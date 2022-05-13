Carlsbad
May through
September
The Carlsbad Museum will feature two exhibits, “Galactic Warriors, Rituals of Mesoamerica” by Andy A. Villarreal, and Tierra Sagrada, Sacred Lands” by Jesus Toro Martinez. Martinez’s artwork is a wildflowers series created from items of our collective carelessness — aluminum cans, restaurant take-out containers, old newspapers and plastic cups. Villarreal’s aesthetics are deeply rooted in his Mexican-American identity, one that embraces Texan and Mexican culture, and one that underscores the indigenous history of North America. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or call 575-887-0276.
Alamogordo
May 13-15 and 20-21
‘The Hobbit’
Children’s Music Theater of Alamogordo presents ‘The Hobbit,’ a musical play based on the classic book by J.R.R. Tolkien. Performances are at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 110 N. New York Ave., on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com.
Alamogordo
May 14
Atomicon 2022
Alamogordo MainStreet in partnership with Flickinger Center of Performing Arts invites the public to the free Atomicon. The event will take place on New York Avenue’s 800 to 1100 blocks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a costume contest, entertainment, vendors, food trucks and live music. For more information, email cloya@alamogordomainstreet.org.
Carlsbad
May 14
Art in the Park
The Pearl of the Pecos Arts & Cultural District, together with the Carlsbad Museum, invites the public, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., to its first annual Art in the Park event at the Halagueno Arts Park. This event will host the installation of the newest sculpture to the park, meet and greet with local artists, a New Mexico School of the Arts workshop, a Chautauqua and much more. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Artesia
May 24
‘Artrageous’
The Artesia Arts Council presents “Artrageous,” a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity and engagement. A troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening. The result — a uniquely entertaining masterpiece show culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The show takes place at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 6 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Cloudcroft
May 27-29,
June 3 and 4
“D.K. Molar,
The Devious Dentist”
Cloudcroft Light Opera Company presents “D.K. Molar, The Devious Dentist.” The depraved dentist, D.K. Molar, and his noxious nurse, Nova Caine, have crafted a dastardly scam: after putting their patients to sleep with nitrous oxide, they remove the gold crowns and replace them with fakes made of fool’s gold. The unsuspecting patients are none the wiser. That is until Dr. Molar’s new receptionist, the lovely Flossy Dailey, starts chewing over some of the strange happenings in the office. The performance is free of charge and takes place each evening at the Cloudcroft Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Silver City
May 27-29
Blues Festival
The Silver City Blues Festival returns live and in person to Gough Park, kicking off at Little Toad Creek downtown from 9 p.m. to midnight, with the main event’s live performances on May 28 at Gough Park featuring Hector Anchondo, Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers, Eddie Turner, Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk and Miller and the Other Sinners. There will be beer gardens and food and craft vendors. For more information, visit silvercitybluesfestival.com.
Cloudcroft
May 28 and 29
Mayfair Juried
Art Show
The 49th Annual Mayfair Juried Art Show takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloudcroft’s Zenith Park. There will be vendors, food, artwork, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, live entertainment and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or coolcloudcroft.com.
Hobbs
May 30
Veterans Memorial
dedication ceremony
The city of Hobbs invites the public to its Veterans Memorial Park dedication ceremony, 5120 Jack Gomez Blvd., at 1 p.m. There will be speakers and a reception to follow. Activities for all ages will be available so the whole family can partake in the festivities and in honoring our nation’s veterans. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or hobbsnm.org.
Albuquerque
June 2-5
Albuquerque Wine
Classic benefit
Tickets for the Albuquerque Wine Classic are now available. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit youth initiative Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts. The event features Italian wine tastings and private dinners with Brian Larky, honorary wine chair and founder of Dalla Terra Winery, in addition to a public gala dinner and auction held at the historic Hotel Andaluz, downtown Albuquerque, on June 4. For more information, visit keshetarts.org or email wine@keshetarts.org.
Dexter
June 4
Milkman Triathlon
The 36th Annual Milkman Triathlon takes place at Lake Van and includes a 0.5K swim in Lake Van, 20K bike ride toward Bottomless Lakes State Park and finishes with a 5K run through the Dexter National Fish Hatchery. Participants may compete as soloists or on a relay. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or runsignup.com.
Carlsbad
June 10 and 11
CavernFest
The Annual CavernFest takes place in downtown Carlsbad with live music, 80 plus vendors, food trucks and events happening all day. Live music is provided by Curtis Grimes, Jordan Nix, Holly Tucker, the Randy Rogers Band, Melissa Jones Auld, JD and the Badlands, Cody Zane Wells and the band Last Child. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or carlsbadmainstreet.org.
Lovington
June 17 and 18
Smokin’ on the Plaza
Lovington MainStreet’s Smokin’ on the Plaza returns to downtown Lovington. There will be live entertainment, food and a barbecue cook-off, vendors, a beer garden and family-friendly activities. Highlight are the concerts on Saturday evening featuring Kody West and Josh Weathers. For a detailed event schedule, visit smokinontheplaza.com.
