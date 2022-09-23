Silver City
Until Sept. 25
Gila River Festival returns
The Gila River Festival returns with a hybrid event offering both virtual and in-person events. This year’s theme is “One Water, Many Currents,” and the lineup of activities and presenters reflects perspectives on the river from the scientific to the sacred, from the ancient past to the uncertain future. The timing of this year’s festival is especially prescient as policymakers focus on the embattled Colorado River. The lineup of festival speakers represents a broad swath of communities impacted by reduced flow of the river. For a schedule or to register, visit GilaRiverFestival.org.
Hobbs
Until Sept. 30
‘Creepy Creations’ show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting its horror-themed show “Creepy Creations.” All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter and all media is accepted. However, the artwork must have some aspect of horror included in the piece. No items that have been shown in a previous LCCA show may be entered. Entries will be received between Sept. 1 to 8, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Belen
Sept. 24
Rio Abajo Festival
The Greater Belen Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the free Rio Abajo Festival, Becker Street, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a car show, art, cornhole games, dance contests, live bands, food trucks and a beer and wine garden. Free entry. For more information, call 505-864-8091 or 505-463-5558 or visit belenchamber.com.
Las Cruces
Sept. 24
AG Day
The New Mexico Department of Agriculture and New Mexico State University College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences present this year’s AG Day, an entertaining and educational tailgate event held prior to the NMSU vs Hawaii football game, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the NMSU Pan American Center, 1810 E. University Ave. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or nmdeptag.nmsu.edu.
Albuquerque
Sept. 24 and 25
Prickly Pear Festival
The fourth Annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival celebrates New Mexico’s favorite desert fruit. This year, the festival will be in two parts. On Saturday, cooks and those who like to eat are at the center of the festivities. Sunday is dedicated to talks and workshops for farmers, ranchers and gardeners on how and why to incorporate native, arid adapted plants like prickly pear into their systems. The first day is ticketed, the second day is free, but registration is required. The event takes place at Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance, 6029 Isleta Blvd. S.W. Albuquerque. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, visit nmpricklypearfest.com or email nmpricklypearfest@gmail.com.
Las Vegas
Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Billy the Kid event
The Indigo Theater, Luna Community College and New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas are partnering to present a “Billy The Kid Shootout” festival celebrating the legendary outlaw’s brief but memorable presence in the frontier boomtown in 1880. The event will feature a Billy the Kid film festival, author presentations and book signings, a party and Fandango. The centerpiece of the festival is a new movie about Billy the Kid by French artist Arnaud Dezoteaux, called “The New Kid.” The film will have its American premiere at the Indigo Theater on Thursday with multiple screenings during the day. Authors Kurt House and Roy B. Young will unveil their new book “Chasing Billy the Kid” at the festival, and an authors' panel on Saturday will engage well-known scholars Tim Sweet, Tim Hagaman, Josh Slatten, Michael O’Keefe and Allen Sanchez before a screening of “The Left-Handed Gun” at NMHU’s Ilfeld Auditorium. For event tickets and more information, visit billythekidshootout.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Cavern City Renaissance Festival
The first Cavern City Renaissance Festival takes place at Carlsbad Beach Park on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Brethren of the Sunken Skull will be pulling up to port along the river and will be bringing pirates, comedy shows, steel armored combat, sword fights and shenanigans. There will be a beer garden as well. So far more than 30 artisan vendors signed up. Vendors with handmade crafts or sellers with thematic wares are welcome to apply. For more information, email vendors@caverncityrenfest.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Albuquerque
Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Fall Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
Fall Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show takes place at the Expo New Mexico State Fairgrounds, 300 San Pedro Drive NE, in the creative arts building. The entry is at gate 3. The admission is free of charge. More than 60 vendors have signed up. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jay Penn at 505-883-4195 or email jaypenn246@gmail.com.
