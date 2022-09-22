Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 23
‘Mission Improvable’
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., invites the public to its “Mission Improvable” — a night full of improv games and silliness with the spontaneous ensemble theater. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com, its Facebook event page or call 575-622-1982.
Sept. 23 and 24
Chile Cheese Festival
MainStreet Roswell is hosting its annual Chile Cheese Festival on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The festival includes live music and family-friendly entertainment. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 23 to 25
Eastern New Mexico State Fair arts and crafts entries
The Eastern New Mexico State Fair Arts and Crafts Fair Book is available online. Entries for all arts and crafts projects, except baking and flower shows, will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Entry for baking is Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon; entry for Flower Show A is Oct. 2 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; entry for Flower Show B is Oct. 6 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The theme is “A Celebration of 100 Years of ENMSF.” For more information, visit enmsf.com or call 575-623-9411.
Sep. 24 and 25
San Juan Fiesta
The Annual San Juan Fiesta takes place at the St. John’s Church’s parking lot, 311 E. Hendricks St., on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (food will be ready by 3 p.m.); and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., concluding with the raffle of a 2022 Toyota Camry (Tickets still available). The family fun event includes entertainment, food booths, soccer, basketball, and kickball games for kids on both days. For more information, contact St. John’s Church at 575-622-3531.
Sept. 25
Gold Star Family ceremony
The American Legion Post No. 61 Gold Star Family ceremony takes place at the First United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. The ceremony honors families that have lost a member to military action. For more information, email commander@roswelllegion.org.
Oct. 1
First Responder Bash
The First Responder Bash is a new event and includes a blood drive with Vitalant's Bloodmobile, CPR class, Stop the Bleed class, fire and crime prevention information and games. Snacks will be available. The event takes place at the Chaves County Sheriff's Office at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, email outreach.lifeguard10@airmethods.com. For more information on the blood drive or to schedule an appointment, call Vitalant at 575-840-8178.
Oct. 1
Walk for Hope
The annual Walk for Hope takes place at Gateway Christian School football field from 6 to 10 p.m. Walk for Hope is the major fundraiser for the Chaves County Cancer Fund. The funds raised stay in Chaves County to help Chaves County residents that are battling cancer. Anyone interested in participating can email teams@walkforhopechavescounty.com or find them on Facebook.
Oct. 1 and 2
FALLiDAY Arts & Crafts Show
FALLiDAY Arts & Crafts Show is looking for vendors for its event at the Roswell Convention Center — handmade items only. Beneficiaries of the silent auction will be Chaves County Search and Rescue Off Road. For more information, contact Jane at 575-808-3334 or email fallidayartshow@gmail.com.
Oct. 3-8
Eastern New Mexico State Fair
The Eastern New Mexico State Fair (ENMSF) celebrates its centennial anniversary. The fair kicks off on Oct. 3 with a parade. Deadline to sign up and receive a lineup number is Sept. 26. Various concerts take place featuring Brothers Walker, Austin Van, Kolby Cooper with JD and the Badlands and Frank Ray with Bri Bagwell. A special carnival sneak peak (only the carnival and food vendors will be open) takes place on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. and on Oct. 1 at noon. Senior Day is on Oct. 5 from 3 to 5:30 p.m., ENMSF new building, and includes health information, cake walk, hot dogs, games, giveaways and flu shots — free entry and parking for seniors. For more information about Senior Day, call Sheri at 575-520-5327 or Sean at 575-623-3960. For more information about the fair, visit enmsf.com or find them on Facebook.
Oct. 7
First Friday Guest Artist Show
The public is invited to Main Street Art/The Gallery’s First Friday Guest Artist Show featuring the work of Ginger Shockey. Light refreshments will be served and a vintage album clock by Shockey will be raffled off, benefitting the Roswell Fine Arts League. The reception and raffle takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is located at 223 N. Main St. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Oct. 8
Tour de Ocho Millas
The 12th Annual Tour de Ocho Millas takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Oct. 8. Cyclists can bike 8 to 64 miles in 8 mile increments utilizing the use of loop road. This event benefits the nonprofit Reflections and Recovery. For more information and registration, visit ochomillas.com.
Oct. 8 and 9
Rio Pecos Kennel Club NOHS show
Rio Pecos Kennel Club is hosting, for the first time, a national owner-handled series show (NOHS) at the Roswell Air Center Park, West Earl Cummings Boulevard, starting at 8 a.m. The all-breed and junior showmanship show is approved by the American Kennel Club. Each show is conducted as a separate event so results from Saturday are not carried over to Sunday. The best dog in each breed will compete in one of seven groups running consecutively beginning about 1:30 p.m. The Best in Show is selected from group winners after they are chosen. The public is welcome. There is no admission fee, but un-entered dogs and family pets are not allowed on the grounds per American Kennel Club rules. There will be a food truck on site. For more information, email condor@dfn.com or find them on Facebook.
Oct. 12-16
Roswell Jazz Festival
The 15th Annual Roswell Jazz Festival is back this fall. Live music at multiple venues, both ticketed and free. Tickets can be purchased online at roswelljazz.org. Check the website for details and updates. For more information and questions, email jazzroswell@gmail.com, or call 505-359-4876 or 254-592-1462.
Oct. 14-16 and 21-23
‘The Unexpected Guest’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., is bringing the murder mystery “The Unexpected Guest” by Agatha Christie to the stage. A car accident in dense fog brings a stranger to a house that is isolated in the midst of South Wales. The stranger catches a woman standing over the dead body of her wheelchair-bound husband, gun in her hand. She says she killed him, but did she really? Let the game begin. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or roswelltheatre.com.
Oct. 15
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness takes place at 11 a.m. at Cahoon Park, 1101 W. Fourth St. The fundraiser is presented by Rollin Deuces and includes entertainment such as music, games and a raffle. There will be vendors as well. All proceeds will go toward the Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation, which raises money to give to a teacher within the Roswell Independent School District who is battling cancer. For more information, call Danny Herrera at 575-626-3517 or visit the Rollin Deuces Facebook and Instagram pages.
Oct. 21
Trunk or Treat
The Roswell Joy Center presents its annual Trunk or Treat, 1822 N. Montana Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be activities for all, costume contests, car decorating, food and games. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Oct. 21 to 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Fridays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. The show features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams is all grown up as the ultimate princess of darkness. To the despair of her father Gomez Addams, she fell in love with a “normal” young man from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
Oct. 22
Golf tournament fundraiser
The Annual Adult & Youth Supporting Youth Golf Tournament takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course, 201 W. 19th St., benefitting the Assurance Home and its girls and boys, ages 13 to 18, who are considered at risk. (100% of the proceeds will go to the Assurance Home.) For more information and to sign up a team or interested sponsors, email Community Relations Coordinator Gale Landrum at lasstorm99@gmail.com, or call 575-420-1573.
Oct. 23
Spooky Southwest — tales of strange history
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) presents Spooky Southwest — tales of strange history at the HSSNM Archives facility from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Donna Blake Birchell and John LeMay present tales of strange history with assorted hauntings and ghost stories from around the state. Afterward, the authors will sign books such as Birchell’s classic “Haunted Hotels and Ghostly Getaways of New Mexico" and LeMay’s newest book, “Mummies of the Americas.” For more information, call 575-622-8333 or email historydirector@outlook.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.