Nov. 10
Goddard High School Veterans Assembly
Goddard High School, 701 E. Country Club Road, is hosting its annual Veterans Assembly for veterans and their loved ones. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the assembly begins at 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 10
ENMU-R Community Art Gala
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) invites the public to its first Community Art Gala from 6-8 p.m. The free event includes a reception in the commons area of the Instructional Technology Center, 23 W. Mathis St. The diverse and unique campus collection features artwork by numerous artists, including Peter Hurd, Peter Rogers and Dorothy Peterson. The creator of the “Reaching for the Stars” sculpture recently installed on campus, Doug Czor, will speak during the gala. The ENMU Faculty Jazz Ensemble will play and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bailey Coll at bailey.coll@enmu.edu or call 575-624-7173.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day recognition
Lovelace Regional Hospital, 117 E. 19th St., invites active military and Veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to its Veterans Day recognition event. Those who show their military ID will get a meal, drink and dessert.
Nov. 11
Tribute to all Veterans
The Chaves County Veterans Association and Veterans’ Honor Guard invites the public to Gen. Douglas L. McBride Veterans’ Cemetery at 10 a.m. for a dedication of committal shelters and a tribute to all veterans. The organizers are asking attendees to bring chairs.
Nov. 11
RHS Veterans Assembly
Roswell High School, 500 W. Hobbs St., is hosting its annual RHS Veterans Assembly in its gym honoring area veterans and active duty personnel. The program starts with a small reception at 12:45 p.m. in the gym foyer followed by the assembly at 1:55 p.m.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day dinner
Veterans and spouses of deceased veterans are invited to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., for dinner and entertainment featuring Miss Teenage New Mexico Volunteer 2022 Maliyah Juarez, Tom Blake and Billy Joe Montoya. There will be vendors from various veteran-focused organizations present such as Chaves County Heroes. Dinner time is from 5-6:30 p.m., and there will be entertainment until 8 p.m. Volunteers and donations are welcome. For more information, call Bob Power at 575-910-4648.
Nov. 11 and 12
Holiday Bazaar
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2911 N. Main St., is holding its Holiday Bazaar on Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be handcrafted items. For more information, visit stmarksroswell.org or call 575-623-0519.
Nov. 12
Free seminar ‘Surviving the Holidays’
The free GriefShare seminar “Surviving the Holidays” takes place at First Baptist Church, 500 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Room 101C, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program includes practical holiday “survival” tips after losing a loved one, a video presentation featuring real-life stories and a personal copy of the GriefShare guide. There will be an opportunity to share one’s own experience — optional, of course. Lunch is provided. For more information, call 575-623-2640.
Nov. 12
Holiday Craft Bazaar
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1405 N. Sycamore Ave., is inviting the public to its Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be homemade crafted holiday items and baked goods among others.
Nov. 12
Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day ceremonies start at 9 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse. The parade will head up north to the Wool Bowl parking lot at 10 a.m. Vendors and parade participants will be at the Wool Bowl. The organizers ask the onlookers to bring their flags. For more information, email commander@roswelllegion.org.
Nov. 12
Community Baby Shower
Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (ENMMC), Familia Dental and BlueCross BlueShield of New Mexico invite new and expecting families and their “little turkeys” to its Community Baby Shower at the Medical Arts Complex, 300 W. Country Club Road (across from ENMMC), from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of vendors and experts will be present. Registration deadline is Nov. 10 and each family registering receives a free diaper bag, while supplies last. For more information, contact Tiffany at 575-973-8643 or email tiffanyba@familiadental.com.
Nov. 12 and 13
Gun Show
505 Productions is having its gun show at the Roswell Convention Center, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Doors open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children under 12 get in free. For more information, email david@505productions.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.