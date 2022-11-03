Until Nov. 5
Roswell Folklorico invites former and new dancers
Registration for the 30th Annual Roswell Folklorico Program is now open. The classes, open to anyone age 6 to 80, will begin Nov. 7 and culminate with a recital in early June 2023. There are three classes available: beginners/intermediate, advanced class and senior citizens class. A special invitation to participate is for all former dancers to participate in the finale. Registrations must be made online at roswell-nm.gov or in person at 1612 W. College Blvd. For more information, call Frank Herrera at 575-626-5083 or email frankherrera@hotmail.com.
Until Nov. 18
CASA Winter Monsterland
For the first time, there will be a CASA Winter Monsterland with spooky wreaths, art and huge Halloween decorations available at First American Bank, 111 East Fifth St. The proceeds benefit Chaves County CASA Programs and Artesia Children’s Advocacy Center. On Nov. 18, CASA Winter Wonderland takes place online and in person. The auction website for CASA Winter Wonderland opens Nov. 1. For more information, visit casakids.org. To sponsor a CASA family at Christmas or to have a Giving Tree in your place of business, call 575-625-0112.
Nov. 4
'Molting/Mending' exhibit opens
Roswell Artist-in-Residence Wen Lui exhibit "Molting/Mending" reception and artist talk takes place at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Nov. 5
Workshop for Wilson Cobb Genealogy Library
A fundraiser workshop for the Wilson Cobb Genealogy Library takes place at the Roswell Museum and includes four seminars, new material and lunch. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., the event starts at 9 a.m. Speaker will be Drew Smith. Tickets are available now for members and non-members. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the door on the day of the event. For more information, call Kay Lewis at 575-622-0967 or Pamela Tharp at 575-317-4858.
Nov. 5 and 6
Spheres Bubble Show
The Roswell Convention Center is hosting the Spheres Bubble Show with Blaise Ryndes, featured on Season 13 of the TV show “America’s Got Talent.” The show is part of her Expand the Universe Tour featuring a unique intersection of magic and science. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or find the event at holdmyticket.com.
Nov. 7
Sanctus Real ‘My God is Still the Same’ tour
Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, is hosting Sanctus Real, which is on its “My God is Still the Same” tour. The band will be performing all the hits, old and new, from "Forgiven" to "Confidence," "My God Is Still The Same" and "Won't Let Me Go.” Also performing are Stars Go Dim and Tim Timmons. The concert begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit sanctusreal.com.
Nov. 9
ENMU-R Veterans Day ceremony
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will hold its Veterans Day Observation Ceremony in the commons area of the Instructional Technology Center, 23 W. Mathis St., at 11:30 a.m. The ceremony follows a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. for the university’s newly established Veterans' Center, located in room 129 of the Learning Resource Center, 58 University Blvd. For information about the center, contact Veronica Munoz, director of the Learning Resource Center, at 575-624-7065.
Nov. 10
Goddard High School Veterans Assembly
Goddard High School, 701 E. Country Club Road, is hosting its annual Veterans Assembly for veterans and their loved ones. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the assembly begins at 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 10
ENMU-R Community Art Gala
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) invites the public to its first Community Art Gala from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event includes a reception in the commons area of the Instructional Technology Center, 23 West Mathis St. The diverse and unique campus collection features artwork by numerous artists, including Peter Hurd, Peter Rogers and Dorothy Peterson. The creator of the “Reaching for the Stars” sculpture recently installed on campus, Doug Czor, will speak during the gala. The ENMU Faculty Jazz Ensemble will play and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bailey Coll at bailey.coll@enmu.edu or call 575-624-7173.
Nov. 11
Tribute to all Veterans
The Chaves County Veterans Association and Veterans’ Honor Guard invites the public to Gen. Douglas L. McBride Veterans’ Cemetery at 10 a.m. for a dedication of committal shelters and a tribute to all veterans. The organizers are asking attendees to bring chairs.
Nov. 11
RHS Veterans Assembly
Roswell High School, 500 W. Hobbs St., is hosting its annual RHS Veterans Assembly in its gym honoring area veterans and active duty personnel. The program starts with a small reception at 12:45 p.m. in the gym foyer followed by the assembly at 1:55 p.m.
