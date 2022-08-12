Carlsbad
Aug. 26 and 27
United States Firefighter Challenge
Firefighters from around the country will converge in Carlsbad to compete in the globally recognized annual Firefighter Challenge, downtown Carlsbad in the Main Street District. The public, along with aspiring firefighters, are invited to attend this free, family friendly event. During the event, the new Charity Relay Challenge takes place on Saturday at 9 a.m. The relay is a fundraiser for local charities. Five-person relay teams will go head-to-head. Teams will simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting. For more information, visit charityrelaychallenge.org.
Portales
August
Remnant Trust exhibition
Eastern New Mexico University will host some of the most important historical documents in the world when the Remnant Trust exhibition opens at the Golden Student Success Center (GSSC) in August 2022. Remnant Trust is a public educational foundation which shares a collection of manuscripts and works dealing with individual liberty and human dignity, some of which are more than 4,000 years old. The GSSC will house 38 items on display, with individual appointments or class tours available for those who wish to have a personal experience with history. Among the items that will be available are a Vulgate Bible dated between 1240 and 1260, a 1763 edition of Plato’s Republic and a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The public will be able to physically handle and inspect the documents under librarian supervision. The event will be open to the public and free of charge. For more information, visit enmu.edu/RemnantTrust.
Ruidoso
Until Aug. 14
Sierra Blanca Pow Wow and Market
The annual Sierra Blanca Pow Wow and Market takes place in the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive. Highlights on Saturday and Sunday are the Gourd Dances, starting at noon. Doors open on Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information, call Ruidoso Parks & Recreation at 575-257-5030.
Gallup
Until Aug. 14
Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial celebrates 100th anniversary
Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial is one of the longest running events in New Mexico and is celebrating this year its 100th anniversary. The events take place in Red Rock Park and will be a mixture of in-person and virtual events. It includes Native American and Indigenous Tribal processions and performance showcases, rodeo events, the annual Ceremonial Queen and Princess pageants, juried art show, on opening night a wine gala, a virtual artisans market, 5K run/walk, parades, powwow, Navajo songs and dances, a film festival and various citywide events, including the free Gallup Stampede Country and Western Music Festival on the north stage of The Gallup Flea Market, 120 State Road 608, Aug. 13, starting at 11 a.m. The bands are local musicians from the Navajo Reservation: Reminisce Band, Diné Boyz, Fate’s Highway, Krossroad Band, AZ Dreamers, Full Country Band, Aces, Duss & The Boyz and Midnight Rhythm. For more information, visit gallupintertribalceremonial.com.
Carlsbad
Until Aug. 14
Hawgfest
The 15th Annual Hawgfest is free to enter and takes place at the Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 1601 E. Greene St. It features bands like the Texas Hippie Coalition, Cruelagins, The Dirt, and Kid Cocky, to name a few. There will be some of the best tattoo artists in the country present and one of the biggest carnivals. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or hawgfest.net.
Santa Fe
Aug. 12
Celebrating Caja Del Rio
Local advocates, Tribal leaders and elected officials host the celebration of Caja Del Rio, its culture, history and wildlife. The public is invited to learn about the values of the area and to show support to permanently protect Caja del Rio and promote responsible stewardship of the area, located within O’ga Pogeh and Cochiti Pueblo territories. The family-friendly event includes food and Mariachi music — it is a community event, not a political fundraiser. Doors open at 2 p.m., the program is 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Beer Hall at Headquarter, Santa Fe Brewing, 35 Fireplace. For more information, visit cajadelrio.org.
Alamogordo
Aug. 12-14
‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’
Alamogordo’s Music Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” with evening performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Flickinger Center, 1110 N. New York Ave. For more information, visit alamogordomusictheatre.org.
Ruidoso Downs
Aug. 12 to 14
Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival
At the fourth annual Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival attendees can enjoy live chile roasting, sampling New Mexico's beer, wine and spirits. There will be vendors and live music. The festival takes place in the Santa Fe Furniture Event Center at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, 26225 US Hwy 70 E. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or call 575-378-4440.
