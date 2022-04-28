April 28
Family After Hours
The Roswell Museum and Arts Connect invite the public to a free art night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum for kids and their families. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or roswellmuseum.org.
April 30
Crossroads Assembly of God youth fundraiser
Crossroads Assembly of God’s community sale, 1224 W. Country Club Road, takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will go to the youth group of the church to help them go to summer camp and fund other youth activities. For more information, call Diana at 575-244-0271.
April 30
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The Roswell Police Department is participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The public can bring unwanted and unneeded prescription drugs to the lobby of the Roswell Police Department, 128 W. Second St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Liquids or needles are not accepted. For more information, visit deatakeback.com.
April 30
Community Planting Day
Keep Chaves County Beautiful and MainStreet Roswell is holding its Community Planting Day at 10 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse on North Main Street. If possible, bring garden tools (trowel, hoe and forks), gloves (will be provided in case participants don’t have them), sunscreen and hat. The event is free of charge, no experience necessary and all ages are welcome. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org or its social media pages.
April 30
Brew at the Zoo
The Friends of Spring River Zoo are inviting the public to Brew at the Zoo at Spring River Zoo, 1306 E. College Blvd. The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. and is open for adults ages 21 and up. There will be craft beer, wine, food and music. Free Lyft rides are available. For more information, visit friendsofspringriverzoo.org.
May 1
AMoCA Masterworks concert
The Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art (AMoCA) presents the Masterworks of Piano and Chamber Music concert. The free concert by Miles Massicotte, assistant professor of piano at Eastern New Mexico University, his students Lane Baldonado and Max Felt, includes flutist Hristina Blagoeva and takes place at the museum, 409 E. College Blvd., at 3 p.m. For more information, call 575-623-5600.
May 6 and 7
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
The Roswell Hispano chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn on Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Events include DJ music, folklorico dancers, taco and jalapeño eating contests, live music (country, tejano, norteño and cumbias), food vendors, community and informational booths and fun children’s activities. For more information, call 575-624-0889.
May 6-8 and 13-15
“Clue: On Stage”
The Roswell Community Little Theatre presents the mystery play “Clue: On Stage.” There’s a dead host, a butler serving a variety of weapons and oddball dinner guests who are trying to find the killer before the body count stacks up. The play is based on the popular board game “Clue” and the cult classic 1985 film with the same name. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
May 7
Spring River Zoo’s Butterfly Garden
Visit Spring River Zoo’s Butterfly Garden and learn about butterflies, native plants and conservation. Entry is free on the first Saturday of the month. The zoo is located at 1306 E. College Blvd.
May 7
Valley Vintage Car Club Show
The Valley Vintage Car Club is inviting the public to its 46th annual car show at the Chaves County Courthouse parking lot, 401 N. Virginia Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration to participate is from 7 to 9 a.m. The show is open to all years, makes and models of vehicles. For more information, email vvmccroswell@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.
May 7
Roswell Jazz Festival fundraiser
After a free jazz workshop for high school students with celebrity musicians of the Roswell Jazz Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the students will perform in the fundraiser concert at 4 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art. Musicians of the Roswell Jazz Festival will debut songs from the upcoming album “Everything Must Change.” The Roswell Jazz Festival will take place in October. For more information, visit roswelljazz.org, call 505-359-4876, email jazzroswell@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.
May 7
Altrusa Golf for Good
The annual Altrusa International for Roswell Golf for Good 4-person scramble begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit Altrusa’s service projects in Chaves County. For more information, email altrusaroswell47@gmail.com.
May 7
RSO concert ‘Ode to Joy’
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO) presents Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Ode to Joy” with the Roswell Symphony Chorus, members of the University of Texas at El Paso Concert Choir and featuring soloists Ingela Onstead, Sarah Daughtrey, Jamie Flora and Michael Hix. The concert will be at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute grounds at 7:30 p.m. Students attend free of charge. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org.
