Highland Baptist Church, 2001 S. Lea Ave., is inviting the public to its free Christmas Concert on Dec. 11 at 10:45 a.m. featuring Nashville recording artist Sherri Perry.
Growing up as a pastor's kid and grandparent pastor's Kid, Perry began singing and taking piano lessons at the age of five — before she could see over the pulpit. Although she spent her growing up years in church, every time the doors were open, it took "life" including the death of her dad, divorce and a few decades to realize it wasn't about "rules" and "what Christians couldn't do" — she realized it is all about a relationship with Jesus.
It was never her plan to go to Nashville, record a CD and begin traveling, but she is having the time of her life sharing Jesus wherever He takes her.
Highland Baptist Church's Pastor Andy LaReau said about the concert, "Admission is free, but a love offering is welcome."
For more information, call 575-390-9980 and look up Highland Baptist Church on Facebook. For more information on Perry and her tour, visit sherriperry.com.