Artesia
Nov. 29
'A Carpenters’ Christmas'
The longest running Carpenters’ tribute in North America is coming to the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. The concert is part of their 12-year anniversary tour. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece backing band are keeping The Carpenters’ holiday traditions alive and bringing their unforgettable Christmas songs to stage. Based on the music of The Carpenters’ two holiday albums and Christmas variety shows, this fun and heartwarming show features “Merry Christmas Darling” and the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” It’s a holiday concert that spreads joy and cheer to all. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212 or 575-495-5562.
Carlsbad
Nov. 25 to Dec. 31
Christmas on the Pecos
Tickets are now available for Christmas on the Pecos holiday boat tours. The 40-minute tours depart from the turn-of-the-century Pecos River Park and travel down the Pecos River along displays of illuminated islands, boat docks and backyards. For more information, visit christmasonthepecos.com.
Carlsbad
Nov. 25 and 26
Calico Christmas
The 40th Annual Calico Christmas — a holiday artisan show — takes place at Pecos River Village Conference Center, 711 Muscatel Drive. Free admission. Doors open on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit pearlofthepecos.org.
Carlsbad
Nov. 26
Electric Light Parade
This year’s Electric Light Parade starts at 7 p.m. Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. on Mermod and Alameda streets at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call Carlsbad MainStreet at 575-628-3768 or Keep Carlsbad Beautiful at 575-302-7665.
Cloudcroft
Nov. 26 and Dec. 17
Santaland
The Cloudcroft Light Opera Company presents Santaland at the Zenith Park Pavillon. The public is invited to an old-fashioned Christmas in the mountains at 4 p.m., which includes a bonfire with marshmallows, hot chocolate and cider, holiday music and games with prizes. Santa arrives at 5 p.m. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
Ruidoso
Nov. 26
Turkey Trot
Put on your running shoes for the annual 5K Ruidoso Turkey Trot, a fun run/walk on the Links Trail near the dog park at White Mountain Recreation Complex, 685 Hull Road, at 8:30 a.m. Entrance fee is one or more cans of food to support the Lincoln County Food Bank. For more information, visit ruidosoparksandrec.com or call 575-257-5030.
Carlsbad
Nov. 29
Free Holiday Concert
The Carlsbad Wind Symphony and the Carlsbad Chorale present their annual free Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. at the PR Leyva Auditorium, 800 W. Church St. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Artesia
Dec. 1-15
Artesia MainStreet Window Wonderland
Artesia MainStreet invites shop owners to join in its first Window Wonderland — a holiday window decorating contest. Cash prizes will be given in two categories: People’s Choice and Judges’ Grand Prize. The theme is Winter Wonderland. Entry fee is free. For more information, email mainstreet@pvtn.net or call 575-703-0841 and visit its Facebook page.
Alamogordo
Dec. 1
Fall Student Art Show
New Mexico State University Alamogordo invites the public to its Fall Student Art Show from 4 to 7 p.m. View a special gallery showing of student artwork in the Arts & Sciences Art Gallery located in the Arts and Sciences Art Gallery located in the Pro Tech building at the northeast side of the campus. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit alamogordo.nmsu.edu.
Artesia
Dec. 1
Light Up Artesia
Artesia MainStreet invites the public to celebrate the holiday season and welcome Santa Claus to downtown Artesia in its Parade of Lights from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Ruidoso
Dec. 1
Christmas in the Park
The public is invited to the annual Christmas in the Park, Wingfield Park, 300 Center St., at 6 p.m. Join Ruidoso Parks and Recreation for the lighting of the trees. There will be pictures with Santa, cookies and Christmas carols.
Alamogordo
Dec. 2
"Apollo 17: 50 Years"
The monthly Launch Pad Lecture at the New Mexico Museum of Space History, 3198 State Route 2001, at 9 a.m. will feature Museum Executive Director Chris Orwoll. His topic will be “Apollo 17: 50 Years.” For more information, visit nmspacemuseum.com, its Facebook page or call 575-437-2840.
Lovington
Dec. 2
Christmas Extravaganza
The Lovington Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Christmas Extravaganza at 100 W. Central Ave., Ste. C, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event includes pictures with Santa and the Grinch, Christmas music, vendors and hot cocoa. Vendors are still being accepted. For more information, call Paloma Arzabala at 575-706-3717 or Jennifer Lopez at 575-605-8955.
Santa Fe
Dec. 2
Holiday market
Bishop’s Lodge, 1297 Bishops Lodge Road, is hosting its first holiday market featuring local artists, music and refreshments. The market takes place in Two Dogs, Horseshoe Gallery and the Dixon Rand Outpost on the grounds. Local vendors include renowned beadworker Matt Campos, All the Clay Horses and Modern Palmist, to name a few. For more information, email bl.adventures@aubergeresorts.com or call 888-741-0480.
