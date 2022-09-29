Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Oct. 1
Table top game day at the museum
Join local game designer/master Matt Bromley of Wildbird Games at the table at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Games vary each month. Anyone in costume, museum members and kids under 15 can get in for free. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
Oct. 1
First Responder Bash
The First Responder Bash is a new event and includes a blood drive with Vitalant's Bloodmobile, CPR class, Stop the Bleed class, fire and crime prevention information and games. Snacks will be available. The event takes place at the Chaves County Sheriff's Office at the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, email outreach.lifeguard10@airmethods.com. For more information on the blood drive or to schedule an appointment, call Vitalant at 575-840-8178.
Oct. 1
Walk for Hope
The annual Walk for Hope takes place at Gateway Christian School football field from 6 to 10 p.m. Walk for Hope is the major fundraiser for the Chaves County Cancer Fund. The funds raised stay in Chaves County to help Chaves County residents that are battling cancer. Anyone interested in participating can email teams@walkforhopechavescounty.com or find them on Facebook.
Oct. 1 and 2
FALLiDAY Arts & Crafts Show
FALLiDAY Arts & Crafts Show is looking for vendors for its event at the Roswell Convention Center — handmade items only. Beneficiaries of the silent auction will be Chaves County Search and Rescue Off Road. For more information, contact Jane at 575-808-3334 or email fallidayartshow@gmail.com.
Oct. 3-8
Eastern New Mexico State Fair
The Eastern New Mexico State Fair (ENMSF) celebrates its centennial anniversary. The fair kicks off on Oct. 3 with a parade. Deadline to sign up and receive a lineup number is Sept. 26. Various concerts take place featuring Brothers Walker, Austin Van, Kolby Cooper with JD and the Badlands and Frank Ray with Bri Bagwell. A special carnival sneak peak (only the carnival and food vendors will be open) takes place on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. and on Oct. 1 at noon. Senior Day is on Oct. 5 from 3 to 5:30 p.m., ENMSF new building, and includes health information, cake walk, hot dogs, games, giveaways and flu shots — free entry and parking for seniors. For more information about Senior Day, call Sheri at 575-520-5327 or Sean at 575-623-3960. For more information about the fair, visit enmsf.com or find them on Facebook.
Oct. 6
Roswell Museum birthday celebration
For the Roswell Museum’s 85th birthday celebration, admission is free all day (from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Explore the museum’s newest exhibition, “A Lasting Legacy,” celebrating the history of the museum. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
Oct. 6
‘Chasing Billy the Kid’ at the library
Author Roy B. Young and Kurt House will present their book, “Chasing Billy the Kid,” at the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 6 p.m. The book features new information on the capture of William Bonney, aka Billy the Kid, from Frank Stewart’s perspective. A book signing follows the presentation. For more information, call the library at 575-622-7101.
Oct. 7
First Friday Guest Artist Show
The public is invited to Main Street Art/The Gallery’s First Friday Guest Artist Show featuring the work of Ginger Shockey. Light refreshments will be served and a vintage album clock by Shockey will be raffled off, benefitting the Roswell Fine Arts League. The reception and raffle takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is located at 223 N. Main St. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Oct. 8
Roswell Science and Art Festival
The Roswell Museum — in collaboration with area educational, science and cultural leaders — is presenting the annual Roswell Science and Art Festival at the Roswell Convention Center. This free all-ages event presents a fun-filled day of science and art opportunities with the aim of inspiring the next generation of creative and innovative thinkers. Chalk the Walk is the museum's annual sidewalk chalk competition that takes place during the festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards announced at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required to reserve a spot. Participants may draw as individuals or as part of a team. Youth squares, for ages 15 and under, are 30" x 40" and adult squares are 60" x 60". Chalk supplies are provided as a part of the registration fee. To register, stop by the museum or visit roswellmuseum.org to download the form. Need-based scholarships are also available.
Oct. 8
Tour de Ocho Millas
The 12th Annual Tour de Ocho Millas takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Oct. 8. Cyclists can bike 8 to 64 miles in 8 mile increments utilizing the use of loop road. This event benefits the nonprofit Reflections and Recovery. For more information and registration, visit ochomillas.com.