Ruidoso Downs
Sept. 30-Oct. 2
All American Cowboy Fest
The All American Cowboy Fest takes place at Ruidoso Downs Race Track, 26225 U.S. Highway 70. The family-oriented, three-day festival features country music, Western culture, a chuckwagon cook off, rodeo and bull riding. The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Museum will be presenting spinning and weaving demonstrations, there will be New Mexico arts, culture, history and science exhibits, wildlife presentations by New Mexico Game and Fish Department, archer demonstrations, a mobile dairy museum and cow milking demonstration and a petting zoo. Miss Rodeo New Mexico 2022 Jamee Middagh, Teen Miss Rodeo New Mexico 2022 Sharren Weehunt and Princess Miss Rodeo New Mexico 2022 Alyssa Singer will be attending. For more information including a schedule, visit allamericancowboyfest.com or call 575-378-4140.
Artesia
Oct. 1
Red Dirt Black Gold Festival
Celebrate the oil and gas industry while experiencing downtown Artesia. Enjoy all the day’s festivities, a green chile cook-off competition, kid fun zone, cornhole competition, beer tent and a free Red Dirt Country concert in the Heritage Plaza parking lot. At 5:30 p.m. Tell Runyan performs, followed by Kody West at 6:30 p.m., Chad Cooke Band at 8 p.m. and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at 10 p.m. For more information, visit reddirtblackgold.com.
Santa Fe
Oct. 1 and 2
Santa Fe Harvest Festival
The 50th Annual Santa Fe Harvest Festival takes place at the 200-acre living history museum El Rancho de las Golondrinas. More than 30 historic buildings are set against the backdrop of huge cottonwoods. Visitors learn how a traditional red chile ristra is made, stomp grapes by foot, make corn husk crafts; there will be a petting zoo and a large pumpkin patch. Vendors include local craftsmen and artists. The museum grounds are located at 334 Los Piños Road. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Albuquerque
Oct. 1-9
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
The 50th Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta takes place with its opening ceremonies at Balloon Fiesta Park, 9401 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE, at 6:45 a.m., followed by the mass ascension, depending on the weather. For more information, visit balloonfiesta.com.
Oct. 6 and 7
Church Rock
Free Veterans Summit
The 8th Annual Veterans Summit/9th Annual Veterans Stand Down and Hand-Up Project takes place in Red Rock Park, 5757 Red Rock Park Drive, and is hosted by the New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services. The events kick off on Thursday with a 5K run/walk. Registration is between 4 and 5 p.m., the run starts at 5 p.m. On Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans will able to find support and information for housing, military surplus (homeless only), employment, vaccinations and hair cuts. Admission with Military or Veterans Administration ID or DD214. For more information, call Ben at 505-863-1275 or Tori at 505-879-9261 or see its event page on Facebook.
Lubbock, Texas
Oct. 7-22
‘Dial M for Murder’
The Children and Adults Theatrical Studio, Inc., 2257 34th St., presents “Dial M for Murder” by Frederick Knott. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays in the evening at 7:30 p.m. The crime thriller was made famous by Alfred Hitchcock in its 1954 film version. Former Roswell actor Miranda Stroble is cast in the lead as Margot. For more information, visit catsplayhouse.ludus.com or call 806-792-0501.
Virtual U.S.
By Oct. 7
Tournament of Roses Día de Los Muertos Art Competition
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses, in partnership with the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles, invites school kids to join in the Third Annual Tournament of Roses Día de los Muertos Art Competition. Selected artwork will be displayed at the Tournament House and winners will be recognized at an outdoor reception and will receive cash prizes. To enter, students must be between the ages of 4 and 18. Masterpieces can take any shape or form, as long as it celebrates, reflects and honors the traditions of Día de los Muertos. To upload an entry, visit tournamentofroses.com/diadelosmuertos. The deadline is at noon. The winners will be announced at the tournament with a reception on Oct. 29. Teachers who would like to process multiple submissions, or for more information, email marketing@tournamentofroses.com.
