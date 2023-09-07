Sept. 8-10
Piñata Festival
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 36th Annual Piñata Festival at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The events include the public's favorite: Taco and Jalapeño Eating Contest, live music, dancing, food vendors, family fun and a dedication ceremony of the new USPS Forever Stamps. The festival takes place on Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a Catholic service held on Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, call Mianna Ibarra at 575-624-3304 or Marcos Nava at 575-624-0889 and follow them on Facebook.
Sept. 8-10
Dragonfly Festival
The annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique, fun for all ages festival. Join professional dragonfly experts on a guided tour to learn about our many dragonflies and damselflies — we have over 100 different species that use the refuge — get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. You will learn about bats and raptors; try your luck fishing in the fishing pool provided by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish; and look at tiny critters through a microscope. More information is available on the refuge's website at fws.gov/refuge/bitter-lake. Reservations for guided tours started Aug. 1, call to reserve 575-244-6256. In addition, there will be a Friday night program on Sept. 8. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11
American Legion's Pancake Fundraiser
The Salvation Army of Roswell, 612 W College Blvd., is having its second Saturday pancake breakfast buffet fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. Kids under the age of 5 are free. All proceeds go towards our feeding programs for those facing food insecurity in Chaves County. For more information, call 575-622-8700.
Sept. 9
Elks for Vet's Charity Golf Tournament
The 12th Annual Elks for Vet's Charity Golf Tournament takes place with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Be at the course 30 minutes early. Breakfast, lunch, range balls and green fees for the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) Golf Course are included in the ticket. The tournament concludes at the Roswell Elks Lodge for lunch, refreshments and scoring. All entries need to be sent to the NMMI Golf Course Pro Shop. All donated funds go to S.E.N.M. Wounded Veterans. For more information, call 575-622-6033 or committee member Craig Sutherland at 575-626-4688.
Sept. 9
Chalk The Walk
The Roswell Museum is hosting its annual Chalk The Walk event on Spring River Trail, at the museum, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is for kids, families, community groups and artists small and tall. Chalk The Walk is a chalk art contest that celebrates the creativity of the community. Awards are given to youth and adults in five categories, including single winners as Best Young Artist and People's Choice. Awards are chosen by local, anonymous judges. To register a designated square in front of the museum and for more information, visit the museum's Facebook page.
Sept. 16
Cowboy Prom
Chaves County Federation of Republican Women invite the public to its Annual Cowboy Prom, a fundraiser evening for the organization's scholarships and contests. The event takes place from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. There will be a photo booth, dinner, a silent and live auction, card cut for a collector's firearm, cash bar and live dance music by the Graham Brothers from Ruidoso. For more information, tickets or sponsorships for tables, call 575-420-8455.
Sept. 16
Museum Day
Museum Day Roswell is a free event taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It encourages exploration of local museums and offers various activities. Venues will have free drawings to win museum merchandise and memberships. For a full list of participating museums and more information, visit roswell-nm.gov.
Sept. 18
Celebrate Constitution Day
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell invites the public to celebrate Constitution Day at ITC 145 Commons, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be student club booths and activities. New Mexico Representative Greg Nibert will give a presentation. Free pocket Constitutions will be available. For more information, visit roswell.enmu.edu or call 575-624-7000.
Sept. 22 and 23
Chile Cheese Festival
MainStreet Roswell is hosting its Annual Chile Cheese Festival on Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse. There will be entertainment, contests and fun for the entire family. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 23
"Breakfast at Tiffany" fundraiser
The Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation is hosting "Breakfast at Tiffany's" fundraiser the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Tickets to the event include entry into a drawing for a Tiffany’s purse and business card case. Drawing tickets can also be purchased separately. We will have piano music and a live auction. The auction will include a trip to New York and a gift certificate for breakfast at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe. Tickets can be purchased from any board of director, online, or by calling the foundation office at 575 627-0918.
Sept. 23
Cabalgata (Horse ride-along) de San Juan Bautista
The Cabalgata de San Juan Bautista is a horse ride along leaving from Graves Farm and Garden, 6265 S. Graves Road at 11 a.m., heading to the parking lot of St. John’s the Baptist Church, 310 E. Hendricks St. The cost per rider includes a meal ticket for the Fiesta de San Juan Bautista (Sept. 23 and 24). For more information, contact Nacho Campa at 575-910-4661 or Juan Carlos Ramos at 575-420-8768.
