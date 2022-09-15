Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 16
‘Phantom Stair’
Roswell Artist-in-Residence Lauren Clay’s artist lecture and opening reception of her exhibit “Phantom Stair,” in the Samuel H. Marshall and Donald Winston Gallery of the Roswell Museum, takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will be up until Oct. 23. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or rair.org.
Sept. 16 and 17
‘Scrap Happy’ quilt show
Pecos Valley Quilters invites the public to its “Scrap Happy” quilt show at First Church of the Nazarene, 501 N. Sycamore Ave. Doors open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beautiful quilts will be on display. There will be vendors and a drawing for a one-of-a-kind charity quilt. Also, a local veteran will be honored with the gift of a patriot quilt on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Sept. 17
Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club Country Dance
The Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club is sponsoring a country dance and barbecue (non-alcoholic) as a fundraiser at the Third Street Station Pavilion at 6 p.m. Families are welcome. Music is provided by JD and Susan. For more information and tickets, visit roswellmiddaylions.org.
Sept. 17
Gateway Christian School 2K Blast
Gateway Christian School had to postpone the event on Aug. 20, due to the possibility of flooding and is hosting their annual 2K Blast, a 2,000-meter cross country run on Saturday. Public, private and homeschool students are eligible for top-five individual awards in two divisions: Grades 3, 4, 5 and grades 6, 7, 8. The top-scoring schools in each of the boys' and girls' divisions will be awarded a traveling trophy to keep for the year. Free online registration is required at runsignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/2KBLAST.
Sept. 17
RMAC Foundation fundraiser
The Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center. The event benefits the Roswell Museum. The theme is “A Taste of Italy” and tickets include dinner, dancing and entertainment by the duo Vanilla Pop. There will be a silent and live auction with auctioneer Shane Hall. For more information, email rmacfound@qwestoffice.net, visit one.bidpal.net/ATasteofItaly or contact RMAC Foundation Executive Director Cindy Torrez at 575-627-0918.
Sept. 17
“The Living Museum: Local Legends”
KAPS (Kids’ Arts Programs) of Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT) present: “The Living Museum: Local Legends” at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM), 200 N. Lea Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured are the stories of people who have influenced the community and beyond. There will be family activities, re-enactors and take-home crafts as well as a silent auction online. All proceeds go to benefit KAPS of RCLT and HSSNM. For more information, contact Angela Strange at kapscommitteechair@gmail.com. Tickets are available at roswelltheatre.com.
Sept. 23
‘Mission Improvable’
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., invites the public to its “Mission Improvable” — a night full of improv games and silliness with the spontaneous ensemble theater. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com, its Facebook event page or call 575-622-1982.
Sept. 23 and 24
Chile Cheese Festival
MainStreet Roswell is hosting its annual Chile Cheese Festival on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The festival includes live music and family-friendly entertainment. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 23 to 25
Eastern New Mexico State Fair arts and crafts entries
The Eastern New Mexico State Fair Arts and Crafts Fair Book is available online. Entries for all arts and crafts projects, except baking and flower shows, will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Entry for baking is Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon; entry for Flower Show A is Oct. 2 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; entry for Flower Show B is Oct. 6 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The theme is “A Celebration of 100 Years of ENMSF.” For more information, visit enmsf.com or call 575-623-9411.
Sep. 24 and 25
San Juan Fiesta
The Annual San Juan Fiesta takes place at the St. John’s Church’s parking lot, 311 E. Hendricks St., on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (food will be ready by 3 p.m.); and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., concluding with the raffle of a 2022 Toyota Camry (Tickets still available). The family fun event includes entertainment, food booths, soccer, basketball, and kickball games for kids on both days. For more information, contact St. John’s Church at 575-622-3531.
Oct. 1
Walk for Hope
The annual Walk for Hope takes place at Gateway Christian School football field from 6 to 10 p.m. Walk for Hope is the major fundraiser for the Chaves County Cancer Fund. The funds raised stay in Chaves County to help Chaves County residents that are battling cancer. Anyone interested in participating can email teams@walkforhopechavescounty.com or find them on Facebook.
Oct. 1 and 2
Falliday Arts & Crafts Show
Falliday Arts & Crafts Show is looking for vendors for its event at the Roswell Convention Center — handmade items only. Beneficiaries of the silent auction will be Chaves County Search and Rescue Off Road. For more information, contact Jane at 575-808-3334 or email fallidayartshow@gmail.com.
