Sept. 16
Go Latinas!
The Seventh Annual Go Latinas! event is hosted by WESST — Roswell Women's Business Center at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Honorary speaker is Olga Gallegos. Guest speakers are Maria Alvarado, Sarah Castro, Leticia Rivera and Edubina Morales. There will be vendors, dunk tanks, face painting and music provided by DJ Peter. Lunch will be served and tickets are sold at the door. For more information, contact Rhonda Gilliam-Smith or Sylvia Garcia at 575-420-9492.
Sept. 16
Prayer at the Heart of Chaves County
Prayer at the Heart of Chaves County takes place at 5 p.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse on North Main Street. Everyone is welcome. Prayer warriors, come share your insights and prayers for Chaves County and beyond. There will be free hotdogs and drinks. For more information and to register, visit christianbody.tv.
Sept. 16
Cowboy Prom
Chaves County Federation of Republican Women invite the public to its Annual Cowboy Prom, a fundraiser evening for the organization's scholarships and contests. The event takes place from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. There will be a photo booth, dinner, a silent and live auction, card cut for a collector's firearm, cash bar and live dance music by the Graham Brothers from Ruidoso. For more information, tickets or sponsorships for tables, call 575-420-8455.
Sept. 16
Museum Day
Museum Day Roswell is a free event taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It encourages exploration of local museums and offers various activities. Venues will have free drawings to win museum merchandise and memberships. For a full list of participating museums and more information, visit roswell-nm.gov.
Sept. 18
Celebrate Constitution Day
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell invites the public to celebrate Constitution Day at ITC 145 Commons, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be student club booths and activities. New Mexico Representative Greg Nibert will give a presentation. Free pocket Constitutions will be available. For more information, visit roswell.enmu.edu or call 575-624-7000.
Sept. 22 and 23
Chile Cheese Festival
MainStreet Roswell is hosting its Annual Chile Cheese Festival on Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse. There will be entertainment, contests and fun for the entire family. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 23
"Breakfast at Tiffany" fundraiser
The Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation is hosting "Breakfast at Tiffany's" fundraiser the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Tickets to the event include entry into a drawing for a Tiffany’s purse and business card case. Drawing tickets can also be purchased separately. We will have piano music and a live auction. The auction will include a trip to New York and a gift certificate for breakfast at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe. Tickets can be purchased from any board of director, online, or by calling the foundation office at 575 627-0918.
Sept. 23
Cabalgata (Horse ride-along) de San Juan Bautista
The Cabalgata de San Juan Bautista is a horse ride along leaving from Graves Farm and Garden, 6265 S. Graves Road at 11 a.m., heading to the parking lot of St. John’s the Baptist Church, 310 E. Hendricks St. The cost per rider includes a meal ticket for the Fiesta de San Juan Bautista (Sept. 23 and 24). For more information, contact Nacho Campa at 575-910-4661 or Juan Carlos Ramos at 575-420-8768.
Sept. 23 and 24
Fiesta de San Juan Bautista
The Annual Fiesta de San Juan Bautista takes place on Saturday starting at noon and on Sunday starting at 8 a.m. a t the parking lot of St. John the Baptist Church, 310 E. Hendricks St. The fiesta includes food booths, entertainment, games and more. Highlight is a raffle of a 2023 Toyota Camry. Tickets for the raffle are still available. For more information, contact 575-622-3531.
Sept. 23 and 24
FALLiDAY Art Show
Our FALLiDAY Arts and Crafts Show takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. We are still needing vendors. Handmade items only. For more information, email fallidayartshow@gmail.com or call Jane at 575-808-3334.
Sept. 27
Teaching Resource Center and Library opening
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell invites the public to its grand opening of the Teaching Resource Center and Library, 20 W. Mathis St., at 4 p.m. A reception will follow. The center and library includes an early childhood lab classroom, an elementary/secondary lab classroom and a lending library. All materials will be available to ENMU-R's teacher education students to use in their coursework. For more information, visit roswell.enmu.edu or call 575-624-7000.
