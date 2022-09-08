Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 10
Hometown Heroes Car Show & Commemoration of 9/11
Roswell Ford presents the Second Annual Hometown Heroes Car Show & Commemoration of 9/11 at the Wool Bowl, 1800 N. Grand Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be Jolly Jumps, snow cones, music and food. For more information, visit roswellford.com.
Sept. 10
All Pockets Pool Tournament
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is hosting All Pockets Pool Tournament at 10 a.m. The event is for players ages 18 and up. Registration closes Sept. 5.
Sept. 10
9/11 Memorial
A 9/11 Memorial takes place at 11 a.m. at the Roswell Mall. The event includes the Roswell Honor Guard, Miss Teen New Mexico Volunteer Maliyah Juarez, musicians performing patriotic and gospel music and community leaders. First responders are especially welcome. For more information, email bob_ap@yahoo.com.
Sept. 10
Fiesta
It’s Fiesta time at Martinez Flea Market, 2200 S. Sunset Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be piñatas every hour, and music from Bully Boxing. A local rescue will have pets there for adoption and a gift basket raffle. The entry is free of charge. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Sept. 10
Barbecue cook-off
The Richland Motors BBQ Cook-off honors First Responders with a special American Patriot Award and the judges for the cook-off will be First Responders as well. The competition begins in the morning; winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. For more information, email Clarissa Gonzalez at cgonzalez@richlandnm.com.
Sept. 10 and 11
Annual Dragonfly Festival
The Annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique and family-friendly event that includes guided tours and a live butterfly release for kids (call to reserve 575-625-4011 or 575-244-6256). There are more than 100 different species of dragonflies and damselflies that use the refuge. Get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. Visitors learn about bats and raptors, they can try their luck fishing in the fishing pool, provided by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. Reservations for guided tours started Aug. 1. There will be a guided night program on Sept. 9 about raptors at 6:30 p.m. and telescopes will be available from the Roswell Astronomy Club. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or fws.gov/refuge/bitterlake or friendsofbitterlake.org.
Sept. 16
‘Phantom Stair’
Roswell Artist-in-Residence Lauren Clay’s artist lecture and opening reception of her exhibit “Phantom Stair,” in the Samuel H. Marshall and Donald Winston Gallery of the Roswell Museum, takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will be up until Oct. 23. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or rair.org.
Sept. 17
Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club Country Dance
The Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club is sponsoring a country dance and barbecue (non-alcoholic) as a fundraiser at the Third Street Station Pavilion at 6 p.m. Families are welcome. Music is provided by JD and Susan. For more information and tickets, visit roswellmiddaylions.org.
Sept. 17
Gateway Christian School 2K Blast
Gateway Christian School had to postpone the event on Aug. 20, due to the possibility of flooding and is hosting their annual 2K Blast, a 2,000-meter cross country run on Saturday. Public, private and homeschool students are eligible for top-five individual awards in two divisions: Grades 3, 4, 5 and grades 6, 7, 8. The top-scoring schools in each of the boys' and girls' divisions will be awarded a traveling trophy to keep for the year. Free online registration is required at runsignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/2KBLAST.
Sept. 17
RMAC Foundation fundraiser
The Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center. The event benefits the Roswell Museum. The theme is “A Taste of Italy” and tickets include dinner, dancing and entertainment by the duo Vanilla Pop. There will be a silent and live auction with auctioneer Shane Hall. For more information, email rmacfound@qwestoffice.net, visit one.bidpal.net/ATasteofItaly or contact RMAC Foundation Executive Director Cindy Torrez at 575-627-0918.
Sept. 17
“The Living Museum: Local Legends”
KAPS (Kids’ Arts Programs) of Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT) present: “The Living Museum: Local Legends” at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM), 200 N. Lea Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured are the stories of people who have influenced the community and beyond. There will be family activities, re-enactors and take-home crafts as well as a silent auction online. All proceeds go to benefit KAPS of RCLT and HSSNM. For more information, contact Angela Strange at kapscommitteechair@gmail.com. Tickets are available at roswelltheatre.com.
Sept. 23 and 24
Chile Cheese Festival
MainStreet Roswell is hosting its annual Chile Cheese Festival on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The festival includes the annual Green Chile Stew Competition, Best Pecan Pie Competition, Ice Cream Eating Contest and a downtown scavenger hunt. Applications are now being accepted for vendors and food trucks. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 23 to 25
Eastern New Mexico State Fair arts and crafts entries
The Eastern New Mexico State Fair Arts and Crafts Fair Book is available online. Entries for all arts and crafts projects, except baking and flower shows, will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Entry for baking is Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon; entry for Flower Show A is Oct. 2 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; entry for Flower Show B is Oct. 6 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The theme is “A Celebration of 100 Years of ENMSF.” For more information, visit enmsf.com or call 575-623-9411.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.