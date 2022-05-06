Hobbs
May 30
Veterans Memorial dedication ceremony
The city of Hobbs invites the public to its Veterans Memorial Park dedication ceremony, 5120 Jack Gomez Blvd., at 1 p.m. There will be speakers and a reception to follow. Activities for all ages will be available so the whole family can partake in the festivities and in honoring our nation’s veterans. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or hobbsnm.org.
Carlsbad
May through September
The Carlsbad Museum will feature two exhibits, “Galactic Warriors, Rituals of Mesoamerica” by Andy A. Villarreal, and Tierra Sagrada, Sacred Lands” by Jesus Toro Martinez. Martinez’s artwork is a wildflowers series created from items of our collective carelessness — aluminum cans, restaurant take-out containers, old newspapers and plastic cups. Villarreal’s aesthetics are deeply rooted in his Mexican-American identity, one that embraces Texan and Mexican culture, and one that underscores the indigenous history of North America. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or call 575-887-0276.
Ruidoso
May 6
Cinco de Mayo
The village of Ruidoso invites the public to its Cinco de Mayo festivities at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive. There will be food, entertainment, including strolling Mariachis, folklorico dancers and Ruban Ramos performs. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
Lovington
May 7
Cinco de Mayo
The Lovington Economic Department is inviting the public to its free Cinco De Mayo festival at Chaparral Park. There will be an asado cook-off; registration begins at 1 p.m. and tasting will be at 4 p.m. Live music is provided by Los Pescadores del Rio Conchos, Bravos de Ojinaga and Con Unto Virtuoso. For more information, visit its Facebook page or call Evelyn C. Holguin at 575-631-7191.
Alamogordo
May 7 and 8
Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House
The 49th Wing leadership invites the public to its 75th Annual Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House at Holloman Air Force Base. Next to static presentations, performing teams will be the Thunderbirds — U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue, Black Daggers — USASOC Black Daggers Parachute Demo Team and the 7th ASOS JTACs — Joint Terminal Aircraft Controllers, who will present their programs. Permitted items at the event are: folding chairs, purse, diaper bag (with small child present), stroller, outside food, water, beverages (no glass and non-alcoholic), sunscreen, blanket, service animals (no pets) and ear protection. No weapons with or without permit are permitted.
For more information, visit Holloman Air Force Base website.
Magdalena
May 7 and 8
Art Magdalena 2022 Gallery and Studio Tour
At the Art Magdalena 2022 Gallery and Studio Tour, 18 galleries and studios are opening their doors for the public. One of the galleries is kind of a small array, 106 N. Main St., open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The gallery has a new exhibit by award-winning painter Kat O’Connor named “Bits.” “Bits” explores horseback riding from the rider’s perspective — the camaraderie between riders, the relationship between horse and rider. The exhibit will run through June 4. A map is available on the event website. For more information, visit artmagdalenanm.com.
Artesia
By May 11
City of Champions Pop Up Art Contest
The Artesia Arts Council is hosting the City of Champions Comic Con Art Contest and is accepting original art work, ready to hang. To receive a registration form, email hello@artesiaartscouncil.com. Voting begins May 12. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Alamogordo
May 13-15 and 20-21
‘The Hobbit’
Children’s Music Theater of Alamogordo presents ‘The Hobbit,’ a musical play based on the classic book by J.R.R. Tolkien. Performances are at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 110 N. New York Ave., on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com.
Alamogordo
May 14
Atomicon 2022
Alamogordo MainStreet in partnership with Flickinger Center of Performing Arts invites the public to the free Atomicon. The event will take place on New York Avenue’s 800 to 1100 blocks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a costume contest, entertainment, vendors, food trucks and live music. For more information, email cloya@alamogordomainstreet.org.
Carlsbad
May 14
Art in the Park
The Pearl of the Pecos Arts & Cultural District, together with the Carlsbad Museum, invites the public, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., to its first annual Art in the Park event at the Halagueno Arts Park. This event will host the installation of the newest sculpture to the park, meet and greet with local artists, a New Mexico School of the Arts workshop, a Chautauqua and much more. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Carlsbad
May 14
Free artists reception
The Carlsbad Museum invites the public to its free artists reception for Jesus Toro Martinez, Tierra Sagrada/Sacred Lands and Andy A. Villarreal, Galactic Warriors, rituals of Mesoamerica, from 3 to 6 p.m. Live music is provided by Azul. There will be refreshments. For more information, visit its Facebook page or call 575-887-0276.
Albuquerque
May 22
New Mexico Music Awards
The 35th Annual New Mexico Music Awards will be held at the Sandia Resort and Casino at 7 p.m. The dinner and show will take place in the casino’s grand ballroom. Southeast New Mexico is represented by Marie Manning (nominated in two categories, including Best Cover Song) with Studio E519 out of Dexter; Eb & Hal (nominated in four categories, including Best Jazz Album) with Tijeras’ Third Eye Studios; Jhett Black and Callie Sioux with Rumblestump Studios out of Nogal; Patricia Salcido and Cactus Sol (nominated in three categories, including Best Jazz Album) with Montrose Records out of Ruidoso; and Sister Black Lagoon with Esperantoad Studios out of Las Cruces. For more information, visit its Facebook page or newmexicomusicawards.com.
Artesia
May 24
‘Artrageous’
The Artesia Arts Council presents “Artrageous,” a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity and engagement. A troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening. The result — a uniquely entertaining masterpiece show culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The show takes place at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 6 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Cloudcroft
May 27-29, June 3 and 4
“D.K. Molar, The Devious Dentist”
Cloudcroft Light Opera Company presents “D.K. Molar, The Devious Dentist.” The depraved dentist, D.K. Molar, and his noxious nurse, Nova Caine, have crafted a dastardly scam: after putting their patients to sleep with nitrous oxide, they remove the gold crowns and replace them with fakes made of fool’s gold. The unsuspecting patients are none the wiser. That is until Dr. Molar’s new receptionist, the lovely Flossy Dailey, starts chewing over some of the strange happenings in the office. The performance is free of charge and takes place each evening at the Cloudcroft Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Silver City
May 27-29
Blues Festival
The Silver City Blues Festival returns live and in person to Gough Park, kicking off at Little Toad Creek downtown from 9 p.m. to midnight, with the main event’s live performances on May 28 at Gough Park featuring Hector Anchondo, Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers, Eddie Turner, Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk and Miller and the Other Sinners. There will be beer gardens and food and craft vendors. For more information, visit silvercitybluesfestival.com.
Cloudcroft
May 28 and 29
Mayfair Juried Art Show
The 49th Annual Mayfair Juried Art Show takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloudcroft’s Zenith Park. There will be vendors, food, artwork, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, live entertainment and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or coolcloudcroft.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.