 people and reservations can be made by calling 575-420-3243.
May 5 and 6
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at the Chaves County Courthouse Lawn. On Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., family-friendly events include DJ music, Folklorico dancers, Taco and Jalapeño eating contests, live music (Country, Tejano, Norteño and Cumbias), fun children activities and community informational booths. There will be multiple food vendors as well. For more information, call 575-624-0889.
May 6
Valley Vintage Car Club show
The Valley Vintage Car Club presents its 47th Annual Car Show at 401 N. Virginia Ave., in the Chaves County Courthouse parking lot. The show is open to all years, makes and models of vehicles. Registration takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; judging starts at 9 a.m. and the awards will be given at 3 p.m. For more information, email vvmccroswell@gmail.com and find them on Facebook @ValleyVintageCarclub.
May 12-14, 19-21
"Where The Lilies Bloom"
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., brings the comedic drama "Where the Lilies Bloom" to stage. Young Mary Call Luther is trying to keep her family together after the death of her father. This she does full of spunk, guts and spirit. She hides her father’s death from the county welfare, from Kiser Pease, their landlord and from the townspeople. Kiser wants to marry Devola, Mary Call’s older sister, a dreamy, quiet, deceptively retiring girl. Keeping Kiser Pease and the townsfolk at bay lets everyone in for some hilarious tricks and ruses that keep the play moving with action and suspense. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
May 13
American Legion Post 61 pancake fundraiser
The Sons of American Legion Post 61 are having a pancake breakfast fundraiser at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., from 7 a.m. to noon. Bring the family and enjoy. For more information, contact Don Weld, the legion's first vice commander, at 575-495-3325.
May 13 and 14
Spring Bazaar
Artists and crafts people will be showing their work at this year's Spring Bazaar at the Roswell Mall. There will be door prizes. The event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
June 30-July 2
UFO Festival
This year's UFO Festival features events throughout town, including live music, entertainment, activities, the popular Annual Alien Pet and People contests, a car show, the Alien Race 5K walk/run, as well as lectures by serious researchers of the unidentified aerial phenomena and unidentified flying objects, organized by the city of Roswell, MainStreet Roswell, the International UFO Museum and Research Center, the Roswell Daily Record and other private entities and businesses. For more information, visit ufofestival.com, mainstreetroswell.org, roswellufomuseum.com and roswellincident.com.
June 30-July 2, July 7-9
"Cinderella"
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company presents the Broadway adaptation of the classic musical "Cinderella," featuring new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com or its Facebook page.
July 8
Bottomless Triathlon registration is now open
The 40th Annual Bottomless Triathlon (swim, bike and run) takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park. At press time, there were 118 spots left for individuals — price increases after May 10; there were 26 spots left for the two or three person mixed relay; and five spots (free of charge) were left for the youth under 18 (birthday has to be before July 8, registration ends July 3). For more information, visit @BottomlessTriathlon on Facebook, to register, visit trisignup.com/race/nm/roswell/bottomlesstriathlon.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710 ext. 309.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.