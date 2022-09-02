Cloudcroft
Sept. 2-7
Free Shady Pines Chamber Players concert
Join the Shady Pines Chamber Players celebrating their 10th anniversary jubilee with a daily garden stroll concert at Shady Pines, 200 Fox Ave., facing Wren Place. The event is free; however, donations are encouraged. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, call Suzannah Cox at 361-557-1960 or email shadypinestwigs@gmail.com.
Albuquerque
Until Sept. 11
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abrig’d)'
The Albuquerque Little Theatre presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abrig’d)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. All 37 plays in 97 minutes. Three madcap men in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride. The theater is located at 224 San Pasquale SW. For more information, including performance times, visit albuquerquelittletheatre.org or call 505-242-4750.
Las Cruces
Sept. 2
Gallery talk ‘Symbols of New Mexico’
Artist Victoria Chick will lead a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., about her new exhibition, “Symbols of New Mexico: A Personal Experience.” Through a series of 10 large-scale paintings, Chick explores New Mexico’s open spaces, diverse plants, animals and sunshine. “Symbols of New Mexico” will be on view until Sept. 24. There is no admission charge. For more information, visit las-cruces.org or call 575-541-2154.
Artesia
Sept. 3
Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar concert
The Artesia Arts Council presents Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar concert at 7 p.m. at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 West Main St. The group is well-known with their 26-year history of shows, having performed throughout Mexico and the U.S., in front of presidents and with artists such as Aida Cuevas, Pedro Fernandez, Ana Barbara and Angela Aguilar. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or its Facebook page.
Dexter
Sept. 3
Lake Van Expo and Car Show
The Second Annual Lake Van Expo and Car show had to be postponed from Aug. 20 due to the weather. It will be held at Lake Van from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to the public. Vehicle registrations will be taking place from 8 to 10 a.m. La Nueva Generazion will be performing live from 1 to 4 p.m. The award ceremony begins at 4 p.m. There are 15 categories, including Overall Best Truck, Overall Best Car, People’s Choice and first, second and third places for motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars. There will be vendors and food trucks. This is a family-friendly event, no alcohol permitted. For more information, call 575-910-1928 or email alienshipping505@gmail.com.
Madrid
Sept. 3
Madrid Film Festival
The fifth Annual Madrid Film Festival takes place in the Oscar Huber Memorial Ballpark, come rain or shine. This year’s selection of New Mexico-made short films will be shown outside under the starts for one night only. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7:30 p.m. to conclude at 10 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at the park’s gate, the night of the event with first-come/first-serve for all seating. For more information, visit madridfilmfestival.org.
Artesia
Sept. 8
‘Yesterday’ — A tribute to the Beatles
The resident Beatles Show Band for “Legends in Concert,” the world’s premier and longest running tribute show, “Yesterday” performs at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212 or 575-495-5562.
Albuquerque
Sept. 8-18
New Mexico State Fair
The New Mexico State Fair offers local food, competition, culture and shows off New Mexico’s rich agricultural heritage. It takes place at EXPO New Mexico featuring concerts by Martina McBride, Dwight Yoakam, Brothers Osborne, Mark Chesnutt and Sublime with Rome. There will be rodeos, an interactive circus station, animal races, Chef Landry Comedy Show and entertainment for the entire family. For more information, visit statefair.exponm.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 9 and 10
Jericho Festival
The sixth Annual Jericho Festival takes place at 10 a.m. at the Beach Band Shell by Carlsbad Community of Hope Center, 904 E. Riverside Drive. All proceeds go to Carlsbad Community of Hope Center. The festival includes food entertainment with special guest actor Noel G, known for “The Fast and the Furious,” “Training Day,” “The Walking Dead,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “S.W.A.T.” There will be jumpers, vendors, prayer walk and bike run. On Saturday, Pastor Sal Perez, Crystal River and 2nd Chance will be attending. There will be a watermelon and jalapeño eating contest and door prizes. For more information, visit its social media pages, email hopecnm@hotmail.com or call 575-706-0379.
Hobbs
Sept. 9-30
‘Creepy Creations’ show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting its horror-themed show “Creepy Creations.” All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter and all media is accepted. However, the artwork must have some aspect of horror included in the piece. No items that have been shown in a previous LCCA show may be entered. Entries will be received between Sept. 1 to 8, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Lovington
Sept. 10
Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup
The Western Heritage Museum and Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 5317 N. Lovington Hwy., presents its Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup. Kids can learn about what it was like to be a homesteader or cowboy in the early 20th century. Windmills, barbed wire and cattle were some of the tools of the trade while battling drought, insects and lack of building materials. Kids learn about the history and science behind early ranching in New Mexico, and make some fun art projects too. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or nmjc.edu/museum.
