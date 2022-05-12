May 12
Roswell Community Little Theatre fundraiser
A special immersive dinner as a fundraiser for the Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., is planned at 6:30 p.m. The actors of “Clue: On Stage” — in character — will interact with the audience as they dine on the stage of the theater, featuring local celebrity chef Kerry Moore. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
May 12, 19 and 26
Free art film series at the museum
The Roswell Museum is having its free art film series, “Circular Time: Documentary Futurisms,” exploring the past and future, showcasing films selected by Roswell Artist-in-Residence Marie Alarcón. The films focus on experimental non-fiction filmmaking and performance. The films will be presented in the Roswell Museum’s auditorium at 6 p.m. and are feature-length films. “Sami Blood,” about a 14-year-old Swedish reindeer herder set in the 1930s, will be presented May 12. May 19 features “The Tree House,” set in the future and focusing on an astronaut on Mars who contacts his father on Earth to ask about how life was in Vietnam. The May 26 feature film is “Truth or Consequences,” a recent film that blends truth and speculation on the future to theorize about progress and history in the shadow of the spaceport outside the town of Truth or Consequences. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
May 13 to 15
‘Clue: On Stage’
Roswell Community Little Theatre presents the comedic play “Clue: On Stage.” The play is based on the film “Clue” and the game with the same title. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
May 13 to 15
David K. Mahoney exhibit and fundraiser
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., will feature a tribute exhibition celebrating the work and collection of local artist David K. Mahoney (1946-2021) from May 13 to 15. A preview reception takes place on May 13 from 5 to 8 p.m., and the exhibit and fundraiser itself will be up on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the sale of the artwork will go to help reimburse estate expenses. For more information, email howe.miranda@gmail.com, like Bone Springs Art Space on Facebook or call 575-208-0916.
June 4
Elks for Vets Charity Golf Tournament
The 13th Annual Elks for Vets Charity Golf Tournament takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. The four-person scramble includes breakfast, lunch, range balls and green fees. The lunch takes place at the Elks Lodge, 1720 N. Montana Ave. All donated funds will go to the Southeast New Mexico Veterans Transportation Network, which drives local veterans free-of-charge to VA medical facilities. The event is limited to 25 paid teams. Only one single-digit handicap per team allowed, with a minimum team handicap of at least 40. Sign up as a team or individual (the NMMI pro shop will team up individuals). To become a sponsor, to participate and for more information, call 575-622-6033.
July 9 to Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers’ Market
The forms for the 2022 Farmers’ Market are now available at mainstreetroswell.org. The Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced.
June 10 and 11
“12 Angry Pigs” and “Crisis Inc.”
Two plays in one evening: The one-act comedic play “12 Angry Pigs” is performed by the youth of Roswell Community Little Theatre’s program, KAPS of RCLT. A jury of “swine” must decide in court if the accused wolf did blow the little pigs’ houses down and if he is big and bad. The play is comical, but also an educational parody of the film classic “12 Angry Men.” In “Crisis Inc.” the audience experiences a short romantic farce in which a company specializes in panicking for people. When two companies — who are at fault for the other’s panic — hire the company at the same time, the receptionist tries to keep the business people apart. The performances of the plays take place on both days at 7 p.m. RCLT is located at 1717 S. Union Ave. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
July 29-31
Alien Open Dart Tournament
Pecos Valley Dart Association presents the 15th annual Alien Open Dart Tournament, taking place at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, 3201 S. Sunset Ave. Registration is on July 29 at 11 a.m.; the playoff will be at noon. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, roswelldarts.com, or contact roswelldarts@roswelldarts.com or call Mike Ramey and Donna Ramey at 575-910-5895 or Leigh Humble at 575-420-0674.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.