Sep. 28
Family After Hours
Roswell Museum is hosting the family-friendly art night, inspired by the museum's outdoor art. The event is led by Roswell Independent School District's Arts Connect teachers and takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Oct. 2-7
Eastern New Mexico State Fair
The 101st Annual Eastern New Mexico State Fair (ENMSF) offers entertainment for the entire family, a parade, live music, crafts and arts, contests, livestock shows, arts, floral and gardening expos. This year's theme is "101: It's Going to Be Fun!" Check ENMF's Facebook page closer to fair week for detailed information on free workshops and demonstrations. Entertainment is still pending and updates will be posted regularly. Deadline for mail-in entries is Sept. 21. Rules have changed and are subject to further edits. There is no online or downloadable entry form for arts and crafts. Entries will be completed in person on dates stated in the Fairbook online. For more information, visit enmsf.com.
Oct. 14
Solar eclipse watch
The Roswell Astronomy Club will have telescopes and other equipment set up to view the annular solar eclipse at Cielo Grande Recreation Area, from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For more information, call Peggy Bohlin at 575-420-9955, email roswellastronomyclub@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/roswellastronomy.
Oct. 14
Science & Art Festival and Recycled DIY Art & Craft
Keep Roswell Beautiful joins the Roswell Museum's Science & Art Festival, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is hosting a recycled do-it-yourself art and craft event in an area where attendees turn empty water bottles, milk jugs and other discarded items into holiday decorations and other arts and crafts items. Keep Roswell Beautiful provides the recycled and repurposed items. For more information, visit its Facebook page or email k.lay@roswell-nm.gov.
Oct. 14
Walk for Hope
Registrations are now open for the annual Walk for Hope at Gateway Christian School football field from 6 to 10 p.m. "Walk for Hope" takes place at night and is an annual fundraiser when cancer survivors, their families and support team and their community come together to celebrate life. Fundraising teams can help now to raise money until Oct. 14 during the walk. For registration details or sponsorship information, email walkforhoperoswell@gmail.com.
Oct. 14, Nov. 11
American Legion's Pancake Fundraiser
The Salvation Army of Roswell, 612 W College Blvd., is having its second Saturday pancake breakfast buffet fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. Kids under the age of 5 are free. All proceeds go towards our feeding programs for those facing food insecurity in Chaves County. For more information, call 575-622-8700.
Oct. 20
"Clue" Live!
The city of Roswell invites the public to the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join Miss Scarlet, Col. Mustard and the characters of the board game "Clue" for a night of mystery. For more information, visit the city's Fall Guide, its Facebook page or roswell-nm.gov.
Oct. 21
Adults & Youth Supporting Youth Golf Tournament
The Sixth Annual Adults & Youth Supporting Youth Golf Tournament takes place at New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course at 8:30 a.m. There will be a breakfast and a barbecue lunch. There will be also a coffee station, hot chocolate and cookies as participants make their way through 18 holes of "Golf-Ebration" — the unofficial title of the event. There will be also donated prizes. Participants win prizes for first, second and third places, including prize drawings. The tournament benefits the Assurance Home for Children of New Mexico in Roswell. For more information, email lasstorm99@gmail.com or call 575-420-1573.
Oct. 21
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness
Rollin' Deuces Family C.C. presents the Second Annual Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness event at Cahoon Park, 800 W. Fifth St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefits Chaves County Cancer Fund and Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation (ARM). Help support local charities. All clubs, cars and bikes are welcome. No registrations, donations accepted. The event features music, raffles and vendors. For more information, follow them on Facebook @RollinDeuces62 or call Danny Herrera at 575-626-3517.
Oct. 21
Step Up 4 Down Syndrome Walk
The Down Syndrome Foundation of Southeast New Mexico is having its Fourth Annual Step Up 4 Down Syndrome Walk fundraiser at Russ DeKay Soccer Complex, 1500 N. Grand Ave., at 11 a.m. Registration is now open at ds-stride.org/senmstepupwalk. People with Down syndrome may participate free of charge and include a T-shirt. T-shirts are guaranteed for all participants in the walk with registration through Sept. 22. For more information, visit dsfsenm.org.
