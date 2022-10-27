Until Oct. 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. The show features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams is all grown up as the ultimate princess of darkness. To the despair of her father Gomez Addams, she fell in love with a “normal” young man from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
Until Nov. 5
Roswell Folklorico invites former and new dancers
Registration for the 30th Annual Roswell Folklorico Program is now open. The classes, open to anyone age 6 to 80, will begin Nov. 7 and culminate with a recital in early June 2023. There are three classes available: beginners/intermediate, advanced class and senior citizens class. A special invitation to participate is for all former dancers to participate in the finale. Registrations must be made online at roswell-nm.gov or in person at 1612 W. College Blvd. For more information, call Frank Herrera at 575-626-5083 or email frankherrera@hotmail.com.
Until Nov. 18
CASA Winter Monsterland
For the first time, there will be a CASA Winter Monsterland with spooky wreaths, art and huge Halloween decorations available at First American Bank, 111 East Fifth St. The proceeds benefit Chaves County CASA Programs and Artesia Children’s Advocacy Center. On Nov. 18, CASA Winter Wonderland takes place online and in person. The auction website for CASA Winter Wonderland opens Nov. 1. For more information, visit casakids.org. To sponsor a CASA family at Christmas or to have a Giving Tree in your place of business, call 575-625-0112.
Oct. 27
Trunk or Treat
Lovelace Regional Hospital, 117 E. 19th St., is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event in its front parking lot from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and open to all ages. Costumes are encouraged.
Oct. 28
Trunk-R-Treat
The National Guard Armory, No. 1 W. Earl Cummings Loop, will have its Trunk-R-Treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Local businesses, law enforcement agencies and fire departments are participating. There will be a kid’s scary maze too. This event is completely free of charge as a show of appreciation for the community by the local National Guard.
Oct. 28
We are Purple Tailgate Party
Goddard High School Big Blue Crew and Roswell High School Big Red Band invite the public to its first We Are Purple Tailgate Party from 4-6 p.m. at the Wool Bowl. Ticket prizes include a choice of hamburger or hot dog, chips, beverage and one free raffle ticket. There also will be door prizes. For more information, call Chris Samuels at 575-420-1984.
Oct. 28 and 29
Night of the Living Zoo
The Night of the Living Zoo takes place on both days from 5 to 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. There will be halloween decorations and trick or treat stations. Last entry admittance for both evenings is at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at roswellconnect.com or at the door. For more information, call 575-624-6760.
Oct. 29
DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The public can bring unwanted and unneeded prescription drugs to the Take Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Roswell Police Department (RPD), 128 W. Second St. The service is free and those bringing prescription drugs can remain anonymous, no questions asked. Liquids or needles are not accepted. New: Vape devices will now be accepted as long as the batteries have been removed before dropping off the devices at RPD. For more information, visit DEATakeBack.com.
Oct. 29
Swop Cup features Grammy Award-nominated reggae band
The Second Annual Swop Cup takes place at 607 N. Atkinson Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. The event includes a growers competition and live music all day, with the highlight being the live performance by Grammy Award-nominated reggae band Common Kings from Orange County, California. There will be a costume contest, silent auction, giveaways, local vendors and food trucks. The event is for adults 21 years and older. The majority of the profits will go to nonprofits benefiting Chaves County youth. For more information, contact Andrew Hertel at 720-503-1662 or andrewh@swopnm.com, or find them on Facebook @SWOP.Roswell.
Oct. 29
Trunk or Treat
Kymera Independent Physicians invite families to its Third Annual Trunk or Treat. The free event takes place at the Kymera parking lot, 400 Military Heights Place, from 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit kymeramedical.com, its Facebook page or call 575-627-9500.
Oct. 29
Dia de los Muertos at the Library
The Roswell Public Library, Friends of the Library and the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce invite the public to its Dia de los Muertos celebration, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festivities start with a service for the departed. An award will be given to the winner of the writing contest, “Why bilingualism is important.” Also featured are two workshops, one on creating an ofrenda, one on sugar skulls and one on making paper flowers and papel picado. There will be a performance by Así se Baila Ballet Folklorico and free face painting. For more information, call the library at 575-622-7101 or the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce at 575-624-0899.
