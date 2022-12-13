Food blogger Keskin J. Torres encounters Roswell’s green chile and local cuisine
How many people dream about traveling and never actually make their dream come true? For Army veteran Keskin J. Torres of Baltimore, Maryland, it was no question he wanted to experience America with its people, culture and what unites people from all walks of life: food. These last six years, the self-professed foodie has been traveling under the name “Rideshare Foodie” to all 50 states. His video blogs tell his story on Instagram with more than 22.4K followers, Facebook with more than 4.7K fans and on TikTok with more than 30K likes.
Busy eating his way through the restaurants of Roswell, Keskin made time for an interview — at a restaurant, of course. While sampling his first pizza with green chile, he talked about how he became a foodie and what made him leave family and friends behind.
Independent at a young age, Keskin said that there were two events that caused him to become a foodie. His first was when he was only 12 years old and started watching a children’s TV show, made by and for children. It included recipes that were sent in by kids that were then recreated in the show.
The second time — and this truly stuck with him — was when he had finished his military service. Returning home in 2015, he started cooking all types of recipes, taking photos and from there his interest in the culinary arts expanded.
Keskin said that so many friends and relatives would dream about doing things, traveling, but never did so. He didn’t want to be that way. So, when a friend from the United Kingdom invited him, he — out of 15 other friends — actually followed through, he googled how to get a passport and stayed for an entire month.
This was in 2017. Returning home, he decided to explore the U.S. “I wanted to see how different it was in my country: the culture, the food, the people.”
He said that part of his curiosity of wanting to meet these other cultures, comes from his mother who installed his values, and his father.
“My Dad had the gift to gab, so I got those good qualities from him,” Keskin said and chuckled.
Asked how he could afford his travels, Keskin said, “I figured it out. I want to do something, I am really determined and at the same time I realize the sacrifices to do what I want to do and be where I want to be. Basically, I get to a city, like recently I was in Austin. So I stay in the city two or three months and save up. While I was in Austin, I camp out in my car. Driving Uber, I am barely home.”
Keskin calculated by not having a house or apartment, he could save a minimum of $10,000 a year. This gives him a much bigger budget. “Most of our income goes to a house. Most of my friends, when I ask them to go here or there on vacation, they say, I can’t, I’ve got to pay rent.”
Keskin stayed in Roswell until Monday and then moved on to El Paso where he is planning to stay between six months and a year. His plans, however, are going much further. There is a book in the making that will feature his encounters with food and people, mixed in with photos that include, of course, his food adventures and tips on where to eat.
There are even more plans in the making for the enthusiastic Keskin. “Next year, I plan to put together an event. How people can experience on what I get to experience. “Taste of the States,” that’s what I’ll call it. To celebrate people that live in America and the different dishes that people make.”
If everything goes as planned, he is hoping to expand these events to entertainment and perhaps, he said, one day even a theme park.
