May 5, 12, 19 and 26
Free art film series at the museum
The Roswell Museum is having its free art film series, “Circular Time: Documentary Futurisms,” exploring the past and future, showcasing films selected by Roswell Artist-in-Residence Marie Alarcón. The films focus on experimental non-fiction filmmaking and performance. The films will be presented in the Roswell Museum’s auditorium at 6 p.m. May 5 will feature a series of shorter films, including “afronauts,” a film about the little-known 1960s Zambia Space Program. The remaining nights will be feature-length films. “Sami Blood,” about a 14-year-old Swedish reindeer herder set in the 1930s, will be presented May 12. May 19 features “The Tree House,” set in the future and focusing on an astronaut on Mars who contacts his father on Earth to ask about how life was in Vietnam. The May 26 feature film is “Truth or Consequences,” a recent film that blends truth and speculation on the future to theorize about progress and history in the shadow of the spaceport outside the town of Truth or Consequences. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
May 6 and 7
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
The Roswell Hispano chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn on Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Events include DJ music, folklorico dancers, taco and jalapeño eating contests, live music (country, tejano, norteño and cumbias), food vendors, community and informational booths and fun children’s activities. For more information, call 575-624-0889.
May 6-8 and 13-15
“Clue: On Stage”
The Roswell Community Little Theatre presents the mystery play “Clue: On Stage.” There’s a dead host, a butler serving a variety of weapons and oddball dinner guests who are trying to find the killer before the body count stacks up. The play is based on the popular board game “Clue” and the cult classic 1985 film with the same name. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
May 7
Mother’s Day Celebration
The Roswell Elks Lodge No. 969, 1720 N. Montana Ave., is holding a Mother’s Day ceremony at 4 p.m. honoring and paying tribute to motherhood. The ceremony is open to the public. Following the ceremony, Elk members, their families and bonafide guests are invited to stay for a special Mother’s Day dinner. For more information, visit its Facebook page or call 575-622-1560.
May 7
Spring River Zoo’s Butterfly Garden
Visit Spring River Zoo’s Butterfly Garden and learn about butterflies, native plants and conservation. Entry is free on the first Saturday of the month. The zoo is located at 1306 E. College Blvd.
May 7
Valley Vintage Car Club Show
The Valley Vintage Car Club is inviting the public to its 46th annual car show at the Chaves County Courthouse parking lot, 401 N. Virginia Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration to participate is from 7 to 9 a.m. The show is open to all years, makes and models of vehicles. For more information, email vvmccroswell@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.
May 7
Roswell Jazz Festival fundraiser
After a free jazz workshop for high school students with celebrity musicians of the Roswell Jazz Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the students will perform in the fundraiser concert at 4 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art. Musicians of the Roswell Jazz Festival will debut songs from the upcoming album “Everything Must Change.” The Roswell Jazz Festival will take place in October. For more information, visit roswelljazz.org, call 505-359-4876, email jazzroswell@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.
May 7
Altrusa Golf for Good
The annual Altrusa International for Roswell Golf for Good 4-person scramble begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit Altrusa’s service projects in Chaves County. For more information, email altrusaroswell47@gmail.com.
May 7
RSO concert ‘Ode to Joy’
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO) presents Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Ode to Joy” with the Roswell Symphony Chorus, members of the University of Texas at El Paso Concert Choir and featuring soloists Ingela Onstead, Sarah Daughtrey, Jamie Flora and Michael Hix. The concert will be at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute grounds at 7:30 p.m. Students attend free of charge. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org.
July 29-31
Alien Open Dart Tournament
Pecos Valley Dart Association presents the 15th annual Alien Open Dart Tournament, taking place at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, 3201 S. Sunset Ave. Registration is on July 29 at 11 a.m.; the playoff will be at noon. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, roswelldarts.com, or contact roswelldarts@roswelldarts.com or call Mike Ramey and Donna Ramey at 575-910-5895 or Leigh Humble at 575-420-0674.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.