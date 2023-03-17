Artesia and Alto
March 17 and 18
"Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes" concert
Artesia Arts Council presents on Friday "Hank and my Honky Tonk Heroes" at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 7 p.m., and the Spencer Theater of Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, presents the show on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Alto. The show stars Jason Petty, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the country singer Hank Williams. Don’t miss Petty’s Obie Award-winning performance as he brings Hank William’s music back to life in this insightful, energetic show. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or its Facebook page. For more information and tickets for the Alto performance, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Cloudcroft
March 18
St. Patrick's Day Parade
Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce presents its St. Patrick's and Pet-Tricks Day Parade. The walking/float parade and pet parade will award prizes for the most festive pets. The times are still pending and entries are still being accepted. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, email chamber@coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.
Taos
March 19
Harwood Community Day
The Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., invites the public to its community day, which includes a design workshop by Laurel Taylor, who will help to design and print a bandana in the museum's education center from noon to 4 p.m. The Taos Public Library joins in at 1:30 p.m., kicking off a new monthly story time collaboration. Also part of the Harwood Community Day is the exhibit "Heroes and Heroines, Cowboys and Cowgirls, Then and Now," from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Steve Cormier will perform songs gathered from the open range. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org.
Alamogordo
March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4TH FRIDAY
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4TH FRIDAY: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Carlsbad
March 30
'The Healer Tour' concert
Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller joining in "Casting Crowns" concert at Walter Gerrels Performing Arts Center, 4012 National Parks Hwy., at 6 p.m. For more information, visit castingcrowns.com or call 575-703-5735.
Artesia
March 31 and April 1
Free Main Event Car Show & Cruise
Artesia Car Enthusiasts, the Artesia Chamber of Commerce and Artesia MainStreet bring you the 24th Annual Main Event Car Show & Cruise at Heritage Plaza, starting at 3 p.m. Last year's record number of cars is sure to be beat this year, as areas for vehicle display is expanded, more food vendors are added, as well as a tractor row and even a "bike boulevard." Join in as downtown Artesia transforms into one of the hottest spots for car enthusiasts, residents and visitors. People come together to enjoy a weekend filled with cruising, friendly competition and lots of fun for the whole family. The best part is that it is free to attend. To register and for more information, visit artesiachamber.com.
Artesia
April 1
Meet Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner
In association with The My Ashleah Foundation, Artesia will be hosting two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner at the Artesia High School Bulldog Pit (Gymnasium), 212 S. 13th St. This is a free event open to the public, although you must have a ticket to get in the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. To reserve a ticket and for more information, call the Artesia Chamber of Commerce at 575-746-2744 or drop in and see them at 107 N. First St.
Magdalena
April 3
Buttercup concert
Kind of Small Array, 106 N. Main St., invites the public to a concert with Buttercup — an evening of storytelling, art and music. Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 7 p.m. Buttercup, a life-affirming art-rock band from Texas, has written hundreds of original songs considered “jangly art rock for the left side of the brain.” Since 2004, the band has released seven full-length recordings and a DVD documentary. They have toured the U.S., and have shared the stage with Jonathan Richman, Elliott Smith, Rhett Miller (the Old 97s), Ian Moore, Jad Fair, The Apples in Stereo, Salim Nourallah, Huey Lewis and the News, Foreigner and Willie Nelson. For more information, call 210-473-9062 or visit Kind of Small Array's Facebook page.
Gallup
Until March 18
'Cause/Casuse' — honoring Larry Casuse
GallupARTS is taking part in a community remembrance of Indigenous rights and social justice activist Larry Casuse on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his killing. Together with many individual collaborators and partners from University New Mexico-Gallup, the Octavia Fellin Public Library, Indigenous Lifeways and the Gallup Alcohol Policy Working Group, there will be free events for reflection, dialogue, understanding and action. The events kick off on March 2 from 5-7 p.m. with a panel discussion at the Calvin Hall Auditorium at UNNM-Gallup, 705 Gurley Ave. 'Cause/Casuse" on March 3 opens at ART123 Gallery of gallupARTS and features eight Indigenous artists: Karl Bautista, Christian Bigwater, Nick Brokeshoulder, Jerry Brown, Gents Cheama, Morgan Hopson, Nalmethan Pablo and Tasha N. The artists' show includes a series of public programs including conversations, healing and artist talk and an all-ages youth photography workshop with Diedre Peaches on March 18. gallupARTS is located at 123 W. Coal Ave. For more information and all planned events, visit galluparts.org or call 505-488-2136.
Taos
Until May 7
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