Rio Rancho
Sept. 10 and 11
Salute to Heroes weekend
Rio Rancho celebrates its Salute to Heroes weekend with its Stand True 4 Blue Red, White and Blue Salute to Heroes First Responder Softball Game at Rio Rancho High School Softball Complex. Pregame events begin at 3:30 p.m. and Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull throws the first pitch at 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, giveaways and music. On Sunday at 7 a.m. a ceremony at Vista Verde Memorial Cemetery honors the fallen heroes of 9-11. For more information, visit standtrue4blue.com or call Valerie Jameson at 505-228-6991.
Ruidoso
Sept. 12 to 18
Ride Ruidoso Week including Golden Aspen Motorcycle Rally
The inaugural Ride Ruidoso Week 2022, a benefit event for motorcyclists, including concerts and other entertainment, takes place at Wingfield Park. The event features Los Lonely Boys, Foghat, Traveler in Pain Band, Bitterwater Band, Doso Dirtbags and Matthew Palmer Band. There will be a tattoo contest, bike and car shows, Bataan Memorial Slow Race, Toys for Tots benefit runs, FMX, BMX stunt riders and a “Globe of Death” ride. Tickets are now available. Concert events will benefit McBride Fire victims and replenish the resources of the Lincoln County Community Foundation, the Lincoln County Shelter Fund and the Ruidoso Housing Trust Fund. For more information, visit rideruidoso.com.
Alamogordo
Sept. 16-18
White Sands Balloon & Music Festival
The annual White Sands Balloon & Music Festival takes place at Ed Brabson Balloon Park. Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday at 5 a.m., for the hot air balloon mass ascension at 7 a.m. Live music is provided on Friday by Justin Kemp, Curtis Grimes and Giovannie & The Hired Guns. On Saturday, live music is provided by Teague Brothers Band, Logan Ryan Band, Mason Lively, Triston Marez and Micky and the Motorcars. A balloon glow is scheduled at 7:35 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and the Runyon Ranch Petting Zoo. For more information, visit balloonmusicfestival.com or its Facebook page.
Cloudcroft
Sept. 17
Lumberjack Day and Arts and Crafts Fair
The annual Lumberjack Day and Arts and Crafts Fair takes place at the Zenith Park and is sponsored by the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce. The events kick off at 9 a.m. with the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and at 9:20 a.m. the competition begins. Men and women compete for awards in axe throw, chain saw cutting, sawing and chopping. Kids can participate in obstacle races, Jack and Jill Buck wood disk throwing and a log roll race. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
Hobbs
Sept. 17
Roaring ’20s Gala
The Lea County Center for the Arts is inviting the public to its Roaring ’20s Gala at the Lea County Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit lccanm.org.
Lubbock
Sept. 17
Lubbock Live: Festival for the Arts
This year, Lubbock Live: Festival for the Arts will consist of 25 musical acts, 10 visual artists and four dance performances on three stages. New Mexico artist Jim Dixon performs at the Two Docs Stage. There will also be vendors, food trucks and refreshments. Profits of the festival will support East Lubbock Art House. The festival takes place at 511 Ave. K from noon to 11 p.m. Ticketholders will be given a wristband and with it they may come and go as they please all day long. For more information, visit lubbocklivefestival.com.
Artesia
Sept. 20
Quarteto Nuevo concert
Quarteto Nuevo perform at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 6 p.m. The four musicians who make Quarteto Nuevo merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel. Winners of two South Arts Jazz Road Tours grants, the ensemble has composed new movements for its Jazz Road Suite celebrating each state they visit. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com, or call 575-746-4212 or 575-495-5562.
Albuquerque
Sept. 24 and 25
Prickly Pear Festival
The fourth Annual New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival celebrates New Mexico’s favorite desert fruit. This year, the festival will be in two parts. On Saturday, cooks and those who like to eat are at the center of the festivities. Sunday is dedicated to talks and workshops for farmers, ranchers and gardeners on how and why to incorporate native, arid adapted plants like prickly pear into their systems. The first day is ticketed, the second day is free, but registration is required. The event takes place at Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance, 6029 Isleta Blvd. S.W. Albuquerque. For more information, visit its Facebook event page, visit nmpricklypearfest.com or email nmpricklypearfest@gmail.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.