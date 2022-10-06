Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Eastern New Mexico State Fair
The Eastern New Mexico State Fair (ENMSF) celebrates its centennial anniversary. Various concerts take place, featuring on Thursday Frank Ray with Bri Bagwell; on Friday Kolby Cooper and all day on Saturday the cumbia group Tropicalísimo Apache, Rebeldes del Norte, Micky Cruz and Grupo Maldad. Performing throughout the fair are Dan Dan The Farmer Man and watch out for “real” dragons with their trainers from MythiCreatures. On Friday and Saturday, the Pecos Valley Stampede opens the gate at 5 p.m. for its Annual ENMSF Ranch Rodeo, which includes stray gathering, wild cow milking, trailer loading and mule roping. Wrights Amusements is providing the carnival. For more information and updates, visit enmsf.com or find them on Facebook.
Oct. 6
Roswell Museum birthday celebration
For the Roswell Museum’s 85th birthday celebration, admission is free all day (from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Explore the museum’s newest exhibition, “A Lasting Legacy,” celebrating the history of the museum. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
Oct. 6
‘Chasing Billy the Kid’ at the library
Author Roy B. Young and Kurt House will present their book, “Chasing Billy the Kid,” at the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 6 p.m. The book features new information on the capture of William Bonney, aka Billy the Kid, from Frank Stewart’s perspective. A book signing follows the presentation. For more information, call the library at 575-622-7101.
Oct. 7
First Friday Guest Artist Show
The public is invited to Main Street Art/The Gallery’s First Friday Guest Artist Show featuring the work of Ginger Shockey. Light refreshments will be served and a vintage album clock by Shockey will be raffled off, benefitting the Roswell Fine Arts League. The reception and raffle takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is located at 223 N. Main St. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Oct. 8
Roswell Science and Art Festival
The Roswell Museum — in collaboration with area educational, science and cultural leaders — is presenting the annual Roswell Science and Art Festival at the Roswell Convention Center. This free all-ages event presents a fun-filled day of science and art opportunities with the aim of inspiring the next generation of creative and innovative thinkers. Chalk the Walk is the museum's annual sidewalk chalk competition that takes place during the festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards announced at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required to reserve a spot. Participants may draw as individuals or as part of a team. Youth squares, for ages 15 and under, are 30" x 40" and adult squares are 60" x 60". Chalk supplies are provided as a part of the registration fee. To register, stop by the museum or visit roswellmuseum.org to download the form. Need-based scholarships are also available.
Oct. 8
Tour de Ocho Millas
The 12th Annual Tour de Ocho Millas takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Oct. 8. Cyclists can bike 8 to 64 miles in 8 mile increments utilizing the use of loop road. This event benefits the nonprofit Reflections and Recovery. For more information and registration, visit ochomillas.com.
Oct. 8 and 9
Rio Pecos Kennel Club NOHS show
Rio Pecos Kennel Club is hosting, for the first time, a national owner-handled series show (NOHS) at the Roswell Air Center Park, West Earl Cummings Boulevard, starting at 8 a.m. The all-breed and junior showmanship show is approved by the American Kennel Club. Each show is conducted as a separate event so results from Saturday are not carried over to Sunday. The best dog in each breed will compete in one of seven groups running consecutively beginning about 1:30 p.m. The Best in Show is selected from group winners after they are chosen. The public is welcome. There is no admission fee, but un-entered dogs and family pets are not allowed on the grounds per American Kennel Club rules. There will be a food truck on site. For more information, email condor@dfn.com or find them on Facebook.
Oct. 9
Coffee and music at the library
For the first time, the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., invites the public to its event Good Vibrations, featuring Felix K.N. Galanti. For more information, call 575-622-7101.
Oct. 9
Yoga at the museum
Roswell Museum members can attend the yoga session by 200-hours certified yoga instructor Alice Buck in the museum’s galleries, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., from 2 to 3 p.m. This all-levels gentle yoga class is followed by a free one-hour Pranayama meditation. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
Oct. 12-16
Roswell Jazz Festival
The 15th Annual Roswell Jazz Festival is back this fall. Live music at multiple venues, both ticketed and free. Tickets can be purchased online at roswelljazz.org. Check the website for details and updates. For more information and questions, email jazzroswell@gmail.com, or call 505-359-4876 or 254-592-1462.