Oct. 21
RSO presents "Epic Vibrations"
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO) presents, "Epic Vibrations: Strauss & Rachmaninov" featuring soloist Wynona Wang on the piano. There will be a pre-concert lecture at the New Mexico Military Institute's Daniels Leadership Center at 6 p.m. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium on the institute's grounds. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org.
Oct. 25-29
Roswell Jazz Festival
The 16th Annual 2023 Roswell Jazz Festival takes place at various venues throughout town. This year's guest of honor is Ken Peplowski, one of the greatest living jazz clarinetist in the world. Tickets for the festival will go on sale within August. The 2023 official schedule is going to be soon uploaded at roswelljazz.org.
Oct. 31
Fall Festival
The city of Roswell invites the public to its Fall Festival at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be trunk-or-treat and carnival games. For more information, visit the city's Fall Guide, its Facebook page or roswell-nm.gov.
Nov. 4
Genealogy research workshop
Wilson-Cobb History and Genealogy Research Library presents, "The magic of rabbit holes with John Sellers." Texas Tech University graduate Sellers received his teaching certificate in history from Texas A&M, Commerce. He is a genealogical researcher since 1985 and specializes in courthouse research. The workshop takes place at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Registration by 8:30 a.m. There is a discount for library members. For more information, visit wilsoncobb.org.
Nov. 10-Dec. 31
Apply now: Roswell Museum Holiday Artisan Market
The Roswell Museum, in partnership with the Pecos Valley Potters Guild, invites artists, artisans, contemporary craftspeople and makers to apply to be a part of the third annual Roswell Museum Holiday Artisan Market. The Market is a juried art exhibition, sale, and fundraiser held at the Roswell Museum showcasing up to 50 artists, artisans and makers from around the region. The event will include a festive opening night reception on Nov. 10. Applications are accepted through the Art Café portal artist.callforentry.org. For more information, visit the Roswell Museum's Facebook page.
Nov. 14
Christmas on Candy Cane Lane
Chaves County Extension presents, "Christmas on Candy Cane Lane" at Eastern New Mexico State Fairground's Hobson Hall, at 1:30 and at 6:30 p.m. At both times, ticketholders may enjoy kitchen creations, simple sewing projects, decoration and gift ideas, to name a few. Tickets are available no. For more information, call 575-622-3210 or email Tamara at tamschub@nmsu.edu.
Dec. 8
Light Up The Night 5K
The city of Roswell invites the public to its Light Up The Night 5K festival holiday run, at Cielo Grande Recreation Area, from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the city's Fall Guide, its Facebook page or roswell-nm.gov.
Dec. 17
RSO Christmas Classics concert
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra's Annual Christmas Classic Concert features Christmas favorites by Irving Berlin and Leroy Anderson along with selections from Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker." The concert takes place at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) grounds, at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org.
Until Oct. 14
Farmers Market
Every Saturday the local Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. Families can enjoy a range of fun activities, including live music. Booths will feature locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables. There will be also booths where local crafters and artists showcase their handmade goods and unique talents. Local vendors will offer a selection of homemade food. Forms to be part of the market, are available to download at mainstreetroswell.org. For more information, contact Peggy Seskey at 575-208-8238.
Until Oct. 29
RAiR Alex Boeschenstein
Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) Alex Boeschenstein's exhibit "Visionary Rumor" will be up at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. The artist talk and reception will take place after the opening on Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit rair.org or roswellmuseum.org.
Until Feb. 11, 2024
"I Stand on My Own Feet"
The Roswell Museum presents the exhibition "I Stand On My Own Feet" in memory of artist Patrociño Barela (1900-1964). The self-taught woodcarver is known for his religious objects, called santeros, but also worked on secular pieces. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