Alto
Aug. 13
Kathy Mattea in concert
One of Nashville’s biggest stars, two-time Grammy Award winner Kathy Mattea will perform at 8 p.m. at Alto’s Spencer Theater. Mattea holds four Country Music Awards, four No. 1 country singles, five gold albums and a platinum collection of her greatest hits. She is best known for her songs “18 Wheels and A Dozen Roses,” “Where’ve You Been” and “The Battle Hymn Of Love.” Her songs infuse classic country with Americana, folk and bluegrass. Mattea just released her newest album, “Pretty Bird,” a collection that is meant to tell her personal story living in the spotlights and her home. Mattea will perform at the Spencer Theater with band members Eric Frey on bass and Fred Carpenter on fiddle. The theater is located at 108 Spencer Road. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Las Cruces
Aug. 13
‘Tales of the Rails’
With only the light of a candle, guests ages 18 and up are invited to the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St. Listen in as we share suspenseful ghost/murder train stories. What will happen in such a short time? No registration required. Short stories rotate every 15-30 minutes during program time. For more information, visit las-cruces.org or call 575-528-3444.
Santa Fe
Aug. 19 and 20
Centennial of the Santa Fe Indian Market
While the Santa Fe Indian market is free and open to the public, there are special ticketed marquee events held during the market. On Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m., the public is invited for a general preview of the award-winning artwork of the year. On Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s time for the Indian Market’s “biggest night out.” The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) invites the public to the SWAIA Gala Shiny Drop Centennial Party, which includes a fashion show and live art auction. The gala is a fundraiser benefitting the association and features an Indigenous fashion show with seven designers. The event is followed by a gala afterparty. There will be food and refreshments too. The events take place at the Santa Fe Community Center, 01 W. Marcy St. For more information, visit swaia.org.
Alamogordo
Aug. 20
Otero County Heritage Festival and Street Dance
Flickinger Center for Performing Arts presents the annual Otero County Heritage Festival and Street Dance. The event takes place in front of the center, downtown, 1100 block of New York Avenue, from 4 to 10 p.m. There will be live entertainment, historical documentaries, kids’ activities, carnival games, cultural performers, street dancers and food trucks. New Mexico legends Felix y Los Gatos will end the night with a live performance. Kids 10 and under get in free of charge. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com.
Lovington
Aug. 20
Family Fun Day — Dinosaurs
The Western Heritage Museum and Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 5317 N. Lovington Hwy., presents its Family Fun Day — Dinosaurs. Kids can learn about New Mexico’s state fossil, the coelophysis, and what New Mexico was like 225 million years ago during the Triassic Period. Participants will be able to make their own fossil dig site to take home. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or nmjc.edu/museum.
Los Alamos
Aug. 26 and 27
Bear Fest
The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and Los Alamos Nature Center invites the public to its Bear Fest. The event celebrates the life of the New Mexico black bear. On Friday, the festival kicks off with a fan-favorite: Bears, Beers and Bites, in which attendees experience “eating like a bear” for the evening while learning about the animal. On Saturday, a full day of booths, games and interactive resources for learning about living with black bears and other area wildlife is part of the program. Registration for Bears, Beers and Bites is required. For more information and tickets, visit peecnature.org, or visitlosalamos.org.
Artesia
Aug. 27
Clays Crusher Sporting Clays Fun Shoot
Artesia Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Clays Crusher Sporting Clays Fun Shoot at the Eddy County Shooting Range. This shoot is for all ages, of all skill levels. Shooters must provide their own shells, and eye and ear protection is required. Every shooter will go to 12 stations, which includes a total of 70 targets. Lunch and a complimentary shooter gift is also included with every entry. Additionally, shooters will have a chance to win prizes during the event. For more information, visit artesiachamber.com.
Aug. 27
Las Cruces
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum Community Appreciation Day
The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum’s Annual Community Appreciation Day includes free admission. There will be demonstrations, a plant sale and pony rides. The demonstrations are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the pony rides are tentatively set for 10 a.m. to noon. There is a small charge for the pony rides; however, all of the museum’s regular offerings, such as exhibits, are free. The museum is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. For more information, visit nmfarmandranchmuseum.org or call 575-522-4100.
Albuquerque
Aug. 28
Free IATSE Film and TV EXPO
The filmmakers union IATSE Local 480 invites the public to its film and TV expo at the IATSE Local 480 Training Center, 8340 Washington Place, NE Albuquerque. For more information, visit IATSElocal480.com.