Oct. 8 and 9
Rio Pecos Kennel Club NOHS show
Rio Pecos Kennel Club is hosting, for the first time, a national owner-handled series show (NOHS) at the Roswell Air Center Park, West Earl Cummings Boulevard, starting at 8 a.m. The all-breed and junior showmanship show is approved by the American Kennel Club. Each show is conducted as a separate event so results from Saturday are not carried over to Sunday. The best dog in each breed will compete in one of seven groups running consecutively beginning about 1:30 p.m. The Best in Show is selected from group winners after they are chosen. The public is welcome. There is no admission fee, but un-entered dogs and family pets are not allowed on the grounds per American Kennel Club rules. There will be a food truck on site. For more information, email condor@dfn.com or find them on Facebook.
Oct. 9
Coffee and music at the library
For the first time, the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., invites the public to its event Good Vibrations, featuring Felix K.N. Galanti. For more information, call 575-622-7101.
Oct. 9
Yoga at the museum
Roswell Museum members can attend the yoga session by 200-hours certified yoga instructor Alice Buck in the museum’s galleries, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., from 2 to 3 p.m. This all-levels gentle yoga class is followed by a free one-hour Pranayama meditation. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
Oct. 12-16
Roswell Jazz Festival
The 15th Annual Roswell Jazz Festival is back this fall. Live music at multiple venues, both ticketed and free. Tickets can be purchased online at roswelljazz.org. Check the website for details and updates. For more information and questions, email jazzroswell@gmail.com, or call 505-359-4876 or 254-592-1462.
Oct. 14-16 and 21-23
‘The Unexpected Guest’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., is bringing the murder mystery “The Unexpected Guest” by Agatha Christie to the stage. A car accident in dense fog brings a stranger to a house that is isolated in the midst of South Wales. The stranger catches a woman standing over the dead body of her wheelchair-bound husband, gun in her hand. She says she killed him, but did she really? Let the game begin. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or roswelltheatre.com.
Oct. 15
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness takes place at 11 a.m. at Cahoon Park, 1101 W. Fourth St. The fundraiser is presented by Rollin Deuces and includes entertainment such as music, games and a raffle. There will be vendors as well. All proceeds will go toward the Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation, which raises money to give to a teacher within the Roswell Independent School District who is battling cancer. For more information, call Danny Herrera at 575-626-3517 or visit the Rollin Deuces Facebook and Instagram pages.
Oct. 21
Trunk or Treat
The Roswell Joy Center presents its annual Trunk or Treat, 1822 N. Montana Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be activities for all, costume contests, car decorating, food and games. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Oct. 21 to 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Fridays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. The show features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams is all grown up as the ultimate princess of darkness. To the despair of her father Gomez Addams, she fell in love with a “normal” young man from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
Oct. 22
Golf tournament fundraiser
The Annual Adult & Youth Supporting Youth Golf Tournament takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course, 201 W. 19th St., benefitting the Assurance Home and its girls and boys, ages 13 to 18, who are considered at risk. (100% of the proceeds will go to the Assurance Home.) For more information and to sign up a team or interested sponsors, email Community Relations Coordinator Gale Landrum at lasstorm99@gmail.com, or call 575-420-1573.
Oct. 23
Spooky Southwest — tales of strange history
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) presents Spooky Southwest — tales of strange history at the HSSNM Archives facility from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Donna Blake Birchell and John LeMay present tales of strange history with assorted hauntings and ghost stories from around the state. Afterward, the authors will sign books such as Birchell’s classic “Haunted Hotels and Ghostly Getaways of New Mexico" and LeMay’s newest book, “Mummies of the Americas.” For more information, call 575-622-8333 or email historydirector@outlook.com.