Sept. 23 and 24
Fiesta de San Juan Bautista
The Annual Fiesta de San Juan Bautista takes place on Saturday starting at noon and on Sunday starting at 8 a.m. a t the parking lot of St. John the Baptist Church, 310 E. Hendricks St. The fiesta includes food booths, entertainment, games and more. Highlight is a raffle of a 2023 Toyota Camry. Tickets for the raffle are still available. For more information, contact 575-622-3531.
Sept. 23 and 24
Falliday Art Show
Our Falliday Art Show takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. We are still needing vendors. Handmade items only. For more information, email fallidayartshow@gmail.com or call Jane at 575-808-3334.
Sept. 27
Teaching Resource Center and Library opening
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell invites the public to its grand opening of the Teaching Resource Center and Library, 20 W. Mathis St., at 4 p.m. A reception will follow. The center and library includes an early childhood lab classroom, an elementary/secondary lab classroom and a lending library. All materials will be available to ENMU-R's teacher education students to use in their coursework. For more information, visit roswell.enmu.edu or call 575-624-7000.
Sep. 28
Family After Hours
Roswell Museum is hosting the family-friendly art night, inspired by the museum's outdoor art. The event is led by Roswell Independent School District's Arts Connect teachers and takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Oct. 2-7
Eastern New Mexico State Fair
The 101st Annual Eastern New Mexico State Fair (ENMSF) offers entertainment for the entire family, a parade, live music, crafts and arts, contests, livestock shows, arts, floral and gardening expos. This year's theme is "101: It's Going to Be Fun!" Check ENMF's Facebook page closer to fair week for detailed information on free workshops and demonstrations. Entertainment is still pending and updates will be posted regularly. Deadline for mail-in entries is Sept. 21. Rules have changed and are subject to further edits. There is no online or downloadable entry form for arts and crafts. Entries will be completed in person on dates stated in the Fairbook online. For more information, visit enmsf.com.
Oct. 14
Science & Art Festival and Recycled DIY Art & Craft
Keep Roswell Beautiful joins the Roswell Museum's Science & Art Festival, Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is hosting a recycled do-it-yourself art and craft event in an area where attendees turn empty water bottles, milk jugs and other discarded items into holiday decorations and other arts and crafts items. Keep Roswell Beautiful provides the recycled and repurposed items. For more information, visit its Facebook page or email k.lay@roswell-nm.gov.
Oct. 14
Walk for Hope
Registrations are now open for the annual Walk for Hope at Gateway Christian School football field from 6 to 10 p.m. "Walk for Hope" takes place at night and is an annual fundraiser when cancer survivors, their families and support team and their community come together to celebrate life. Fundraising teams can help now to raise money until Oct. 14 during the walk. For registration details or sponsorship information, email walkforhoperoswell@gmail.com.
Oct. 20
"Clue" Live!
The city of Roswell invites the public to the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join Miss Scarlet, Col. Mustard and the characters of the board game "Clue" for a night of mystery. For more information, visit the city's Fall Guide, its Facebook page or roswell-nm.gov.
Oct. 21
Adults & Youth Supporting Youth Golf Tournament
The Sixth Annual Adults & Youth Supporting Youth Golf Tournament takes place at New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course at 8:30 a.m. There will be a breakfast and a barbecue lunch. There will be also a coffee station, hot chocolate and cookies as participants make their way through 18 holes of "Golf-Ebration" — the unofficial title of the event. There will be also donated prizes. Participants win prizes for first, second and third places, including prize drawings. The tournament benefits the Assurance Home for Children of New Mexico in Roswell. For more information, email lasstorm99@gmail.com or call 575-480-1573.
Oct. 21
Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness
Rollin' Deuces Family C.C. presents the Second Annual Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness event at Cahoon Park, 800 W. Fifth St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefits Chaves County Cancer Fund and Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation (ARM). Help support local charities. All clubs, cars and bikes are welcome. No registrations, donations accepted. The event features music, raffles and vendors. For more information, follow them on Facebook @RollinDeuces62 or call Danny Herrera at 575-626-3517.
