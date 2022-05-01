Beyond recipes, book offers culinary insights, instructions
The past two years have been unusual to say the least. Many people have found themselves spending innumerable hours at home trying to fill their days with distraction and meaning. Some people have turned to video-streaming services and some have turned to crafts. In my quest to find both distraction and meaning, I have turned to canning, preserving and creating kitchen essentials.
Within the first few months working at the library, I stumbled upon a beautiful and enormous tome bearing the unwieldy title The Institute of Domestic Technology Presents The New Homemade Kitchen: 250 Recipes and Ideas for Reinventing the Art of Preserving, Canning, Fermenting, Dehydrating, and More by Joseph Shuldiner (641.59 SHULDINE). The introduction claims the book is a “compendium, a handbook meant to serve not only as a reference guide, but also as an inspiration, with something to stimulate the inquisitive ten-year-old in all of us.”
Indeed, its photos, illustrations, and text are inspirational to anyone interested in creating culinary staples from scratch — from canning traditional marmalade to brining and smoking pork belly to make bacon to preserving lemons for use in exotic tagine dishes.
Unlike most cookbooks, The New Homemade Kitchen is meant to be read for its insights and instructions as much as for its recipes. The author suggests that readers thoroughly review each chapter — or “department,” as the book refers to them — before attempting any of the projects or recipes. While this may sound cumbersome, each department provides useful and meaningful information that will enhance the creative experience and improve the end results.
An example of the depth of information included in each department is the expertise presented in the Department of Fish & Meat. This department includes an overview of equipment such as meat grinders and sausage stuffers. It also discusses meat shopping, storage and safety. There is a section of full-color pictures followed by techniques and recipes. This department even includes a discussion about various sausage casings and illustrations of how to divide a whole chicken.
Of particular interest to a regular coffee drinker like me is the Department of Caffeine. Who knew that with a basic stovetop popcorn popper and some raw beans, you could roast coffee to your specific preference — be it “City,” “Vienna,” or “French”? Once you’ve roasted the beans, The New Homemade Kitchen can help you decide if you need a Chemex pour-over or a French press for brewing. Accompany that coffee with homemade marmalade on toast and house-smoked bacon and you’ve got a breakfast worthy of a book with a 25-word title.