Carlsbad
Dec. 2-4 and 9-11
Every Christmas Story Ever Told & Then Some
Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the “umpteenth” time, the actors of the Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Highway, decided to perform every Christmas story ever told, which includes Christmas traditions from around the world. Showings are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com, email carlsbadnmtheatre@gmail.com or call 575-887-3157.
Abó
Dec. 3
Luminaria de Abó
The Friends of Salinas Pueblo Missions and the National Park Service for the annual Luminaria de Abó. More than 1,000 hand placed and hand lit luminarias will set the landscape aglow, tracing the outline of the 17. century church. The local parish will conduct a Mass at 4 p.m. to be followed by a reenactment of a Posada (featuring Mary and Joseph's search for a lodging in Bethlehem). A tour of the mission church ruins will follow directly after with music and light refreshments to follow. For more information, visit friendsofsalinas.org, email friendsofsalinaspueblomissions@gmail.com or its Facebook event page.
Alamogordo
Dec. 3
Christmas on Main Street
Alamogordo MainStreet invites the public to its Christmas on Main Street event from 4-9 p.m. Vendors can still apply. For more information, contact Claudia Loya at cloya@alamogordomainstreet.org.
Cloudcroft
Dec. 3
Christmas Parade
The Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.
Clovis
Dec. 3
Christmas Lights Parade
The Clovis MainStreet Christmas Light Parade gets kicked off with the lighting of the community Christmas tree at 7th and Main streets at 6 p.m. The parade makes its way from 14th to Second streets. There will be many holiday activities. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, clovismainstreet.org or call 602-791-1400.
Hobbs
Dec. 3
Holiday Carnival and tree lighting ceremony
The city of Hobbs invites the public to its first Holiday Carnival at 11 a.m. at the city hall parking lot, downtown Hobbs. There will be an ice rink, curling stones, giant snowman, enchanted ornament and polar golf. Join the city for its fifth Annual City of Hobbs Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. at Shipp Street Plaza on West Broadway Street. The carnival will also be open during the tree lighting ceremony. Entry is free and parking is free, donations will benefit the Hobbs Fire Department’s annual toy drive. For more information and updates, follow the City of Hobbs on Facebook and Instagram.
Lovington
Dec. 3
‘The Polar Express’
The Wright School of Dance presents “The Polar Express” at the Pannel Auditorium, 1205 S. Sixth St., at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Wright School of Dance Studio, 16 W. Central Ave., or at the door. For more information, visit its Facebook page, thewrightschoolofdance.com or call 575-396-6826.
Alamogordo
Dec. 5, 8 and 10
Auditions for ‘Grease’
Alamogordo Music Theatre is having auditions for the musical “Grease” on Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 10 a.m. Ages starting at 16 and up. Show dates are March 10-12, 17 and 18. All auditions and performances will be held at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 1110 N. New York Ave. For more information, visit alamogordomusictheatre.org.
Alamogordo
Dec. 7
Holiday Craft Fair
The annual Holiday Craft Fair takes place at Alamo Senior Center, 2201 Puerto Rico Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be arts, crafts and jewelry, among other wares. For more information, call 575-439-4150.
Alamogordo
Dec. 9
Christmas Tree lighting
The city of Alamogordo is inviting the public to its Christmas Tree lighting, hosted at Washington Park Stage, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be craft and food vendors, a reading of the “Night Before Christmas,” s’mores, free hot cocoa for the first 100 guests, kid’s crafts and a very special guest: Santa!
Las Cruces
Dec. 9
Free Holiday at the Depot
The Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St., invites the public to its Holiday at the Depot event from 4 to 8 p.m. This is a drop-in event, registration is not required and entry is free. For more information, contact Tori Pyle at 575-528-3426 or email vpyle@las-cruces.org.
Carlsbad
Dec. 9 and 10
Winter Wine Festival
The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce presents its 11th Annual Winter & Wine Festival at the Pecos River Village Conference Center, 711 Muscatel Ave. The events start on Friday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. with a VIP night. Tickets tend to sell out early and are limited to 350 pass holders. On Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., the doors open for the public. Both events are for ticket holders 21 and older only. For more information, visit carlsbadnmwinefestival.com.
Alamogordo
Dec. 10
Astronomy League meeting
The Astronomy League meeting is held on the second Thursday of each month in the Clyde W. Tombaugh Education Center of the New Mexico Museum of Space History, 3198 State Route 2001, at 7 p.m. and is free to attend. Museum staff, and sometimes special guest speakers, discuss topics ranging from public observing to off-site adventures. For more information, visit nmspacemuseum.com, its Facebook page or call 575-437-2840.
Hobbs
Dec. 10
Christmas Concert “Joy to the World”
The Lubbock Christian University Choirs present their program “Joy to the World,” featuring classic Christmas songs and traditional choral Latin hymns at St. Helena Catholic Church, 100 E. Bender Blvd., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit sthelenaparish.org or call 575-392-7551.
Alamogordo
Dec. 13
Mariachi Christmas
The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 1110 New York Ave., presents “Mariachi Christmas.” The show starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 575-437-2202.
