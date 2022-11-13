Artist, artisans and crafters event benefits several local nonprofit organizations
The 41st Annual Holly-Day Magic Art and Craft Show takes place in the commercial building on the Eastern New Mexico State fairgrounds on two days, Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Coordinator of the event for the last five years is Vera Carabajal. She said that this year several nonprofit organizations will benefit from the event.
“Two main charities are the Assurance Home (group home for abused and neglected children) and First Tee — Southeastern New Mexico (empowering kids and teens through golf), and then we donate to a youth organization: Royal Family KIDS of New Mexico for their camp (helping abused children). We also donate a little money for the 4H program on the fairgrounds and to our three high schools: for Gateway, Roswell High and Goddard. … Then we have a Christian Men’s Group that we assist. They help us in setting up and tearing down,” she said.
Asked about the vendors, Carabajal said that, so far, 81 booths have been booked of the 89 available.
“We’ve got a lot of new vendors in,” she said. “One of them makes jerky; the other one makes freeze-dried candy. It’s great, it’s delicious. Then there’s this gentleman, he makes teas, but he makes his own bags and he makes his own mixes of teas. All three of them come from El Paso. We also have some Native American art, we have a lady that does the pottery, Karen Aragon. She’s from Acoma. (The Acoma Pueblo is located west of Albuquerque). She lives in Alamogordo.”
This year’s featured artists being honored are Becky Bock and Galen Bock, who live in Midland, Texas. Both are fabric artists, creating garments with hand-cross stitched scripture included.
“They’ve been with the show for 20 years or so. They do women’s apparel, beautiful, beautiful work,” Carabajal said about the couple.
Another Native American artists is from Window Rock. "He does the turquoise and silver jewelry," Carabajal said. "He also does some painting. We also have a young lady, she does jewelry out of aluminum.”
There will be an array of other unique art and crafts such as glass, woodwork, leather work, stuffed teddy bears and candles, to name a few categories.
According to Carabajal, there are various vendors returning this year and who are well-known among those who attended the show.
“Earl and Betty Lusk, they are one of our established artists (green chile jam). They have been with us forever,” she said.
Other food that vendors are bringing are the ever-popular pumpkin rolls and cookies by Debora Lucas.
During both days, ticket holders have chances to win prizes, including a signed Gordon Snidow print. The award-winning Western realism artist was born in 1936 in Montana and today resides in Ruidoso. He was awarded in 1998 the New Mexico Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts. The 2003 New Mexico Legislature honored him as Artist of the American West. Most recently, he was honored as the guest artist at the C.M. Russell Show in Great Falls, Montana. Snidow exhibited his work around the world and retrospective shows of his work have appeared in museums in New Mexico, Texas and the prestigious Smithsonian in Washington D.C.
Carabajal said that there will be several food trucks, including Karen Hendricks, who will be offering donuts and coffee. Another will have breakfast burritos, and Roswell’s own, Eli’s Bistro, will be there as well.
“Things will be a little bit different this year,” Carabajal said. “Our entry is going to be on the north side of the commercial building and all the food vendors will be up there. It’s not going to be on the south side (as in previous years). The parking is going to be a little different; signs will be out for everybody to know where to park.”
For more information, visit its Facebook page or email holly-daymagic@outlook.com.