Artesia
Nov. 11
Sons of the Pioneers concert
The legendary band Sons of the Pioneers are returning to Artesia’s Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. This year will be the 85th anniversary of the Grammy Award Hall of Fame band, named by The Smithsonian Institute as a “national treasure.” Their original songs — such as “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Cool Water” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky” — are classics forever entwined into the lore and mystique of the American West. The concert starts at 6 p.m. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212 or 575-495-5562.
Ruidoso
Nov. 11
Honoring Veterans at Christmas Jubilee
Christmas Jubilee is inviting the public to join the Ruidoso Valley Greeters as they honor veterans before the grand opening of the 35th Annual Christmas Jubilee at the Ruidoso Convention Center entrance. At 11:15 a.m., the Honor Guard will present colors, followed by Barry Moffit singing. Doors open at noon for the Christmas Jubilee. Veterans and active military get in for free with identification. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Albuquerque
Nov. 12
New Mexico National Guard Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony
The Fourth Annual New Mexico National Guard Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony takes place at the Sandia Resort and Casino. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The induction ceremony for CPT. Maximiliano Luna, LTC. Robert Norland Daughtrey and CMSgt. Johnnie Garcia begins at 7 p.m. The honored units are the 200th and 515th Coast Artillery. A dance will follow the ceremony. Formal attire is required. For reservations, visit nmnghoh.com. For more information, email nmnghoh@gmail.com.
Alamogordo
Nov. 12
Burning of the Bull
The Fourth Annual Burning of the Bull — Otero County’s version of the burning of Zozobra — takes place at the Otero County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road, from 5 to 11 p.m. The event includes music, dancing, children’s activities, a firework show, food and drinks (beer for adults). Children 10 and younger get in free. For more information, visit oterocountyfair.com.
Clovis
Nov. 12
Sons of the Pioneers
The Sons of the Pioneers perform at the Marshall Auditorium of Clovis Community College, 100 Commerce Way, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit clovisarts.org or call 575-769-4031.
Alamogordo
Nov. 15
Sons of the Pioneers
The Sons of the Pioneers perform at Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 1110 New York Ave., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com or call 575-437-2202.
Carlsbad
Nov. 19
Horns-N-Heels Team Roping Series
Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse presents Horns-N-Heels Team Roping Series, which takes place at the Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 1601 E. Greene St., at 10 a.m. For more information, email ecsparena@gmail.com, call 575-706-1971 or find them on Facebook for updates and postings.
Carlsbad
Nov. 25 to Dec. 31
Christmas on the Pecos
Tickets are now available for Christmas on the Pecos holiday boat tours. The 40-minute tours depart from the turn-of-the-century Pecos River Park and travel down the Pecos River along displays of illuminated islands, boat docks and backyards. For more information, visit christmasonthepecos.com.
Carlsbad
Nov. 26
Electric Light Parade
This year’s Electric Light Parade starts at 7 p.m. Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. on Mermod and Alameda streets at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call Carlsbad MainStreet at 575-628-3768 or Keep Carlsbad Beautiful at 575-302-7665.
Ruidoso
Nov. 26
Turkey Trot
Put on your running shoes for the annual 5K Ruidoso Turkey Trot, a fun run/walk on the Links Trail near the dog park at White Mountain Recreation Complex, 685 Hull Road, at 8:30 a.m. Entrance fee is one or more cans of food to support the Lincoln County Food Bank. For more information, visit ruidosoparksandrec.com or call 575-257-5030.
Artesia
Nov. 29
A Carpenters’ Christmas
The longest running Carpenters’ tribute in North America is coming to the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. The concert is part of their 12-year anniversary tour. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece backing band are keeping The Carpenters’ holiday traditions alive and bringing their unforgettable Christmas songs to stage. Based on the music of The Carpenters’ two holiday albums and Christmas variety shows, this fun and heartwarming show features “Merry Christmas Darling” and the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” It’s a holiday concert that spreads joy and cheer to all. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212 or 575-495-5562.
Ruidoso
Dec. 1
Christmas in the Park
The public is invited to the annual Christmas in the Park, Wingfield Park, 300 Center St.
Alamogordo
Dec. 2
"Apollo 17: 50 Years"
The monthly Launch Pad Lecture at the New Mexico Museum of Space History, 3198 State Route 2001, at 9 a.m. will feature Museum Executive Director Chris Orwoll. His topic will be “Apollo 17: 50 Years.” For more information, visit nmspacemuseum.com, its Facebook page or call 575-437-2840.
Santa Fe
Dec. 2
Holiday market
Bishop’s Lodge, 1297 Bishops Lodge Road, is hosting its first holiday market featuring local artists, music and refreshments. The market takes place in Two Dogs, Horseshoe Gallery and the Dixon Rand Outpost on the grounds. Local vendors include renowned beadworker Matt Campos, All the Clay Horses and Modern Palmist, to name a few. For more information, email bl.adventures@aubergeresorts.com or call 888-741-0480.
Carlsbad
Dec. 2-4 and 9-11
Every Christmas Story Ever Told & Then Some
Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the “umpteenth” time, the actors of the Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Highway, decided to perform every Christmas story ever told, which includes Christmas traditions from around the world. Showings are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com, email carlsbadnmtheatre@gmail.com or call 575-887-3157.
Alamogordo
Dec. 3
Christmas on Main Street
Alamogordo MainStreet invites the public to its Christmas on Main Street event from 4-9 p.m. Vendors can still apply. For more information, contact Claudia Loya at cloya@alamogordomainstreet.org.
Alamogordo
Dec. 7
Holiday Craft Fair
The annual Holiday Craft Fair takes place at Alamo Senior Center, 2201 Puerto Rico Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be arts, crafts and jewelry, among other wares. For more information, call 575-439-4150.
Carlsbad
Dec. 9 and 10
Winter Wine Festival
The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce presents its 11th Annual Winter & Wine Festival at the Pecos River Village Conference Center, 711 Muscatel Ave. The events start on Friday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. with a VIP night. Tickets tend to sell out early and are limited to 350 pass holders. On Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., the doors open for the public. Both events are for ticket holders 21 and older only. For more information, visit carlsbadnmwinefestival.com.
Alamogordo
Dec. 13
Mariachi Christmas
The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 1110 New York Ave., presents “Mariachi Christmas.” The show starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 575-437-2202.
Hobbs
Until Dec. 16
Fabulous Fiber Arts Show
The Lea County Commission for the Arts (LCCA), 122 W. Broadway St., is hosting the Fabulous Fiber Arts Show. All persons 16 years or older are eligible to enter. The artwork may be quilts, hand embroidered work, machine embroidered work, weaving/knitting/crocheting or other fiber. Entries will be received Nov. 1 and 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit lccanm.org or call 575-433-2787.
Albuquerque
Until March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.