Oct. 29
Halloween walk-thru carnival
The American Legion Post No. 61 is hosting its Halloween event, “The tradition continues.” This year, it will be in the form of a walk-thru carnival in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church from 1 to 5 p.m. Kids will get candy and gifts. For more information, email commander@roswelllegion.org.
Oct. 29
Symphony Spooktacular!
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra performs Symphony Spooktacular featuring mysterious music by composers as varied as Hector Berlioz, Camille Saint-Saëns, Modest Mussorgsky and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute grounds on North Main Street. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org.
Oct. 29
Halloween Trunk or Treat
Foxworth-Galbraith Home Improvement Center presents its Halloween Trunk or Treat event in its parking lot from 1 to 5 p.m., including free pumpkin decorating, free Rubix cubes for those who come in costume — while supplies last — and other activities. For more information, visit its Facebook Event page.
Oct. 30
Costume scavenger hunt
Christ’s Church, 2200 N. Sycamore Ave., is hosting its Fifth Annual Sunday Funday Costume Party Scavenger Hunt at 10:30 a.m. No scary costumes. For more information, call 575-622-4110.
Oct. 30
Trunk or Treat
The public is invited to the Roswell Elks Lodge No. 969’s Trunk or Treat, 1720 N. Montana Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be plenty of candy and treats for the kids as well as bounce houses and games. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat
Bethel Baptist Church, 2420 N. Garden Ave., is hosting a Trunk or Treat in the church’s parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 575-622-8182 or email secretary@bethelroswell.com.
Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat
Westlake Ace Hardware, the Emperors Riding Club and Valley Vintage Car Club are hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 5-8 p.m. at Ace Hardware’s parking lot, 2810 N. Main St. There also will be food and drinks available.
Oct. 31
Blocktoberfest
Join the Grace Kids free trunk or treat Blocktoberfest at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, at 6 p.m. The event is free and the public is invited. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or call 575-623-5438.
Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat
Crossroads Assembly of God, 1224 W. Country Club Road, is having a community Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 575-622-2171.
Oct. 31
TUMC Fall Festival
Trinity United Methodist Church, 1413 S. Union Ave., is having its annual Fall Festival from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be a haunted house, burgers and hotdogs, jolly jumps, raffle drawings, and popcorn, to name some of the entertainment. For more information, visit trinityunitedmetroswell.com.
Nov. 1
Stitching for Safety
Stitching for Safety is a community-wide event to raise awareness and funds for the Roswell Refuge. Beginning at 5 p.m. at Stellar Coffee, 315 N. Main St., the public can purchase hand-stitched works with all proceeds going directly to the Roswell Refuge to help victims of domestic violence and their families. The event is organized by the group Feminist Fight Club of Roswell, Stellar Coffee and Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art. For more information, text 575-624-2718.
Nov. 5
Fundraiser workshop for Wilson Cobb Genealogy Library
A fundraiser workshop for the Wilson Cobb Genealogy Library takes place at the Roswell Museum and includes four seminars, new material and lunch. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., the event starts at 9 a.m. Speaker will be Drew Smith. Tickets are available now for members and non-members. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the door on the day of the event. For more information, call Kay Lewis at 575-622-0967 or Pamela Tharp at 575-317-4858.
Nov. 5 and 6
Spheres Bubble Show
The Roswell Convention Center is hosting the Spheres Bubble Show with Blaise Ryndes, featured on Season 13 of the TV show “America’s Got Talent.” The show is part of her Expand the Universe Tour featuring a unique intersection of magic and science. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or find the event at holdmyticket.com.
Nov. 10
ENMU-R Community Art Gala
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) invites the public to its first Community Art Gala from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event includes a reception in the commons area of the Instructional Technology Center, 23 West Mathis St. The diverse and unique campus collection features artwork by numerous artists, including Peter Hurd, Peter Rogers and Dorothy Peterson. The creator of the “Reaching for the Stars” sculpture recently installed on campus, Doug Czor, will speak during the gala. The ENMU Faculty Jazz Ensemble will play and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bailey Coll at bailey.coll@enmu.edu or call 575-624-7173.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.