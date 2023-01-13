Albuquerque
Jan. 13-15
Albuquerque Comic Con
The Annual Albuquerque Comic Con takes place in downtown Albuquerque at the Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 Second St. Cosplayers are welcome. This year's stars available for photo ops are Jamie Hayter, John C. McGinley, Carey Jones, Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada. Award-winning stuntman and stunt director Mark DeAllessandro will have classes on Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. No experience required. Registration is required for Saturday's Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament. For more information, visit albuquerquecomiccon.com.
New Mexico Online
Jan. 20
"Miguel Trujillo, New Mexico's Unknown Civil Rights Hero"
The Historic Santa Fe Foundation and the New Mexico Humanities Council presents a Zoom lecture by anthropologist and international cultural specialist Gordon Bronitsky. The theme of the lecture is "Miguel Trujillo, New Mexico's Unknown Civil Rights Hero." Born on the Isleta Pueblo, Trujillo served his country as a Marine in World War II. When he returned to New Mexico he found out that he was not permitted to vote. Him filing suit and winning his case opened the door for voting rights for all New Mexico tribal members. The lecture is part of the series "Salon El Zaguán Talks." For more information, visit historicsantafe.org.
Carlsbad
Jan. 13 and 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet and Celebration
The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Committee presents its and banquet at Pecos River Village Carousel, 711 Muscatel Ave., on Friday at 6 p.m. On Monday, the public is invited to participate in the march and MLK Jr. Park activities. Stating and line-up for the march is the Eddy County Courthouse at 10 a.m. There will be burritos for marchers and Kuumba Festival all afternoon. Proceeds of both events will support the MLK Jr. Scholarship effort. For more information, visit carlsbadfoundation.org.
Hobbs
Jan. 14
Michael W. Smith with the Southwest Symphony Orchestra
The Southwest Symphony Orchestra will be performing with Michael W. Smith, bringing the audience his in-depth song list and legendary music. Smith has written and recorded more than 36 No. 1 songs, he received three Grammy Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. The concert will be at R.N. Tydings Auditorium, 1332 E. Scharbauer St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.
Taos
Jan. 15
Winter Warmup for Summer Song
Celebrate Taos Opera Institute's 15th season with Metropolitan Opera star Megan Marino. Established as a stylish musician, Marino has been praised by Opera News as “authoritative and carefree.” She will perform a special program ranging from operatic classics to musical theater gems. The concert takes place at Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., at 4 p.m. for more information, visit eventbrite.com or call the museum at 575-758-9826.
Columbus
Jan. 18
Meet Gordon Taylor
Award-winning local photographer Gordon Taylor will be at Desert Artistas Art Gallery, 203 Missouri St., from noon to 4 p.m. Taylor is known for his stunning photos capturing the Southwest, its weather phenomena and landscapes. His images have been featured by New Mexico Magazine, Smithsonian, Outdoor Photographer, U.S. Department of the Interior and The Weather Channel. Taylor is a two-time New Mexico Magazine Photo Contest winner, placing first. and second place in 2015 and 2017. For more information about the talk, call 575-531-0034. For more information about Taylor, visit andrewgordonphotography.com.
Hobbs
Jan. 21
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour 2023
Four-time World Champion and ProRodeo Hall of Fame bull rider Tuff Hedeman will be at the Lea County Event Center, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy., at 7:30 p.m. Hedeman’s hands on approach has him coordinating every element of the events, which brings action packed performances that keep fans and competitors on the edge of their seats. In addition to 30 plus years of producing great family friendly events, he is known for his historic clashes with the bucking bull Bodacious and his friendship with the late Lane Frost which was depicted in the 1994 film "8 Seconds." For tickets and more information, visit axs.com.
Las Cruces
Jan. 21
Lunar New Year
Join the City of Las Cruces at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon for the Lunar New Year Celebration.There will be fun activities for the whole family and the Blue Dragon Dojo perform the Lion Dance. Admission to the museums and the event are free. For more information, visit lascruces.gov or its Facebook page.
Belen
Jan. 28
Annual World's Largest Mantanza
The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County presents the World's Largest Mantanza" with a performance by Black Pearl Band NM from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Eagle Park, 305 Eagle Lane. Ever since the Spanish brought the first pigs to the area, the Mantanza (pig roast) has been held. There will be lots of competitions and tasting opportunities. Children under 10 get in for free. All proceeds will benefit New Mexico scholarships. For more information, visit hispanochambrvc.org or blackpearlbandnm.com.
Lake Arthur
Jan. 28
Artesia 4-H Clay shooting fundraiser
Registration for the Artesia 4-H fundraiser is at 8 a.m. at the Eddy County Shooting Range 131 Firehouse Road, Lake Arthur. the fundraiser is in form of clay shooting, including sporting clay, skeet and five stand. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. There will be prizes for highest overall scoring: man, woman, teen and kid. There will be food trucks and gun boards. For more information, visit the Artesia Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Hobbs
Feb. 24
'Playing By Air'
Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents Playing By Air, whose performance captivates public audiences with a joyful fusion of music, juggling and circus in which traditional theatricality meets absurd comedy. The award-winning performers of Playing By Air share their sense of playfulness and breathtaking feats in a production enjoyed equally by adults, families and children. Audiences are drawn into the performance with a contagious attitude of expressive play and creativity. The event will be at R.N. Tydings Auditorium, 1332 E. Scharbauer St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.
Albuquerque
Until March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
Taos
Until May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.