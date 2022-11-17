Until Dec. 24
Toys for Tots seeks toy donations
The Marines for Chaves County Toys for Tots program is looking for toy donations for children who otherwise might have no toy at Christmas. The iconic Toys for Tots collection boxes with the red train are found in local businesses throughout the area, including the Roswell Daily Record. Toys should be new and unwrapped. For more information on donating or to request a box or sign up a child, visit roswell-nm.toysfortots.org or call Michelle Williams at 252-548-9579 or Alan Hartwell at 575-347-1915, or email roswell.nm@toysfortots.org.
Nov. 17
Santa's Talent Search
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., is inviting all prospective talents to its audition at 6:30 p.m. for the theater's annual Santa's Talent Search. For more information, visit its Facebook page, email rostheatreppl@gmail.com or roswelltheatre.com.
Nov. 18
CASA Winter Wonderland
The CASA Winter Wonderland takes place online and in-person and includes a silent auction. The live auction takes place at 5 p.m. at First American Bank, 111 E. Fifth St. Tickets include food and drink. The proceeds benefit Chaves County CASA Programs and Artesia Children’s Advocacy Center. The auction website is already open. For more information, visit casakids.org or to sponsor a CASA family at Christmas or to have a Giving Tree in your place of business, call 575-625-0112.
Nov. 18 and 19
Holly Day Magic
The Annual Art and Craft Fair Holly Day Magic takes place at the Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds Commercial building. Proceeds from the show go to First Tee, Assurance Home and the youth of Roswell. Only handmade art and craft items are accepted. For more information, visit its Facebook page or email holly-daymagic@outlook.com.
Nov. 19
Garden of Hope
The Garden of Hope Thanksgiving Celebration is a dedication of the garden and will thank the community volunteers who helped make the project a reality. It takes place at the Roswell Homeless Coalition, 400 E. Bland St., from 1-2 p.m. and is sponsored by Altrusa International of Roswell. The event is in conjunction with National Homelessness Awareness Month. The public is invited to attend.
Nov. 19
ENMU-R Turkey Trot
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell invites the public to join its Turkey Trot 5K Fun run/walk and 1 mile Memorial run/walk for David Gonzalez. Registration is at 7 a.m. at the ENMU-R Physical Education Center. The memorial run and walk begins at 8 a.m. The 5K run and walk begins at 9 a.m. Entry is a non-perishable food item or a bag of dog or cat food. These food items benefit the new campus food pantry and Friends of Roswell Animals. For more information, email shawn.powell@enmu.edu.
Nov. 20
Donna Coleman: “The Lost Lady Sings Again”
Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art (AMoCA), 409 E. College Blvd., invites the public to its free concert featuring Donna Coleman: “The Lost Lady Sings Again.” The concert is for all ages and begins at 3 p.m. sharp, followed by a reception. The musician asks attendees to wear masks. AMoCA will have extras on hand. Coleman is a world-acclaimed concert pianist and recording artist. She will perform compositions from around the globe, including Johann Sebastian Bach, Frédéric (born Fryderyk) Chopin, George Gershwin and Percy Grainer to name a few. For more information, call 575-623-5600.
Nov. 22
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties are inviting the public to its Community Thanksgiving Dinner — a takeaway meal — from 5:30-7 p.m. The dinner will be at Roswell Garden Unit, 201 S. Garden Ave. For more information, call 575-550-5001.
Nov. 26
The Gallery at Mainstreet Arts artist reception
The Gallery at Mainstreet Arts, 223 N. Main St., invites the public to its first annual artist reception from 5-7 p.m. All artists represented will be attending. The artist’s mediums include acrylic, watercolor, pottery, jewelry, photography, glass art, rope, metal and batik. Refreshments served include hot chocolate, cider and goodies. For more information, call 575-625-5263.
Dec. 3
Fundraiser evening at the Anderson Museum
The Kiwanis Club of Roswell is hosting a fundraiser toward the All-Inclusive Park, which they are partnering with the Autism Society and the city of Roswell. The evening at the Anderson Museum starts at 7 p.m., featuring singer/pianist Deb DeLucca in “The Carole King Tribute, Home Again,” hors d’oeuvres and a glass of champagne. There will be a cash bar as well. For more information and to make reservations, call 575-513-8119.
Dec. 9-11, 13-24 and 26
Christmas Railway
Tickets are now available for Roswell’s Christmas Railway. Tickets include a reserved wagon ride, hot chocolate from “Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen,” The Amazing Light Maze, Snowfall Flats, Elf Town play area and Christmas light displays. The hours are 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit roswellchristmasrailway.com.
Dec. 10
Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum open house
The public is invited to the Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum’s free open house at 320 N. Richardson Ave. to celebrate the museum’s fourth anniversary. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served from 1-4 p.m. There will be new collections on display. For more information, call 575-208-0662 or visit miniaturesandcuriouscollectionsmuseum.org.
Dec. 10
Christmas breakfast
The Roswell J.O.Y. Center, 1822 N. Montana Ave., is hosting its Christmas breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Delivery will be available. The center is accepting vendors. For more information and to order tickets, call 575-914-0285. For more information for vendors, call Alex at 575-914-0285.
Dec. 15
Drive-thru of Lights
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico is having its Drive-thru of Lights as a thank you for the society’s supporters throughout the year. The event includes special holiday gift bags for the first 50 cars, hot cocoa, Christmas treats and selfies with Santa. Donations of loose change are welcome for the society’s continuing programs. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org, call 575-622-8333 and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Dec. 17 and 18
Christmas Bazaar
Vendors can now apply for the Third Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Roswell Mall. Deadline to sign up is Oct. 31. All items have to be handcrafted. The bazaar is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. No early teardown. For more information, call Carla Overmier at 575-910-0726.
Dec. 18
RSO Christmas Classics Concert
Roswell Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Christmas Classics Concert at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute Grounds at 2:30 p.m. The concert features classical and contemporary seasonal favorites, including “White Christmas,” selections from the movie “Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride” and a Christmas sing-a-long. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.