Albuquerque
Oct. 7-23
‘Carrie: The Musical’
The Musical Theatre Southwest, 6320 Domingo Road NE, Ste. B, presents “Carrie: The Musical,” with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The musical is based on the horror story by Stephen King in which a teenage girl suffers bullying at school, an overbearing mother and intense and triggering events in her life. The horrific, epic ending went down in film history. For more information, visit mtsabq.org, email boxoffice@mtsabq.org or call 505-265-9119.
Socorro
Oct. 8
Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off
New Mexico Chile Association and New Mexico Certified Chile organization present the Fourth Annual Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off. The admission is free and there will be food vendors, beer and wine, live music, dancing, performances, judged chile taste-off and the highlight, in the evening: red and green fireworks. The event will be held at Socorro Soccer and Rodeo Complex, 1 Rodeo Drive. For a schedule of events and details, visit nmchiletasteoff.com.
Cloudcroft
Oct. 15 and 16
Aspencade tours
The Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce presents Aspencade tours, a self-guided drive to see the changing colors of the aspen trees. Interested parties meet at the chamber building, 1001 James Canyon Hwy., at 9 a.m. where coffee and doughnuts will be served. The Forest Service will give a brief history of Lincoln National Forest and the aspen trees. The tour leaves from the chamber at 9:30 a.m. for a self-guided drive to upper Karr Canyon (5 miles on the Sunspot Highway.) For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.
Taos
Oct. 15 to May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
Albuquerque
Oct. 23
Sugar Skull Fun Run
The eighth Annual Bernalillo County Sugar Skull Fun Run takes place along the picturesque Rio Grande Bosque at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW. This year, participants can select from a timed 5K for runners, a 5K fun walk/run, or a one-mile strut and stroll for strollers and pets. Día de los Muertos attire is encouraged. Afterwards visit the Muerto Market until noon. Food trucks will also be on site. To register and for more information, visit bernco.gov or its Facebook event page.
Alamogordo
Oct. 29
Zoo Boo, 5K and Kids’ Mile
The Alamogordo Family Recreation Center is hosting the Third Annual Zoo Boo 5K and Kids’ Mile to take place in coordination with Zoo Boo. Registration is now open to all “witches, vampires, werewolves” and runners. The 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Kids’ Mile at 9:30 a.m. Race packets will be given out on Saturday from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. at the race start line in the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 1301 N. White Sands Blvd. For more information, visit alamogordonmtrue.com.
Hagerman
Oct. 29
Halloween Costume Parade and Carnival
The Hagerman Lions Club presents its Halloween Costume Parade and Carnival. The public is invited to participate in the free costume parade and to be at the corner of Argyle Street and Cambridge Avenue well before 4 p.m. to get a number. The parade will proceed at 4 p.m. to walk down Argyle Street to the Lindell Andrews Community Center. In the parking lot, ribbons will be given out for the best costumes. The carnival will be held inside the community center. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Lovington
Oct. 29
Tricks & Treats
Lea County’s Third Annual Tricks & Treats takes place at the Lea County Fairgrounds, 101 S. Commercial St., from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be a haunted house, games and activities, including trick or treat and food vendors. For more information, call 575-396-8686 or visit leacounty.net.
Artesia
Nov. 4-6
Balloons and Tunes Festival
The Annual Balloons and Tunes Festival features — weather permitting — hot air balloons lifting off from Eagle Draw at 7 a.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday. More information about scheduled musicians and events will be available soon at artesiachamber.com.
Hobbs
Nov. 4-Dec. 16
Fabulous Fiber Arts Show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting the Fabulous Fiber Arts Show. All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter. The artwork may be quilts, hand embroidered work, machine embroidered work, weaving/knitting/crocheting or other fiber. Entries will be received Nov. 1 and 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Alamogordo
Nov. 5
Veterans Day Parade
The Otero/Lincoln County Veterans Leadership Council and Alamogordo Evening Lions Club invite the public and organizations to join its Veterans Day Parade that goes from 10th Street to Oregon and New York avenues. There is no entry fee. For more information and to register, visit alamogordo.com or come by the Center of Commerce at 1301 N. White Sands Blvd.