Oct. 25
ENMU-R Foundation Banquet
At the 20th Annual Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) Foundation Banquet this year, Ralph Frezquez and the Krumland Auto Group will be honored. Fresquez is a former ENMU-R administrator who served on the ENMU-R Community College Board 11 years. He will receive the President’s Distinguished Service Award. Krumland Auto Group will be recognized with the Diamond Service Award for its ongoing support of ENMU-R campus. Reservations are required by Oct. 17 to Craig Collins, foundation coordinator at 575-624-7304 or email craig.collins@roswell.enmu.edu. For more information, visit roswell.enmu.edu.
Oct. 28 and 29
Night of the Living Zoo
The Night of the Living Zoo takes place on both days from 5 to 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. There will be halloween decorations and trick or treat stations. Last entry admittance for both evenings is at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at roswellconnect.com or at the door. For more information, call 575-624-6760.
Oct. 29
Dia de los Muertos at the Library
The Roswell Public Library, Friends of the Library and the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce invite the public to its Dia de los Muertos celebration, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festivities start with a service for the departed. An award will be given to the winner of the writing contest, “Why bilingualism is important.” Also featured are two workshops, one on creating an ofrenda, one on sugar skulls and one on making paper flowers and papel picado. There will be a performance by Así se Baila Ballet Folklorico and free face painting. For more information, call the library at 575-622-7101 or the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce at 575-624-0899.
Oct. 29
Halloween walk-thru carnival
The American Legion Post No. 61 is hosting its Halloween event, “The tradition continues.” This year, it will be in the form of a walk-thru carnival in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church from 4 to 8 p.m. Kids will get candy and gifts. For more information, email commander@roswelllegion.org.
Oct. 29
Symphony Spooktacular!
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra performs Symphony Spooktacular featuring mysterious music by composers as varied as Hector Berlioz, Camille Saint-Saëns, Modest Mussorgsky and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute grounds on North Main Street. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org.
Oct. 30
Trunk or Treat
The public is invited to the Roswell Elks Lodge No. 969’s Trunk or Treat, 1720 N. Montana Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be plenty of candy and treats for the kids as well as bounce houses and games. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Oct. 31
TUMC Fall Festival
Trinity United Methodist Church, 1413 S. Union Ave., is having its annual Fall Festival from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be a haunted house, burgers and hotdogs, jolly jumps, raffle drawings, and popcorn, to name some of the entertainment. For more information, visit trinityunitedmetroswell.com.
Nov. 10
ENMU-R Community Art Gala
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) invites the public to its first Community Art Gala from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event includes a reception in the commons area of the Instructional Technology Center, 23 West Mathis St. The diverse and unique campus collection features artwork by numerous artists, including Peter Hurd, Peter Rogers and Dorothy Peterson. The creator of the “Reaching for the Stars” sculpture recently installed on campus, Doug Czor, will speak during the gala. The ENMU Faculty Jazz Ensemble will play and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bailey Coll at bailey.coll@enmu.edu or call 575-624-7173.
Nov. 12
Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day ceremonies start at 9 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse. The parade will head up north to the Wool Bowl Parking lot at 10 a.m. Vendors and parade participants will be at the Wool Bowl. The organizers ask the onlookers to bring their flags. For more information, email commander@roswelllegion.org.
Nov. 15
Christmas Showcase
New Mexico State University Chaves County Family and Consumer Science Extension presents its Christmas Showcase at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds. Attendees can choose between 1:30 or 6:30 p.m. Tickets and quilt raffle tickets are available at the office, 200 E. Chisum St., Ste. 4 or from extension club members. For more information, email tamschub@nmsu.edu.
Nov. 18 and 19
Holly Day Magic
The Annual Art and Craft Fair Holly Day Magic takes place at the Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds Commercial building. Proceeds from the show go to First Tee, Assurance Home and the youth of Roswell. Only handmade arts and crafts are accepted. For more information, visit its Facebook page or email holly-daymagic@outlook.com.
Dec. 18
RSO Christmas Classics Concert
Roswell Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Christmas Classics Concert at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute Grounds at 2:30 p.m. The concert features classical and contemporary seasonal favorites, including “White Christmas,” selections from the movie “Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride” and a Christmas sing-a-long. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.