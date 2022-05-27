Cloudcroft
May 27-29, June 3 and 4
"D.K. Molar, The Devious Dentist"
Cloudcroft Light Opera Company presents "D.K. Molar, The Devious Dentist." The depraved dentist, D.K. Molar, and his noxious nurse, Nova Caine, have crafted a dastardly scam: after putting their patients to sleep with nitrous oxide, they remove the gold crowns and replace them with fakes made of fool’s gold. The unsuspecting patients are none the wiser. That is until Dr. Molar’s new receptionist, the lovely Flossy Dailey, starts chewing over some of the strange happenings in the office. The performance is free of charge and takes place each evening at the Cloudcroft Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Silver City
May 27-29
Blues Festival
The Silver City Blues Festival returns live and in person to Gough Park, kicking off at Little Toad Creek downtown from 9 p.m. to midnight, with the main event's live performances on May 28 at Gough Park featuring Hector Anchondo, Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers, Eddie Turner, Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk and Miller and the Other Sinners. There will be beer gardens and food and craft vendors. For more information, visit silvercitybluesfestival.com.
Cloudcroft
May 28 and 29
Mayfair Juried Art Show
The 49th Annual Mayfair Juried Art Show takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloudcroft's Zenith Park. There will be vendors, food, artwork, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, live entertainment and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or coolcloudcroft.com.
Hobbs
May 30
Veterans' Memorial dedication ceremony
The city of Hobbs invites the public to its Veterans' Memorial Park dedication ceremony, 5120 Jack Gomez Blvd., at 1 p.m. There will be speakers and a reception to follow. Activities for all ages will be available so the whole family can partake in the festivities and in honoring our nation's veterans. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or hobbsnm.org.
Albuquerque
June 2-5
Albuquerque Wine Classic benefit
Tickets for the Albuquerque Wine Classic are now available. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit youth initiative Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts. The event features Italian wine tastings and private dinners with Brian Larky, honorary wine chair and founder of Dalla Terra Winery, in addition to a public gala dinner and auction held at the historic Hotel Andaluz, downtown Albuquerque, on June 4. For more information, visit keshetarts.org or email wine@keshetarts.org.
Cloudcroft
June 3-5, July 3-7 and Sept. 2-7
Free Shady Pines Chamber Players concert
Join the Shady Pines Chamber Players celebrating their 10th anniversary jubilee with a daily garden stroll concert at Shady Pines, 200 Fox Ave., facing Wren Place. The event is free; however, donations are encouraged. On July 2, join the players at Cloudcroft High School for an all cello mash-up. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, call Suzannah Cox at 361-557-1960 or email shadypinestwigs@gmail.com.
Carlsbad
June 4
Fun Run for mental health and substance abuse awareness
A 5K Fun Run takes place at Carlsbad Beach at 7 a.m. to raise awareness for mental health and substance abuse. Free T-shirts for participants are included. After the fun run a doubles cornhole tournament on the beach, east of the Bandshell, takes place. Registrations are at 9:30 a.m., bags fly at 10 a.m. After the tournament stay for Car-A-Fair which includes DJ music, vendors, a food court and family entertainment. For more information about the fun run, visit tinyurl.com/5kjustsayyes or register in person at LifeHouse, 1900 Westridge Road. For more information about the Car-A-Fair, visit carsclubofcarlsbad.com.
Carlsbad
June 4
Eddy County Sheriff's Posse Barrel Racing
Eddy County Sheriff's Posse (ECSP) Barrel Racing takes place at 6 p.m. at the ECSP Arena. For more information or entries, call Jenny Rennie at 575-706-1971 or email desertskybarrelracing@gmail.com and follow on its Facebook page for updates.
Dexter
June 4
Milkman Triathlon
The 36th Annual Milkman Triathlon takes place at Lake Van and includes a 0.5K swim in Lake Van, 20K bike ride toward Bottomless Lakes State Park and finishes with a 5K run through the Dexter National Fish Hatchery. Participants may compete as soloists or on a relay. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or runsignup.com.
Carlsbad
June 10 and 11
CavernFest
The Annual CavernFest takes place in downtown Carlsbad with live music, 80 plus vendors, food trucks and events happening all day. Live music is provided by Curtis Grimes, Jordan Nix, Holly Tucker, the Randy Rogers Band, Melissa Jones Auld, JD and the Badlands, Cody Zane Wells and the band Last Child. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or carlsbadmainstreet.org.
Albuquerque
June 11
New Mexico Women Veterans Conference
The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services Women Veterans Program is hosting the 2022 New Mexico Women Veterans Conference at the CNM (Central New Mexico) Workforce Training Center, 5600 Eagle Rock Ave. NE, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The conference is free for women veterans, transitioning active service members and women veterans advocates and support agencies. A free breakfast and catered buffet lunch is provided. To pre-register as an attendee or to reserve a display table, email DVS Women Veterans Program Manager Robin Wilson at robin.wilson@state.nm.us or call 505-372-9106.
Lovington
June 17 and 18
Smokin' on the Plaza
Lovington MainStreet's Smokin' on the Plaza returns to downtown Lovington. There will be live entertainment, food and a barbecue cook-off, vendors, a beer garden and family-friendly activities. Highlight are the concerts on Saturday evening featuring Kody West and Josh Weathers. For a detailed event schedule, visit smokinontheplaza.com.
Alamogordo
July 4
Independence Day Parade
Alamogordo's Independence Day Parade has the theme this year, "America the Beautiful." The parade will start at 10 a.m. on its regular route, beginning at 10th Street and Oregon Avenue and ending at 10th Street and New York Avenue. For more information or entry forms, visit alamogordo.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
