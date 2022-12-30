Alamogordo
Jan 1
Free First Day Hike
The free First Day Hike takes place at Oliver Lee Memorial State Park, 409 Dog Canyon Road, from 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the trailhead next to site 36. The family-friendly hike goes to Lawson Springs. It’s a moderate trip, a little rocky near the end. Day visitors can park at the visitor center and walk to the trailhead. Stop at the visitor center if you need directions. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. The organizers suggest to bring plenty of water. For more information, call Kate German at 575-437-8284 or email katherine.german@emnrd.nm.gov.
Albuquerque
Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Before Dark
Join local city venues for New Year's Eve Before Dark, including free admission and holiday crafts: create your own 2023 calendar, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Museum, 2000 Mountain Road NW; free admission, live music and activities from 9 a.m. to noon at the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum Drive NE; special story times, crafts and more during the day at Albuquerque's Public Library; and free admission to the Albuquerque BioPark, including the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden. These are just some of the many venues participating. For the entire list and more information, visit cabq.gov.
Carlsbad
Dec. 31-Jan. 1
New Year's Eve Party
Ring in the New Year with a party at Walter Gerrells Civic Center, 4012 National Parks Hwy., from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. Music is provided by DJ Eloy, there will be a cash bar and cash door prizes.For tickets and more information, call Lupe Orneals at 575-361-4023 or visit carlsbadmainstreet.com.
Carlsbad
Jan. 13 and 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet and Celebration
The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Committee presents its and banquet at Pecos River Village Carousel, 711 Muscatel Ave., on Friday at 6 p.m. On Monday, the public is invited to participate in the march and MLK Jr. Park activities. Stating and line-up for the march is the Eddy County Courthouse at 10 a.m. There will be burritos for marchers and Kuumba Festival all afternoon. Proceeds of both events will support the MLK Jr. Scholarship effort. For more information, visit carlsbadfoundation.org.
Hobbs
Jan. 14
Michael W. Smith with the Southwest Symphony Orchestra
The Southwest Symphony Orchestra will be performing with Michael W. Smith, bringing the audience his in-depth song list and legendary music. Smith has written and recorded more than 36 No. 1 songs, he received three Grammy Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. The concert will be at R.N. Tydings Auditorium, 1332 E. Scharbauer St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.
Taos
Jan. 15
Winter Warmup for Summer Song
Celebrate Taos Opera Institute's 15th season with Metropolitan Opera star Megan Marino. Established as a stylish musician, Marino has been praised by Opera News as “authoritative and carefree.” She will perform a special program ranging from operatic classics to musical theater gems. The concert takes place at Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., at 4 p.m. for more information, visit eventbrite.com or call the museum at 575-758-9826.
Hobbs
Jan. 21
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour 2023
Four-time World Champion and ProRodeo Hall of Fame bull rider Tuff Hedeman will be at the Lea County Event Center, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy., at 7:30 p.m. Hedeman’s hands on approach has him coordinating every element of the events, which brings action packed performances that keep fans and competitors on the edge of their seats. In addition to 30 plus years of producing great family friendly events, he is known for his historic clashes with the bucking bull Bodacious and his friendship with the late Lane Frost which was depicted in the 1994 film "8 Seconds." For tickets and more information, visit axs.com.
Hobbs
Feb. 24
'Playing By Air'
Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents Playing By Air, whose performance captivates public audiences with a joyful fusion of music, juggling and circus in which traditional theatricality meets absurd comedy. The award-winning performers of Playing By Air share their sense of playfulness and breathtaking feats in a production enjoyed equally by adults, families and children. Audiences are drawn into the performance with a contagious attitude of expressive play and creativity. The event will be at R.N. Tydings Auditorium, 1332 E. Scharbauer St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit swsymphony.org.
Carlsbad
Until Dec. 31
Christmas on the Pecos
Tickets are now available for Christmas on the Pecos holiday boat tours. The 40-minute tours depart from the turn-of-the-century Pecos River Park and travel down the Pecos River along displays of illuminated islands, boat docks and backyards. For more information, visit christmasonthepecos.com.
Albuquerque
Until March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
Taos
Until May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.