Oct. 8
Tour de Ocho Millas
The 12th Annual Tour de Ocho Millas takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Oct. 8. Cyclists can bike 8 to 64 miles in 8 mile increments utilizing the use of loop road. This event benefits the nonprofit Reflections and Recovery. For more information and registration, visit ochomillas.com.
Oct. 12-16
Roswell Jazz Festival
The 15th Annual Roswell Jazz Festival is back this fall. Live music at multiple venues, both ticketed and free. Tickets can be purchased online at roswelljazz.org. Check the website for details and updates. For more information and questions, email jazzroswell@gmail.com, or call 505-359-4876 or 254-592-1462.
Oct. 14-16 and 21-23
‘The Unexpected Guest’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., is bringing the murder mystery “The Unexpected Guest” by Agatha Christie to the stage. A car accident in dense fog brings a stranger to a house that is isolated in the midst of South Wales. The stranger catches a woman standing over the dead body of her wheelchair-bound husband, gun in her hand. She says she killed him, but did she really? Let the game begin. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or roswelltheatre.com.
Oct. 15
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness takes place at 11 a.m. at Cahoon Park, 1101 W. Fourth St. The fundraiser is presented by Rollin Deuces and includes entertainment such as music, games and a raffle. There will be vendors as well. All proceeds will go toward the Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation, which raises money to give to a teacher within the Roswell Independent School District who is battling cancer. For more information, call Danny Herrera at 575-626-3517 or visit the Rollin Deuces Facebook and Instagram pages.
Oct. 21
Trunk or Treat
The Roswell Joy Center presents its annual Trunk or Treat, 1822 N. Montana Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be activities for all, costume contests, car decorating, food and games. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Oct. 21 to 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Fridays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. The show features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams is all grown up as the ultimate princess of darkness. To the despair of her father Gomez Addams, she fell in love with a “normal” young man from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
Oct. 22
Golf tournament fundraiser
The Annual Adult & Youth Supporting Youth Golf Tournament takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course, 201 W. 19th St., benefitting the Assurance Home and its girls and boys, ages 13 to 18, who are considered at risk. (100% of the proceeds will go to the Assurance Home.) For more information and to sign up a team or interested sponsors, email Community Relations Coordinator Gale Landrum at lasstorm99@gmail.com, or call 575-420-1573.
Oct. 23
Spooky Southwest — tales of strange history
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) presents Spooky Southwest — tales of strange history at the HSSNM Archives facility from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Donna Blake Birchell and John LeMay present tales of strange history with assorted hauntings and ghost stories from around the state. Afterward, the authors will sign books such as Birchell’s classic “Haunted Hotels and Ghostly Getaways of New Mexico" and LeMay’s newest book, “Mummies of the Americas.” For more information, call 575-622-8333 or email historydirector@outlook.com.
Oct. 25
ENMU-R Foundation Banquet
At the 20th Annual Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) Foundation Banquet this year, Ralph Frezquez and the Krumland Auto Group will be honored. Fresquez is a former ENMU-R administrator who served on the ENMU-R Community College Board 11 years. He will receive the President’s Distinguished Service Award. Krumland Auto Group will be recognized with the Diamond Service Award for its ongoing support of ENMU-R campus. Reservations are required by Oct. 17 to Craig Collins, foundation coordinator at 575-624-7304 or email craig.collins@roswell.enmu.edu. For more information, visit roswell.enmu.edu.
Oct. 29
Symphony Spooktacular!
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra performs Symphony Spooktacular featuring mysterious music by composers as varied as Hector Berlioz, Camille Saint-Saëns, Modest Mussorgsky and Amadeus Mozart. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute grounds on North Main Street. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org.
Oct. 30
Trunk or Treat
The public is invited to the Roswell Elks Lodge No. 969’s Trunk or Treat, 1720 N. Montana Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be plenty of candy and treats for the kids as well as bounce houses and games. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Nov. 18 and 19
Holly Day Magic
The Annual Art and Craft Fair Holly Day Magic takes place at the Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds Commercial building. Proceeds from the show go to First Tee, Assurance Home and the youth of Roswell. Only handmade arts and crafts are accepted. For more information, visit its Facebook page or email holly-daymagic@outlook.com.