Nov. 11
Veterans’ Day dinner
Veterans and spouses of deceased veterans are invited to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., for dinner and entertainment featuring Miss Teenage New Mexico Volunteer 2022 Maliyah Juarez, Tom Blake and Billy Joe Montoya. There will be vendors from various veteran-focused organizations present such as Chaves County Heroes. Dinner time is from 5-6:30 p.m., and there will be entertainment until 8 p.m. Volunteers and donations are welcome. For more information, call Bob Power at 575-910-4648.
Nov. 11 and 12
Holiday Bazaar
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2911 N. Main St., is holding its Holiday Bazaar on Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be handcrafted items. For more information, visit stmarksroswell.org or call 575-623-0519.
Nov. 12
Holiday Craft Bazaar
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1405 N. Sycamore Ave., is inviting the public to its Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be homemade crafted holiday items and baked goods among others.
Nov. 12
Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day ceremonies start at 9 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse. The parade will head up north to the Wool Bowl parking lot at 10 a.m. Vendors and parade participants will be at the Wool Bowl. The organizers ask the onlookers to bring their flags. For more information, email commander@roswelllegion.org.
Nov. 12
Community Baby Shower
Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (ENMMC), Familia Dental and BlueCross BlueShield of New Mexico invite new and expecting families and their “little turkeys” to its Community Baby Shower at the Medical Arts Complex, 300 W. Country Club Road (across from ENMMC), from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of vendors and experts will be present. Registration deadline is Nov. 10 and each family registering receives a free diaper bag, while supplies last. For more information, contact Tiffany at 575-973-8643 or email tiffanyba@familiadental.com.
Nov. 12 and 13
Gun Show
505 Productions is having its gun show at the Roswell Convention Center, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Doors open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children under 12 get in free. For more information, email david@505productions.com.
Nov. 15
Christmas Showcase
New Mexico State University Chaves County Family and Consumer Science Extension presents its Christmas Showcase at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “A Family Country Christmas.” Attendees can choose between 1:30 or 6:30 p.m. to attend. Tickets and quilt raffle tickets are available at the office, 200 E. Chisum St., Ste. 4 or from extension club members. For more information, email tamschub@nmsu.edu.
Nov. 18
CASA Winter Wonderland
The CASA Winter Wonderland takes place online and in-person and includes a silent auction. The live auction takes place at 5 p.m. at First American Bank, 111 E. Fifth St. Tickets include food and drink. The proceeds benefit Chaves County CASA Programs and Artesia Children’s Advocacy Center. The auction website opens Nov. 1. For more information, visit casakids.org or to sponsor a CASA family at Christmas or to have a Giving Tree in your place of business, call 575-625-0112.
Nov. 18 and 19
Holly Day Magic
The Annual Art and Craft Fair Holly Day Magic takes place at the Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds Commercial building. Proceeds from the show go to First Tee, Assurance Home and the youth of Roswell. Only handmade art and craft items are accepted. For more information, visit its Facebook page or email holly-daymagic@outlook.com.
Nov. 19
ENMU-R Turkey Trot
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell invites the public to join its Turkey Trot 5K Fun run/walk and 1 mile Memorial run/walk for David Gonzalez. Registration is at 7 a.m. at the ENMU-R Physical Education Center. The memorial run and walk begins at 8 a.m. The 5K run and walk begins at 9 a.m. Entry is a non-perishable food item or a bag of dog or cat food. These food items benefit the new campus food pantry and Friends of Roswell Animals. For more information, email shawn.powell@enmu.edu.
Nov. 26
The Gallery at Mainstreet Arts artist reception
The Gallery at Mainstreet Arts, 223 N. Main St., invites the public to its first annual artist reception from 5-7 p.m. All artists represented will be attending. The artist’s mediums include acrylic, watercolor, pottery, jewelry, photography, glass art, rope, metal and batik. Refreshments served include hot chocolate, cider and goodies. For more information, call 575-625-5263.
Dec. 17 and 18
Christmas Bazaar
Vendors can now apply for the Third Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Roswell Mall. Deadline to sign up is Oct. 31. All items have to be handcrafted. The bazaar is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. No early teardown. For more information, call Carla Overmier at 575-910-0726.
Dec. 18
RSO Christmas Classics Concert
Roswell Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Christmas Classics Concert at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute Grounds at 2:30 p.m. The concert features classical and contemporary seasonal favorites, including “White Christmas,” selections from the movie “Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride” and a Christmas sing-a-long. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
