Fort Stanton
April 8
Living History at the Fort
Travel back in time to the 19th century and get a taste of what military life was like at Fort Stanton. The events kicks off at 10 a.m. with raising of the Colors; followed by a 19th century breakfast demonstration, tour of the German internment camp, lunch demonstration, artillery and infantry drills — no weapons fired, and ends with lowering the Colors at 3 p.m. Between 1 and 4 p.m., young visitors can enjoy games and meet the Easter bunny. Hunt for the golden egg and win a culture pass. Fort Stanton is located at 104 Kit Carson Road. For more information, visit fortstanton.org or call 575-354-0341.
Alamogordo
Until April 20
Recycled Art Contest
The 5th Annual Recycled Art Contest takes place at White Sands Mall, 3199 N. White Sands Blvd. Entry is free. Create your own masterpiece out of recycled materials, it must be at least 75% recycled. One entry per person. Bring your art to the mall management office by April 20 at 5 p.m. The artwork will be displayed in the mall starting April 21 for a public vote. Winners will be announced on April 27. There are two categories, adult and youth. First place and second place winner in each category get rewarded with a cash prize. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Alamogordo
April 8
Easter in the Park
The city of Alamogordo invites the public to its free Easter in the Park, Washington Park, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Hagerman
April 8
Easter Egg Hunt
The Hagerman Fire Protection District is sponsoring Hagerman's Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Hagerman City Park at 10 a.m. sharp. 4,000 eggs will be hidden that include cash prizes and candy. There are four age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. For more information, call Hagerman Fire Department's chief Tim Peterson at 208-837-4552 or 208-539-6546; or call the department's assistant chief Dan Nelson at 208-837-4552 or 208-539-9796.
Cloudcroft
April 8
Easter Egg Hunt
The Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at the Zenith Park. After the hunt, join in for duck races, egg toss and pin the tail on the bunny. For more information, email coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.
La Luz
April 8
Easter events
Nichols Ranch and Orchards, 236 Cottonwood Canyon, are inviting the public to its Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, vendors, food trucks and music. For more information, visit nicholsranchandorchards.com or call 575-430-7953.
Newcomb
April 10
Diné Skate Garden opening celebration
The Diné Skate Garden, an inclusive public skate park and community space, will host its opening celebration Monday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Two Grey Hills chapter of the Navajo Nation, west of Newcomb. The event is expected to include Diné skaters, 200 Navajo Nation youth, an art fair, food vendors, live musical performances, an address by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, remarks by community partners involved in project development and an appearance by a special celebrity guest skater. Email eliana.gayleschneider@berlinrosen.com for more information.
Alto
April 16
The Jungle Book
Water, Air, Earth, and Fire, the four natural elements, intertwine in this dazzling adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic. State Street Ballet’s original production of "The Jungle Book" has dazzled audiences from coast to coast! The company of 20 professional dancers will incorporate a dozen area student dancers at Spencer Theatre for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road. The performance begins at 2 p.m. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Hobbs
April 21-23
Gus Macker Tournament
The 2023 Gus Macker 3 on 3 Tournament takes place at 300 E. Broadway St. Registration are on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. First games begin on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. There will be a food court, dunk contest and three point contest. For more information, visit macker.com or call 575-397-9291.
Alamogordo
April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Carlsbad
April 28-30 and May 5-7
"Murder's in the Heir"
The Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Hwy., invites the public to its performances of the entertaining "Clue"-like "Murder's in the Heir," written by Billy St. John and directed by Lawanda Scholl. Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity and motive to commit the unseen murder. It's up to the audience to decide who actually did it. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com.
Espanola
July 22
Lowrider Day De Española
The Lowriders of Española invite the public to share New Mexico's culture at the Lowrider Day De Española, Plaza de Española, from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a cruise, vendors and free entertainment. Mayor John Ramon Vigil will read a public proclamation after the cruise. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Taos
Until May 7
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.