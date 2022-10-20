Oct. 20 to 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Thursdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. The show features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams is all grown up as the ultimate princess of darkness. To the despair of her father Gomez Addams, she fell in love with a “normal” young man from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
Oct. 21-23
‘The Unexpected Guest’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., is bringing the murder mystery “The Unexpected Guest” by Agatha Christie to the stage. A car accident in dense fog brings a stranger to a house that is isolated in the midst of South Wales. The stranger catches a woman standing over the dead body of her wheelchair-bound husband, gun in her hand. She says she killed him, but did she really? Let the game begin. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or roswelltheatre.com.
Oct. 21
Stephen Fleming and Maria Rucker exhibit opening
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., is having the exhibit Observations & Fabrications showcasing the work of Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) Stephen Fleming, former RAiR director from 1994 to 2019 and RAiR Maria Rucker. The opening ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. The exhibit will be up until Jan. 21, 2023. For more information, call 575-208-0916 or visit bonespringsartspace.org.
Oct. 21
Trunk or Treat
The Roswell Joy Center presents its annual Trunk or Treat, 1822 N. Montana Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be activities for all, costume contests, car decorating, food and games. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Oct. 22
Howl-O-Ween and Pumpkin Pool Patch
Roswell Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to a day of Halloween events at Cielo Grande Park and the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, 1402 W. College Blvd. In the morning, owners and pets compete at the Howl-O-Ween costume contest at Cielo Grande Park (near the volleyball pits). Both pet and person must be in costume to enter. Judging begins at 9:30 a.m. and awards will be given at 10:30 a.m.
Kids are invited to the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center’s pool from 1-3 p.m. to pick out their own pumpkin from the Pumpkin Pool Patch and decorate it in the craft room of the center.
For more information and to register either event, visit roswellconnect.com or call 575-624-6719.
Oct. 22
‘Clue’ at the Roswell Adult Center
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., brings the classic murder mystery game “Clue” to life from 6-8 p.m. The event is for adults ages 18 and up. There are no boards, no scripts, just a fun mystery that takes a scavenger hunt to a whole new level. For more information and to register, call 575-624-6718.
Oct. 22
Arty Birdy Party
Event Coordinator Dale Wilkins and the Miniatures & Curious Collections Museum (MCCM) present Arty Birdy Party. The special event is for bird enthusiasts and includes a birding excursion at 7 a.m. at J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary, 401 N. Sycamore Ave., followed at 9:15 a.m. by a special narrated tour of “The Bird Show” exhibit at MCCM, 320 N. Richardson Ave. Thousands of birds in every form and shape are on display from the whimsical to antiques, every era is represented. This is the last day of the full exhibit, which coincides with the closing day of MCCM’s exhibit “The Microcosm of the Macrocosm of the World.” Refreshments will be served between 3 and 6 p.m. For more information, like the Facebook group of the United Field Ornithologists of Roswell (UFO), visit roswellbirds.org or visit miniaturesandcuriouscollectionsmuseum.org.
Oct. 22
Golf tournament fundraiser
The Annual Adult & Youth Supporting Youth Golf Tournament takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course, 201 W. 19th St., benefitting the Assurance Home and its girls and boys, ages 13 to 18, who are considered at risk. (100% of the proceeds will go to the Assurance Home.) For more information and to sign up a team or interested sponsors, email Community Relations Coordinator Gale Landrum at lasstorm99@gmail.com, or call 575-420-1573.
Oct. 23
Spooky Southwest — tales of strange history
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) presents Spooky Southwest — tales of strange history at the HSSNM Archives facility from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Donna Blake Birchell and John LeMay present tales of strange history with assorted hauntings and ghost stories from around the state. Afterward, the authors will sign books such as Birchell’s classic “Haunted Hotels and Ghostly Getaways of New Mexico" and LeMay’s newest book, “Mummies of the Americas.” Bring your loose change for HSSNM’s drive. For more information, call 575-622-8333 or email historydirector@outlook.com.
Oct. 25
ENMU-R Foundation Banquet
At the 20th Annual Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) Foundation Banquet this year, Ralph Fresquez and the Krumland Auto Group will be honored. Fresquez is a former ENMU-R administrator who served on the ENMU-R Community College Board 11 years. He will receive the President’s Distinguished Service Award. Krumland Auto Group will be recognized with the Diamond Service Award for its ongoing support of ENMU-R campus. Reservations are required by Oct. 17 to Craig Collins, foundation coordinator at 575-624-7304 or email craig.collins@roswell.enmu.edu. For more information, visit roswell.enmu.edu.
Oct. 28
We are Purple Tailgate Party
Goddard High School Big Blue Crew and Roswell High School Big Red Band invite the public to its first We Are Purple Tailgate Party from 4-6 p.m. at the Wool Bowl. Ticket prizes include a choice of hamburger or hot dog, chips, beverage and one free raffle ticket. There also will be door prizes. For more information, call Chris Samuels at 575-420-1984.
Oct. 28 and 29
Night of the Living Zoo
The Night of the Living Zoo takes place on both days from 5 to 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. There will be halloween decorations and trick or treat stations. Last entry admittance for both evenings is at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at roswellconnect.com or at the door. For more information, call 575-624-6760.
Oct. 29
Swop Cup features Grammy Award-nominated reggae band
The Second Annual Swop Cup takes place at 607 N. Atkinson Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. The event includes a growers competition and live music all day, with the highlight being the live performance by Grammy Award-nominated reggae band Common Kings from Orange County, California. There will be a costume contest, silent auction, giveaways, local vendors and food trucks. The event is for adults 21 years and older. The majority of the profits will go to nonprofits benefiting Chaves County youth. For more information, contact Andrew Hertel at 720-503-1662 or andrewh@swopnm.com, or find them on Facebook @SWOP.Roswell.
Oct. 29
Trunk or Treat
Kymera Independent Physicians invite families to its Third Annual Trunk or Treat. The free event takes place at the Kymera parking lot, 400 Military Heights Place, from 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit kymeramedical.com, its Facebook page or call 575-627-9500.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.