Until Oct. 16
Roswell Jazz Festival
The 15th Annual Roswell Jazz Festival is back this fall. Live music at multiple venues, both ticketed and free. Tickets can be purchased online at roswelljazz.org. Check the website for details and updates. For more information and questions, email jazzroswell@gmail.com, or call 505-359-4876 or 254-592-1462.
Oct. 14-16 and 21-23
‘The Unexpected Guest’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., is bringing the murder mystery “The Unexpected Guest” by Agatha Christie to the stage. A car accident in dense fog brings a stranger to a house that is isolated in the midst of South Wales. The stranger catches a woman standing over the dead body of her wheelchair-bound husband, gun in her hand. She says she killed him, but did she really? Let the game begin. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or roswelltheatre.com.
Oct. 15
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness takes place at 11 a.m. at Cahoon Park, 1101 W. Fourth St. The fundraiser is presented by Rollin Deuces and includes entertainment such as music, games and a raffle. There will be vendors as well. All proceeds will go toward the Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation, which raises money to give to a teacher within the Roswell Independent School District who is battling cancer. For more information, call Danny Herrera at 575-626-3517 or visit the Rollin Deuces Facebook and Instagram pages.
Oct. 21
Stephen Fleming and Maria Rucker exhibit opening
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., is having the exhibit Observations & Fabrications showcasing the work of Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) Stephen Fleming, former RAiR director from 1994 to 2019 and RAiR Maria Rucker. The opening ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. The exhibit will be up until Jan. 21, 2023. For more information, call 575-208-0916 or visit bonespringsartspace.org.
Oct. 21
Trunk or Treat
The Roswell Joy Center presents its annual Trunk or Treat, 1822 N. Montana Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be activities for all, costume contests, car decorating, food and games. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Oct. 21 to 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Fridays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. The show features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams is all grown up as the ultimate princess of darkness. To the despair of her father Gomez Addams, she fell in love with a “normal” young man from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
Oct. 22
Arty Birdy Party
Event Coordinator Dale Wilkins and the Miniatures & Curious Collections Museum (MCCM) present Arty Birdy Party. The special event is for bird enthusiasts and includes a birding excursion at 7 a.m. at J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary, 401 N. Sycamore Ave., followed at 9:15 a.m. by a special narrated tour of “The Bird Show” exhibit at MCCM, 320 N. Richardson Ave. Thousands of birds in every form and shape are on display from the whimsical to antiques, every era is represented. This is the last day of the full exhibit, which coincides with the closing day of MCCM’s exhibit “The Microcosm of the Macrocosm of the World.” Refreshments will be served between 3 and 6 p.m. For more information, like the Facebook group of the United Field Ornithologists of Roswell (UFO), visit roswellbirds.org or visit miniaturesandcuriouscollectionsmuseum.org.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.