Las Cruces
Sept. 2
Gallery talk ‘Symbols of New Mexico’
Artist Victoria Chick will lead a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., about her new exhibition, “Symbols of New Mexico: A Personal Experience.” Through a series of 10 large-scale paintings, Chick explores New Mexico’s open spaces, diverse plants, animals and sunshine. “Symbols of New Mexico” will be on view until Sept. 24. There is no admission charge. For more information, visit las-cruces.org or call 575-541-2154.
Cloudcroft
Sept. 2-7
Free Shady Pines Chamber Players concert
Join the Shady Pines Chamber Players celebrating their 10th anniversary jubilee with a daily garden stroll concert at Shady Pines, 200 Fox Ave., facing Wren Place. The event is free; however, donations are encouraged. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, call Suzannah Cox at 361-557-1960 or email shadypinestwigs@gmail.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 9 and 10
Jericho Festival
The sixth Annual Jericho Festival takes place at 10 a.m. at the Beach Band Shell by Carlsbad Community of Hope Center, 904 E. Riverside Drive. All proceeds go to Carlsbad Community of Hope Center. The festival includes food entertainment with special guest actor Noel G, known for “The Fast and the Furious,” “Training Day,” “The Walking Dead,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “S.W.A.T.” There will be jumpers, vendors, prayer walk and bike run. On Saturday, Pastor Sal Perez, Crystal River and 2nd Chance will be attending. There will be a watermelon and jalapeño eating contest and door prizes. For more information, visit its social media pages, email hopecnm@hotmail.com or call 575-706-0379.
Lovington
Sept. 10
Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup
The Western Heritage Museum and Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 5317 N. Lovington Hwy., presents its Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup. Kids can learn about what it was like to be a homesteader or cowboy in the early 20th century. Windmills, barbed wire and cattle were some of the tools of the trade while battling drought, insects and lack of building materials. Kids learn about the history and science behind early ranching in New Mexico, and make some fun art projects too. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or nmjc.edu/museum.
Alamogordo
Sept. 16-18
White Sands Balloon & Music Festival
The annual White Sands Balloon & Music Festival takes place at Ed Brabson Balloon Park. Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday at 5 a.m., for the hot air balloon mass ascension at 7 a.m. Live music is provided on Friday by Justin Kemp, Curtis Grimes and Giovannie & The Hired Guns. On Saturday, live music is provided by Teague Brothers Band, Logan Ryan Band, Mason Lively, Triston Marez and Micky and the Motorcars. A balloon glow is scheduled at 7:35 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and the Runyon Ranch Petting Zoo. For more information, visit balloonmusicfestival.com or its Facebook page.
Hobbs
Sept. 17
Roaring ’20s Gala
The Lea County Center for the Arts is inviting the public to its Roaring ’20s Gala at the Lea County Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit lccanm.org.
Albuquerque
Sept. 24 and 25
Prickly Pear Festival
The fourth Annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival celebrates New Mexico’s favorite desert fruit. This year, the festival will be in two parts. On Saturday, cooks and those who like to eat are at the center of the festivities. Sunday is dedicated to talks and workshops for farmers, ranchers and gardeners on how and why to incorporate native, arid adapted plants like prickly pear into their systems. The first day is ticketed, the second day is free, but registration is required. The event takes place at Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance, 6029 Isleta Blvd. S.W. Albuquerque. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, visit nmpricklypearfest.com or email nmpricklypearfest@gmail.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Cavern City Renaissance Festival
The first Cavern City Renaissance Festival takes place at Carlsbad Beach Park on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Brethren of the Sunken Skull will be pulling up to port along the river and will be bringing pirates, comedy shows, sword fights and shenanigans. Vendors with handmade crafts or sellers with thematic wares are welcome to apply. For more information, email vendors@caverncityrenfest.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Santa Fe
Oct. 1 and 2
Santa Fe Harvest Festival
The 50th Annual Santa Fe Harvest Festival takes place at the 200-acre living history museum El Rancho de las Golondrinas. More than 30 historic buildings are set against the backdrop of huge cottonwoods. Visitors learn how a traditional red chile ristra is made, stomp grapes by foot, make corn husk crafts; there will be a petting zoo and a large pumpkin patch. Vendors include local craftsmen and artists. The museum grounds are located at 334 Los Piños Road. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Albuquerque
Oct. 1-9
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
The 50th Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta takes place with its opening ceremonies at Balloon Fiesta Park, 9401 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE, at 6:45 a.m., followed by the mass ascension, depending on the weather. For more information, visit balloonfiesta.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.